THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Passes $450M Worldwide; Will Finish Closer To SUPERMAN Than Expected

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Passes $450M Worldwide; Will Finish Closer To SUPERMAN Than Expected

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has soared past $450 million mark at the worldwide box office this weekend, and it now looks set to end its run roughly only $100 million behind DC Studios' Superman...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 17, 2025 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has reached another milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend, crossing the $450 million mark. With $247 million from the U.S. and $221.7 million overseas, the reboot sits at $468.7 million. 

Next weekend, it will top Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's $476.1 million run, and as its legs start to improve—in no small part thanks to Superman's surprise Digital release—a final total of $500+ million is back on the table. 

As of now, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is eyeing a $500 million - $510 million global cume, a solid, albeit unspectacular, result, and one that means the movie should, at the very least, break even.

It's hard to say whether Disney and Marvel Studios will be happy with this. However, the latter has succeeded in delivering the first critically acclaimed movie starring these characters ahead of their return in next December's Avengers: Doomsday. With that and Avengers: Secret Wars guaranteed to further increase interest in the Fantastic Four franchise, there's a good chance we will eventually get a sequel revolving around Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny. 

Superman, meanwhile, has reached $594.5 million worldwide ($340.9 million domestic, $253.6 million overseas), and should surpass $600 million next weekend (it's eyeing a final tally of $605 million - $620 million). 

When all is said and done, Superman will have beaten The Fantastic Four: First Steps by around $100 million, an impressive victory for DC Studios that's dampened somewhat by the fact it cost a reported $50 million more to produce and market. 

Neither movie has been a runaway success, and Superman has not been the $750 million - $1 billion mega-hit many fans (and some pundits) predicted. It's a modest hit that may turn a small profit for Warner Bros. Discovery. Still, the world's most iconic superhero only surpassing a B-list superhero team, best known for starring in a string of flops, by $100 million is nothing to crow about.

Just like all eyes will be on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday to see if they can get Marvel Studios back to delivering $1+ billion hits, it's going to be interesting seeing how Supergirl and Clayface fare in 2026.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now playing in theaters.

UPDATE: FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Faces 49% Decline In Fourth Weekend; New Human Torch Concept Art Released
Related:

UPDATE: FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Faces 49% Decline In Fourth Weekend; New Human Torch Concept Art Released
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Features It's Clobberin' Time Scene (And Takes A Shot At SUPERMAN)
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Features "It's Clobberin' Time" Scene (And Takes A Shot At SUPERMAN)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/17/2025, 12:28 PM
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Passes $450M Worldwide; Will Finish Closer To SUPERMAN Than Expected

User Comment Image
Rpendo
Rpendo - 8/17/2025, 12:30 PM
@AllsGood - …that’s not great, my guy.

It isn’t a disaster, and will end up making money off of VOD and product tie ins and merch sales, but this is not a hit.

It isn’t an abject failure either.

It did…just fine.

Nothing to celebrate.

Nothing to lament.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/17/2025, 12:33 PM
@AllsGood - its making 2011 Thor money
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/17/2025, 12:49 PM
@Rpendo - The Year of 2025 Comic Book Movies was year of Box Office Flops. DCU Superman WON the Smallest Flop Award. Congratulations :)

My Favorite Marvel Comics Superheroes have ALWAYS been 1) The Hulk and 2) Spider-Man.

My most Anticipated EVER since the MCU Began is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The last Spider-Man movie made 1.9 Billion at the Box Office.

I've already moved on from 2025.

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/17/2025, 12:49 PM
@Rpendo - How profitable are VOD sales these days though? Do people really lay down $25 bucks to watching a movie when they can just wait a few weeks and watch it on streaming?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/17/2025, 12:52 PM
@Ryguy88 - The Hulk and Spider-Man are two favorite Marvel Superheroes. Fantastic Four

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/17/2025, 1:08 PM
@Rpendo - Agreed. I actually really enjoyed the film despite finding PP insufferable, but this need to shill for major billion dollar companies has got to stop. I get that if you like a product you want it to succeed but Disney is in this mess because they got complacent and let their activists run the show, destroying any good will even when they put out a good product. Criticism and.failure keeps them on their toes and makes them do what they’re supposed to do, entertain and earn our hard earned money
Rpendo
Rpendo - 8/17/2025, 1:14 PM
@soberchimera - Deadpool and Wolverine pulled in 150 million in VOD, per Deadline.

So, yes, people buy VOD.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 8/17/2025, 1:14 PM
@AllsGood - as a product of growing up on 70’s comics I’m with you. Bring on the Spider/Hulk team up 🔴🔵🟢 with a side of punisher ⚫️⚪️
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/17/2025, 1:18 PM
@AllsGood -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 8/17/2025, 12:28 PM
Watched Superman and F4 back-to-back again yesterday with friends who didnt see them.
We all agreed that F4 was beter.

Im kinda bummed these 2 movies dont perform better at the box-office
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/17/2025, 1:13 PM
@MonkeyBot - I’m a big Supes fan but I think FF is objectively the better film. Superman was way too divisive and Clark’s characterization was a regression into whiny man-child who lost his cool way too much and needed to be soothed like. A child which was ridiculous
dracula
dracula - 8/17/2025, 12:31 PM
Looks like Superman should hit 600 mill soon

Unless they are pulling it from theaters completely thanks to the digital release

Currently at 593 mill

Could be there by friday, sunday at the latest
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/17/2025, 12:38 PM
Yeah Superman will make a little more than $600 million, could have been $650 without such an early digital release.

F4 will make around $500 million.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/17/2025, 12:42 PM
Fantástic Flop
DTor91
DTor91 - 8/17/2025, 12:43 PM
“Still, the world's most iconic superhero only surpassing a B-list superhero team”

B-list superhero team. The team responsible for Marvel as we know it today. The team that introduced some of Marvel’s most well known villains. The team that introduced The Watcher, whom MCU fans now look out for. The team that 2015’s Secret Wars was surrounded with and is likely to play into the film’s take on it. The team that caused an uproar in the community when Marvel put the book on ice for some years.

FF may have been outsold by later books, and the films up until this point never performed well. But FF is the foundation of Marvel, and teams like The Avengers were considered B-list before FF. I mean hell, they had different animated series before Avengers even got their first.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 8/17/2025, 1:04 PM
@DTor91 - all shade thrown at Superman. And Fantastic Four are A listers they just haven’t been well adapted to the big screen with the exception of this movie
RolandD
RolandD - 8/17/2025, 1:08 PM
@DTor91 - Yep. Seems like Josh was trying to make it sound better for FF than it actually is. I am disappointed. They both didn’t do better, but I think that’s the box office market we’re living with now. It is supposed to be an improvement over last year though from an article or two that I read.
rez4prez
rez4prez - 8/17/2025, 12:46 PM
How is being behind by 100 million close?
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 8/17/2025, 12:52 PM
@rez4prez - he didn't say it was close, just closer then expected.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/17/2025, 12:53 PM
@rez4prez - superman cost $100M more in production/ marketing
Slushythrone455
Slushythrone455 - 8/17/2025, 12:49 PM
FF was a good movie but the market is over saturated. I wish Marvel would take a year or two off to generate public interest in their films.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 8/17/2025, 12:50 PM
Superman making less than MOS is not a good start to a new universe. They can't be happy with this result though I suspect they will claim they are. Several movies got thrown under the bus from the last universe to hurry up and start this one. Warner Bros need to do better.

Marvel results on the other hand don't seem to matter anymore. This universe is locked in and whether a movie performs well or not it doesn't seem to effect future releases.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/17/2025, 1:18 PM
@defenderofthefaith - it rather than Gunn taking a step back and reevaluating what didn’t work (the overly political plot, making the iconic Jor El a tyrant, Supes being a man-child needing comforting, him always getting beat, etc), Gunn’s ego will only reinforce his failure and mistakes. I actually found the film entertaining (I loved the silver age stuff, the bright colors, Guy and Terrific, Lex, the cast and action when it was there), but it had major problems including with the story and janky editing. But Gunn will only double down. That behind the scenes they released shows how wrong he got the character, while David’s instincts seemed spot on
gambgel
gambgel - 8/17/2025, 12:50 PM
How many international markets are left?
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/17/2025, 12:55 PM
@Forthas - User Comment Image

Shouting is the only thing they understand 👀
Forthas
Forthas - 8/17/2025, 1:12 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - Well I think they understand money too...or in this case that lack of it. I believe I have a wager I need to collect on. I will wait until the box office run is completely over.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/17/2025, 12:53 PM
The shilling for Superman 2025 has been nothing short of staggering. Influencers are suddenly changing their tunes about the film after initially being critical, there is a new wave of anti-Man of Steel propaganda flooding the internet, and every kind of insignificant milestone is taken out of context to pretend the film is successful. None of that worked before Superman 2025 came out and none of it will work after.

They should just embrace the awesome film that was Man of Steel and build from that! It would save them time and money and it has a built in fan base that has now been established as the majority!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/17/2025, 1:16 PM
@Forthas -

Man of Steel was a pretty good movie. Not the disaster some say, but not the masterpiece you think it is.

The villain was outstanding, and the fight scenes were epic. But bad attitude Superman and his Dad's death were not good. Cavill should have been the greatest Superman, but Snyder messed that up.

Man of Steel 6.5/10 stars.

Gunn Superman 7.5/10 stars.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 8/17/2025, 1:17 PM
@Forthas - any word on when MOS 2 production starts with Cavill? Maybe Nolan will even return and bring back Bale as Batman.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 8/17/2025, 1:22 PM
@Forthas -

Yeah, but it's a much better, more rounded film than Man of Steel.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/17/2025, 12:55 PM
MoS had a better box office. Did better.
RolandD
RolandD - 8/17/2025, 1:13 PM
@JobinJ - In a time when the box office was healthier than it is now and people didn’t wait to stream movies as much. I liked both movies so I’m not trying to down MoS, but I just don’t understand people keep blowing the horn about the movie against Superman 2025 don’t get it unless they just refuse to acknowledge it publicly.
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 8/17/2025, 12:56 PM
"it's going to be interesting seeing how Supergirl and Clayface fare in 2026."

Clayface maybe a succes. Because of lower budget, no competition, and some fresh air in the Genre. Aupergirl will likely flop, because of Toy Story 5, Minions 3, Varna, Odyssey and SM: BND.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/17/2025, 1:05 PM
@jasonvoorhees - as per current indication Supergirl is definitely gonna flop. DC better learn this early that side characters don't do well.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/17/2025, 1:00 PM
Both nice films. A shame the genre is struggling like that cause both deserved more.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/17/2025, 1:02 PM
Congrats FF! You deserve every dollar you've made.
gambgel
gambgel - 8/17/2025, 1:09 PM
this will end being more succesful than all the X-Men movies from original trilogy, so tbh, this is a hit for the Fantastic Four.

The fact that X2 and X3, with that big cast and popular characters, never reached 500m...... damm you, Fox.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 8/17/2025, 1:12 PM
Now that I’ve seen both I enjoyed Superman more. I thought FF was good but wish it would have been held to be the first movie kicking off the MCU post Secret Wars.

Looking forward to Peacemaker and the Spidey/Hulk team up!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/17/2025, 1:20 PM

FF:FS was a good movie, but not the great movie we were hoping for. Disappointing box office for sure.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder