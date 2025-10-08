Marvel Television Boss Addresses Criticisms Of Multiverse Storytelling; More MARVEL ZOMBIES Could Be Incoming

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum and Marvel Zombies director Bryan Andrews have acknowledged some of the complaints surrounding the Multiverse Saga, while we also have news on the show's future...

By JoshWilding - Oct 08, 2025 06:10 AM EST
Marvel Studios first explored the Multiverse in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but little did we know at the time that the concept would become the next Saga's focal point.

The Multiverse Saga has been a little hit-or-miss, with the notion of alternate realities thriving in Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, it's also divided opinions, thanks to projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and What If...?

For many fans, the sooner this era of storytelling ends with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the better. In an interview with CBR, Brad Winderbaum, Executive Producer & Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, addressed the complaints while discussing Marvel Zombies

"I think one of the valid criticisms of multiverse storytelling is that when you have multiple realities, the stakes diminish," he acknowledged. "But there's another way to look at it when you have the opportunity [with] something like Marvel Zombies, where actually it raises the stakes quite a bit to be in a pocket universe outside of the MCU."

"Where death feels very final, and we don't have to worry about putting the toys back in the toy box unbroken. We can really make a mess."

Marvel Zombies director Bryan Andrews was also on hand and shared his thoughts on why part of the problem could be a lack of stakes in the MCU's big screen stories. 

"You go into someone's franchise movie, and it's like 'You're making it out at the end!' And the filmmakers are doing the best they can to build some tension, so you worry," the filmmaker pointed out. "And they do, and that's great. But in [Marvel Zombies], it's just like, no, there's no guarantees for anything. It's a whole different type of viewing experience."

While Marvel Zombies didn't receive the warmest reception—it has a solid 65% on Rotten Tomatoes and 72% on the Popcornmeter—it seems to have been a hit for Marvel Animation. 

According to The Direct, "Marvel Studios is very pleased with Marvel Zombies' 5-day opening viewership performance, so much so that Marvel Animation is already considering future Zombies stories to tell on Disney+."

"Marvel Zombies' initial viewership metrics have surpassed Disney and Marvel's internal expectations," the site continues, "and, per sources, the series is shaping up to be one of Marvel Animation's most successful shows to date."

This report has since been backed up by social media scooper @MyTimeToShineH, who says that season 2 will be greenlit soon.

There are many ways Marvel Television could expand the world of Marvel Zombies, and the show's final episode definitely left the door open to a sequel. Many MCU characters still haven't been seen in the series, meaning their respective fates could be explored in multiple spin-offs. 

Marvel Zombies is now streaming on Disney+.

FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/8/2025, 7:06 AM
So actually didn't 'address the multiverse storytelling criticism'. Surely someone around the development table is saying the multiverse is killing franchises? If not then this whole cinematic universe is going to disappear up inside it's own backside within two years.
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/8/2025, 7:10 AM
Admittedly, I don't get Marvel Zombies. It's a whim gimmick given a budget. Feels like when long running TV series suddenly introduce a musical episode. Baffling and normally the beginning of the end.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/8/2025, 7:39 AM
@FallenThomas - It's not that big of a deal man, just an alternative project with no impact to the main continuity. Meant to be a quick fun parallel project (it only has 4 episodes). Of course it doesn't mean that it's for everyone. Now to say is "beginning of the end"... get out of here
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/8/2025, 8:03 AM
@Urubrodi - I'm saying that long running tv series that suddenly have a musical episode usually fold soon after, as it was clear they were running out of ideas. What I'm saying is that Marvel Zombies 'feels' like a similar waste of money. I don't need to 'get out of here' my friend, it's just an opinion. Relax.
Rosraf
Rosraf - 10/8/2025, 8:11 AM
@FallenThomas - Didn't one of the Marvel shows already have a singing episode?
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 10/8/2025, 7:18 AM
The biggest mistake the Multiverse Saga did is not building a proper villain. Endgame already established a chaotic world caused by the Avengers messing with reality, and that set-up, along with the villain, ended up in a streaming platform begging for viewership. Then, they underutilized the villain by pitting him against against Ant-Man and losing.

Taking away the interconnectivity that made the Infinity Saga a $22 billion juggernaut is also a mistake. WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2 contradicted each other, as is Falcon's own series and film. How does a bad guy like RDJ Doom fit in all this in the way that Thanos had in the Infinity Saga? They didn't know, either.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2025, 7:34 AM
I can get that criticism to an extent but then I also feel that stakes are overrated because you know that the hero or heroes will come out of it alive but the fun of it is seeing how they do so hence mixed thoughts on this.

Also I personally have no clue what people would actually want out of a multiverse story anyway and I’m not sure if they do either…

If people use it for fan service & cameos then that’s an issue and if it’s used for character exploration then apparently it’s that aswell so I’m not sure what the creatives should do in that case?.

Anyway , I still haven’t seen Marvel Zombies yet but it’s seemed enjoyable imo so I’m glad that it seems to have been a success for the studio!!.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/8/2025, 7:36 AM
I disagree with people who say the multiverse has no stakes. If a character dies in Earth-616, they are dead there, gone, like Iron Man. If later on a variant of said character appears somewhere else it's not the same person, that's not the character you knew. If Tobey's Spider-Man dies in Doomsday would people not care just because Andrew's and Tom's versions are still around? Sure they may look the same or have behave similarly but that particular version of the character is not coming back.

It's like if NASA came tomorrow and announced that parallel earths are 100% real and not just a theory. If I were to die in this universe, the fact that there is "another me" somewhere else will not bring me back.

Plus, multiverse is the perfect excuse to have stories you wouldn't be able to pull off in your main reality.

The problem with some of the multiverse projects was the quality of the stories, simple as that.
Rosraf
Rosraf - 10/8/2025, 8:25 AM
@Urubrodi - Or was the character that died just a look alike copy from another universe? Can't ever be sure. When you have infinite copies (that can look and act and be exactly alike, except one brushed their teeth that morning while another did not) then the risks and deaths can always just be cheapened after the fact. For example, what if we learn that 616 Strange swapped out 616 Tony Stark during the last minutes of the final battle in End Game with one of the other variant from the 14 million possibilities he reviewed?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2025, 7:46 AM
I find it funny how people constantly complain about the multiverse in the MCU while the majority of those projects have been quite acclaimed…

Loki

Spider Man:No Way Home

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Deadpool & Wolverine

Ant Man & The Wasp:Quantumania

Other projects set in the multiverse or MCU adjacent realities are YFNS ,What If , Marvel Zombies & FF (maybe the Marvels too but barely).

It’s everyone and their mother who decided to do multiverse stories at the same time that was the real issue for the saturation.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 10/8/2025, 7:51 AM
None of the deaths mattered at all in Marvel Zombies and none of the stakes were high at all.
It was totally throwaway.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/8/2025, 7:55 AM
All they had to do was adapt the comics, but once again it's only in name. What could've been..
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 10/8/2025, 7:58 AM
Problem with the multiverse plot was doing It after the disolution of the Creative Comitte and haring the Rick and Morty writters instead of people from ther comic side as consultants or people from Josh Whedon circle.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/8/2025, 8:14 AM
I haven’t watched a single zombie thing. I’m sure it’s awesome for whoever cares, but that was a magic johnson pass.

