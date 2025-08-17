THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Passes $450M Worldwide; Will Finish Closer To SUPERMAN Than Expected

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has reached another milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend, crossing the $450 million mark. With $247 million from the U.S. and $221.7 million overseas, the reboot sits at $468.7 million.

Next weekend, it will top Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's $476.1 million run, and as its legs start to improve—in no small part thanks to Superman's surprise Digital release—a final total of $500+ million is back on the table.

As of now, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is eyeing a $500 million - $510 million global cume, a solid, albeit unspectacular, result, and one that means the movie should, at the very least, break even.

It's hard to say whether Disney and Marvel Studios will be happy with this. However, the latter has succeeded in delivering the first critically acclaimed movie starring these characters ahead of their return in next December's Avengers: Doomsday. With that and Avengers: Secret Wars guaranteed to further increase interest in the Fantastic Four franchise, there's a good chance we will eventually get a sequel revolving around Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny.

Superman, meanwhile, has reached $594.5 million worldwide ($340.9 million domestic, $253.6 million overseas), and should surpass $600 million next weekend (it's eyeing a final tally of $605 million - $620 million).

When all is said and done, Superman will have beaten The Fantastic Four: First Steps by around $100 million, an impressive victory for DC Studios that's dampened somewhat by the fact it cost a reported $50 million more to produce and market.

Neither movie has been a runaway success, and Superman has not been the $750 million - $1 billion mega-hit many fans (and some pundits) predicted. It's a modest hit that may turn a small profit for Warner Bros. Discovery. Still, the world's most iconic superhero only surpassing a B-list superhero team, best known for starring in a string of flops, by $100 million is nothing to crow about.

Just like all eyes will be on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday to see if they can get Marvel Studios back to delivering $1+ billion hits, it's going to be interesting seeing how Supergirl and Clayface fare in 2026.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now playing in theaters.