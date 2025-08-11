RUMOR: More MCU Heroes Set To Appear In Marvel Animation's MARVEL ZOMBIES Have Been Revealed - SPOILERS

We first learned of plans for Marvel Zombies at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, when it was announced as part of a splashy "Marvel Animation" slate reveal. Things went quiet after that as the shows featured at the event seemingly took longer to produce than expected.

X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man have since premiered, and Marvel Zombies is finally set for release this fall. It picks up after a What If...? episode titled "What If... Zombies?!" which saw several fan-favourite heroes, including Spider-Man, fight off a host of undead fan-favourites.

While several characters have already been confirmed for the animated series, Nexus Point News has now shared a list of more MCU heroes (and villains) we'll see this spooky season.

According to the site, "Marvel Zombies will also feature appearances from John Walker, Baron Zemo, Namor, Melina Vostokoff, Thor, Valkyrie, and Black Panther." Whether the actors who played them in live-action will voice those characters remains to be seen, though we'd imagine at least some of them will reprise their respective roles.

We also have some additional plot details, including the Scarlet Witch being "front and center in the new series as a powerful adversary." She'll be referred to as the Dead Queen here, while Okoye "serves as a secondary villain and she will be in charge of an undead army, following the Scarlet Witch's orders."

What If...? season 1 was well-received by fans, though seasons 2 and 3 didn't quite hit the mark in the same way. Marvel Zombies is arriving a long time after that episode first premiered in 2021, so whether fans are invested enough to revisit the concept to tune in remains to be seen.

"In terms of more mature animation, yeah, we're making a Marvel Zombies show right now that is pretty intense that's for sure a TV-MA show," Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, said last year. "And again, it's trying to honor the comics. And what was so great about the comics was it not pulling its punches. That's certainly what we're going for on that project also."

Marvel Zombies' confirmed cast includes Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Awkwafina (Katy), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Hudson Thames (Spider-Man), and Todd Williams in a mystery role.

Bryan Andrews directs Marvel Zombies from a teleplay by Zeb Wells. Executive Producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Wells, and Andrews. Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar produce.

A brief synopsis has been revealed, but only states, "From Marvel Animation, 'Marvel Zombies' comes in time for Halloween in October 2025." We've since learned that Marvel Zombies premieres on October 3, 2025.