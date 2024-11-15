WONDER MAN First Stills Feature Simon Williams And An MCU Fan-Favorite; New Look At IRONHEART Revealed

Marvel Studios has released the first official stills from Wonder Man and they feature the hero alongside Trevor Slattery. We also have a new look at Ironheart and an updated cast list and synopsis...

By JoshWilding - Nov 15, 2024 08:11 AM EST
Marvel Studios has shared another new look at Wonder Man, one of Marvel Television's most intriguing upcoming projects. Starring Aquaman and Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, we still don't really know what to expect from this one.

However, in some newly released stills, the hero is shown "suited up" and a seemingly tense conversation between Simon and Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fan-favourite, Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley).

Disney's press site confirms that the shot of Simon in the red suit and glasses is from episode 8, Wonder Man's finale. 

"I think Wonder Man is eight episodes. I think it’s an eight-episode series," Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, recently said. "It’s a two-hander between two amazing characters, this odd couple of Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery and you get a little bit of glimpse of that in the trailer."

"I don’t want to go too much into the story details," he continued. "It’s very fun to see people speculating about what they think the plot is. That is part of the fun of it."

A new Ironheart still has also been released alongside an updated synopsis and cast list. Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. 

"There’s a full practical suit," Winderbaum recently revealed. "It doesn’t obviously do all the crazy things that the suit does but we used a lot of techniques that go all the way back to the first Iron Man film, where we actually had a practical suit on set."

"First of all, just even as a visual reference for the CG artists having the actual suit there, even if it had to do like CG things and open and close and stuff," he added, "it had all the perfect lighting reference, so the emulation is just spot on. It’s awesome. I mean I’m sure it’s going to be in the Marvel lobby in a few months."

As for what fans can expect, Winderbaum said Riri has "Tony Stark-sized ego" and is in "a bit of a quarter-life crisis." He explained, "She fought in Wakanda, she fought Namor, she had this great adventure. But the day-to-day struggle is still real. She’s Riri Williams. She’s gonna do what she needs to do to get by for her and her family and everyone else. And it does lead her down some roads."

Wonder Man premieres next December, while we're getting Ironheart a little sooner on June 24, 2025.

thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/15/2024, 8:19 AM
MCU favorite?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/15/2024, 8:23 AM
@thedrudo - Josh tends to think he can speak for all of us
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/15/2024, 8:56 AM
@thedrudo - Dya remember that time he was revealed to be an actor instead of the Mandarin and everybody loved it? Ahhhhh good times.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 11/15/2024, 9:03 AM
@ObserverIO - Do you happen to watch "The Why Files" by chance? Cause I read your comment in Heckle fish's voice. LOL
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/15/2024, 8:21 AM
I also can't believe they are teasing a Disney+ show that's over a year away from releasing.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/15/2024, 8:21 AM
Did Marvel and DC forget they're businesses ? How many more of these vanity projects have to fail before they realize no one wants them ?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/15/2024, 8:39 AM
Need to see more of Wonder Man to have a better idea on it, but Iron Heart is doomed to fail. When the things you most want to see from a show is the potential appearance of Mephisto and The Hood's powerset and couldn't care less about the title character, something is very wrong.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/15/2024, 8:41 AM
@Urubrodi - Such a strange starting place for Mephisto, too.
Radders
Radders - 11/15/2024, 8:42 AM
@Urubrodi - From both mini trailers it seems like they're making the same mistakes with Riri, she's making the suit to satisfy her ego
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/15/2024, 8:44 AM
@FrankenDad - Yup, they ignored actual supernatural properties and decided to introduce him (a major villain) in a tech heavy hero series, of a character most people don't care about
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/15/2024, 8:45 AM
@Radders - Exactly, it's like they go out of their way to make sure we dislike her
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/15/2024, 8:41 AM
Not looking forward to either of these. At least Agatha was great in Wandavision and i liked her character so her spinoff, although not "necessary", i was ok with cuz i liked her and saw potential. Wonderman seems like a joke and Riri was AWFUL and annoying as f*ck in WF. I hope im wrong and they are decent but for now... ooof
mountainman
mountainman - 11/15/2024, 8:50 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - Yes these are both DOA. The only thing that could get me to check out Wonder Man is if Bob Odenkirk has a big role.
jwholmes2011
jwholmes2011 - 11/15/2024, 8:42 AM
This guy doesn't look like Wonder Man, but I guess we should grateful it's still a man in the role of Wonder Man these days.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/15/2024, 8:49 AM
@jwholmes2011 - Well if they turned him into a woman, DC wouldn't be very happy.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/15/2024, 8:49 AM
@jwholmes2011 - people complain about characters not looking like people who got all years gone by where dumb fan cast comments race swap kang and valkery not one compliant kang comics white guy valkery white woman no complaints but other characters they complain about
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/15/2024, 8:42 AM
Wonder Manta is going TO JONKLE everyone while Riri is gonna GET JONKLED.


Mark my words.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/15/2024, 8:45 AM
"MCU fan-favorite."

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/15/2024, 8:46 AM
Marvel race swap kang valkery other characters to there going piss off many fans who love fan cast type go by looks not experience in life
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/15/2024, 8:49 AM
Looks good to me.

MAKE MINE MARVEL.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/15/2024, 8:52 AM
Trash. Both characters are yet another anti white race replacement. Hope this bombs
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/15/2024, 8:56 AM
Hahaha article had an ad for some electric car from Ford. I didn’t realize it was an ad and thought it was one of the pics from the show. My immediate thought was “oh great they made him a pussy too” haha
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/15/2024, 8:57 AM
Shut up Herman

