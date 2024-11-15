WONDER MAN First Stills Feature Simon Williams And An MCU Fan-Favorite; New Look At IRONHEART Revealed

Marvel Studios has shared another new look at Wonder Man, one of Marvel Television's most intriguing upcoming projects. Starring Aquaman and Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, we still don't really know what to expect from this one.

However, in some newly released stills, the hero is shown "suited up" and a seemingly tense conversation between Simon and Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fan-favourite, Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley).

Disney's press site confirms that the shot of Simon in the red suit and glasses is from episode 8, Wonder Man's finale.

"I think Wonder Man is eight episodes. I think it’s an eight-episode series," Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, recently said. "It’s a two-hander between two amazing characters, this odd couple of Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery and you get a little bit of glimpse of that in the trailer."

"I don’t want to go too much into the story details," he continued. "It’s very fun to see people speculating about what they think the plot is. That is part of the fun of it."

A new Ironheart still has also been released alongside an updated synopsis and cast list. Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago.

Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

"There’s a full practical suit," Winderbaum recently revealed. "It doesn’t obviously do all the crazy things that the suit does but we used a lot of techniques that go all the way back to the first Iron Man film, where we actually had a practical suit on set."

"First of all, just even as a visual reference for the CG artists having the actual suit there, even if it had to do like CG things and open and close and stuff," he added, "it had all the perfect lighting reference, so the emulation is just spot on. It’s awesome. I mean I’m sure it’s going to be in the Marvel lobby in a few months."

As for what fans can expect, Winderbaum said Riri has "Tony Stark-sized ego" and is in "a bit of a quarter-life crisis." He explained, "She fought in Wakanda, she fought Namor, she had this great adventure. But the day-to-day struggle is still real. She’s Riri Williams. She’s gonna do what she needs to do to get by for her and her family and everyone else. And it does lead her down some roads."

Wonder Man premieres next December, while we're getting Ironheart a little sooner on June 24, 2025.