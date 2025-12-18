Tom Cruise Sports A Radical New Look In First Look Teaser For Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Mystery Film DIGGER

After bidding farewell to Ethan Hunt and his Mission: Impossible franchise earlier this year, Tom Cruise is gearing up for an epic return to cinemas next October with DIGGER, a comedy of catastrophic proportions from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, where he'll star as the title character Digger Rockwell.

While plot details remain scarce, the story is said to follow the most powerful man in the world who tries to prove he is humanity’s savior before his own disaster destroys everything.

Based on this first look teaser, it's hard to tell whether it's an accurate plot description or not, but with CinemaCon just around the corner, it seems probable we'll learn a lot more in the coming months. Regardless, the filmmaker behind Birdman and The Revenant has described his first feature with Cruise as “a new kind of film," so we should be in for quite the treat when this one drops in theaters at the tail end of 2026.

The DIGGER teaser is just the latest in a long line of trailers set to play in front of James Cameron's trilogy capper Avatar: Fire and Ash this weekend, joining Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, just to name a few. Plus, it seems as though the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is also almost here, presumably set to play with Anaconda on Chirstmas Day.

In addition to Cruise, the impressive supporting cast features Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall; The Zone of Interest), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski; 10 Cloverfield Lane), Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man; Call Me by Your Name), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog; Killers of the Flower Moon), Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me; The Portable Door), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal; Nightcrawler), Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon; Mothering Sunday), Robert John Burke (RoboCop 3; Thinner), Burn Gorman (Pacific Rim; The Dark Knight Rises), and Pip Torrens (The Crown; Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

Tom Cruise was last seen in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning this past Summer, which marked his final appearance as Ethan Hunt in his blockbuster Mission: Impossible franchise. The film grossed nearly $600 million globally and started streaming on Paramount+ earlier this month.

DIGGER hits theaters on October 2, 2026!

Watch the official title announcement below: