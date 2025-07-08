WONDER MAN: Simon Williams Shows Off His Superpowers In Brief New Teaser For Next MCU TV Series

Disney+ and Hulu have shared a video featuring new looks at Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the King of the Hill revival, Only Murders in the Building, All's Fair, Chad Powers, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, and Marvel Television's Wonder Man.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II take on the role of Simon Williams, and in this brief preview, makes it clear that he was "born to play this character" (previous sneak peeks confirmed that Simon is an actor auditioning for the lead role in a movie called "Wonder Man").

Marvel Studios is putting a different spin on the Avenger in this series, and we get a glimpse of his powers in action as he effortlessly smashes a table before losing control and seemingly laying waste to an entire building.

Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Sir Ben Kingsley also returns in the promo as Simon's fellow actor—and former "Mandarin"—Trevor Slattery.

Wonder Man looks to be a standalone story about Simon pretending to be the hero he's playing on screen. However, given how powerful the character is in the comics, we'd be flabbergasted if this series doesn't end with the MCU getting a new heavy-hitter capable of assembling alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Last year, we caught up with Grim Reaper actor Demetrius Grosse to discuss his role in Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot and asked if there was anything he could tease about his MCU debut.

"Yes, and I think people are going to be intrigued by the dynamic between Simon Williams and Eric Williams as much as they’re excited about the dynamic between Grim Reaper and Wonder Man," the actor told us. "This series is gonna be a very, very different kind of show, but pleasantly so."

There's no sign of him in this sneak peek, though we can't help but wonder (no pun intended) whether this version of the character will be Simon's co-star in "Wonder Man." The villain of the piece, perhaps?

Recently, Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, revealed, "Wonder Man is eight episodes. It's a very new flavor for Marvel. It's straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever."

"I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I’m very excited to see the audience reaction to it," the executive teased. "I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show."

Andrew Guest (Hawkeye) series as Wonder Man's Head Writer. The series is executive-produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Destin Daniel Cretton. He also helmed the first two episodes.

Check out this new look at Wonder Man ahead of its Disney+ premiere this December in the players below.