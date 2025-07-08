WONDER MAN: Simon Williams Shows Off His Superpowers In Brief New Teaser For Next MCU TV Series

A new look at Wonder Man has been released as part of a Disney+/Hulu preview video, and it finds Simon Williams attempting to land the role of a lifetime...and showing off some impressive superpowers!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2025 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

Disney+ and Hulu have shared a video featuring new looks at Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the King of the Hill revival, Only Murders in the BuildingAll's Fair, Chad Powers, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, and Marvel Television's Wonder Man.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II take on the role of Simon Williams, and in this brief preview, makes it clear that he was "born to play this character" (previous sneak peeks confirmed that Simon is an actor auditioning for the lead role in a movie called "Wonder Man").

Marvel Studios is putting a different spin on the Avenger in this series, and we get a glimpse of his powers in action as he effortlessly smashes a table before losing control and seemingly laying waste to an entire building.

Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Sir Ben Kingsley also returns in the promo as Simon's fellow actor—and former "Mandarin"—Trevor Slattery.

Wonder Man looks to be a standalone story about Simon pretending to be the hero he's playing on screen. However, given how powerful the character is in the comics, we'd be flabbergasted if this series doesn't end with the MCU getting a new heavy-hitter capable of assembling alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Last year, we caught up with Grim Reaper actor Demetrius Grosse to discuss his role in Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot and asked if there was anything he could tease about his MCU debut. 

"Yes, and I think people are going to be intrigued by the dynamic between Simon Williams and Eric Williams as much as they’re excited about the dynamic between Grim Reaper and Wonder Man," the actor told us. "This series is gonna be a very, very different kind of show, but pleasantly so."

There's no sign of him in this sneak peek, though we can't help but wonder (no pun intended) whether this version of the character will be Simon's co-star in "Wonder Man." The villain of the piece, perhaps?

Recently, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, revealed, "Wonder Man is eight episodes. It's a very new flavor for Marvel. It's straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever."

"I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I’m very excited to see the audience reaction to it," the executive teased. "I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show."

Andrew Guest (Hawkeye) series as Wonder Man's Head Writer. The series is executive-produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Destin Daniel Cretton. He also helmed the first two episodes. 

Check out this new look at Wonder Man ahead of its Disney+ premiere this December in the players below. 

WONDER MAN Episode Count & Run-Times Confirmed; Series Described As A Love Letter To Acting
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/8/2025, 9:41 AM
Flush this shit down the toilet, Feige. Save yourself from embarrassment.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 9:45 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - good advice. But will Feige have the balls to do it? He needs to go.

When Superman becomes successful (im hoping) Feige's limitations will be more apparent
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 9:46 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - Marvel Studios Ironheart 87% Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh.

User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/8/2025, 10:10 AM
@AllsGood - It failed man. Let it go.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/8/2025, 9:44 AM
Will this drop in two parts like Ironheart? Or will they have faith in it?
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/8/2025, 9:45 AM
I’m intrigued by the premise of Wonder man. The meta approach is not what i expected. Plus Yaya never disappoints in any role.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 9:47 AM
@Canyoublush - there are shortages of good actors in marvel.

Its the writers that are questionable.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 9:48 AM
*no shortages
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/8/2025, 9:51 AM
@vectorsigma - I think I’m gonna enjoy this one. I didn’t bother with Ms Marvel, Ecko, Ironheart, She-hulk, Agatha, nothing against females lol but this looks interesting.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/8/2025, 9:57 AM
@Canyoublush - "Nothing against females, I just won't bother to watch a show with a female lead."
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/8/2025, 10:01 AM
@Canyoublush - User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/8/2025, 10:03 AM
@Canyoublush - i have actually watched all of the marvel shows but not in a hurry or on a weekly basis like i did Penguin or Creature Commandos.

Im still on ep 4 of ironheart.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/8/2025, 10:16 AM
@Lisa89 - lol. You are quite the comedian aren’t you?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/8/2025, 9:48 AM
Here we go again. Another Black-led Marvel project, Wonder Man getting dropped into the mix with barely any [frick]ing noise. Yahya’s out here smashing buildings with raw power, giving us a proper chocolate superhero with presence, and what does Marvel do? Toss him in a [frick]ing preview reel like he’s some side quest.

Let’s be real: since Secret Invasion flopped and Brave New World got dragged through the mud, Marvel’s track record with Black-led projects has been a bloody embarrassment. The talent is there, Black as chocolate, rich in [frick]ing charisma, but they keep giving these kings half-assed marketing and mid-ass scripts.

Wonder Man looks weird as [frick], yeah, but in a good way, it’s bold, different, a love letter to acting and identity. But will it get the love it [frick]ing deserves? Or will the same pleb-ass fanboys who scream “woke!” at every Black lead keep crying like little bitches?

Marvel better not [frick] this one up. We need a win. And Yahya? That brother’s got range. Give this show its flowers and stop treating chocolate excellence like a [frick]ing afterthought.

For [frick]s sake
DarthRant
DarthRant - 7/8/2025, 9:59 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Just as with the most recent iteration of the Fantastic Four and its Silver Surfer, comic fans hearing 'Wonder Man' expect the decades old legacy Simon Williams from 616. Instead, a blink-and-you'll-miss-him version was shoehorned in. And for what? More Disney DEI?

Your obsession with chocolate is disturbing.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/8/2025, 10:02 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - "Or will the same pleb-ass fanboys who scream “woke!” at every Black lead keep crying like little bitches?"

Like the saying goes, only three things in life are certain: Death, taxes, and the same pleb-ass fanboys screaming “woke!” at every Black lead while crying like little bitches.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/8/2025, 10:04 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - 100% chance this jackass is going to take me clean out of the show.

User Comment Image

I hate that saving grace, pseudo-idioic, mentor with a heart of gold trope.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/8/2025, 10:12 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - *pseudo-idiotic this edit lack blah,blah, no one cares...
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/8/2025, 9:56 AM

Quality over quantity.

Load of sh!t.

They waste a very good actor on this D-list garbage thinking it buys them DEI Hollywood points.

It does the exact opposite of what they think it does.

He should have a shot at black panther or an X-men headliner, not this throw away trash.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/8/2025, 10:05 AM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/8/2025, 10:15 AM
@DocSpock - thats my issues its a waste of an actor. Same for Ben Kingdley he would have been better off as the Ancient One. My guess is they love the controversy
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 7/8/2025, 10:03 AM
Excellent! More forgettable streaming shows from the slop era!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/8/2025, 10:09 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - [Sees 15 seconds of footage] "More forgettable slop!"
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/8/2025, 10:04 AM
The premise sounds interesting, but the thing that intrigues me more in this promo is Alien. Looks larger in scale than expected. Also, Chad Powers seems fun.

