Marvel Animation: Every Disney+ TV Series Ranked From Worst To Best According To Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes continues to split opinions, but just like how the review aggregator can make or break a movie's opening weekend, that all-important percentage score often plays a role in whether audiences stream or skip new releases. Marvel Animation has been a bigger-than-expected part of the Multiverse Saga, with What If...? kicking things off in 2021. Since then, we've had a spin-off of a hit movie, a new take on the MCU's Spider-Man, and a revival of one of the most beloved animated TV shows ever. With audiences sinking their teeth into Marvel Zombies last month, now seems like a good time to reflect on how each of these shows compares based on their respective Rotten Tomatoes scores. There are no "Rotten" titles, but where each of these sits is bound to be a point of contention. To check them out, you just need to click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...

7. Marvel Zombies Score: 65% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh The worst-reviewed Marvel Animation series is still in "Fresh" territory, but even without a "Critics Consensus," it's not hard to see why the What If...? spin-off sits in last place. A so-so follow-up to "What If... Zombies!?", Marvel Zombies didn't let us down when it came to zombie gore, but the story was lacking. A shift to Phase 4 characters freshened things up, but the story ultimately wasn't that compelling, making it hard to care about the living or the dead.



6. What If...? Season 3 Score: 80% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: What If…?'s final slate of hypothetical adventures can be a mixed bag, but a satisfying through-line ensures that this series' overall worthiness doesn't end on a question mark. A disappointing conclusion to the Multiversal series, What If...? season 3 went from exploring how one minor change could completely alter a timeline to essentially asking, "What If... this character was that character instead?" Unfortunately, the show wrapped up with a damp squib of an ending for Captain Carter and little in the way of set-up for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.



5. What If...? Season 2 Score: 89% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: In its superlative sophomore season, What If…? reaffirms its status as one of the most consistently creative outposts in the sprawling MCU. Despite not being quite as good as the first season, What If...? season 2 featured some standout moments. Those included the continuation of Captain Carter and Strange Supreme's respective story arcs and the introduction of Kahhori. There were some telltale signs that the series was running on fumes, but a unique release schedule, which saw a new episode drop daily over the holidays, made a solid, if underwhelming, season a little more palatable.



4. I Am Groot (Season 1/2) - TIE Score: 89% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: N/A This series of shorts—released over two seasons—was phenomenal and deserves a greater spotlight than they received. Hilarious and adorable in equal measure, they made terrific use of Baby Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's standout character. I Am Groot is worth checking out if you haven't already done so. In fact, it was so good that many fans would love to see creator, writer, and director Kirsten Lepore take charge of a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy movie.



4. What If...? Season 1 - TIE Score: 89% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: What If...? may not add much to the larger MCU narrative, but surprising takes on beloved characters and some of the best action sequences in the entire franchise make for engaging viewing. From Captain Carter to T'Challa, Star-Lord, and Strange Supreme, the first season of What If...? did a great job of exploring the Multiverse and the idea of Variants. Some episodes were better than others, though it was hard to complain about those when we got to see the Marvel Zombies! The fact it all built to the Guardians of the Multiverse assembling to battle Infinity Ultron was a bonus and the best this series got.



3. Eyes Of Wakanda Score: 92% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Fleshing out the iconic MCU kingdom with concise stories and an attractive visual texture, Eyes of Wakanda is an accomplished animated addition to Black Panther lore. Despite being a relatively forgettable addition to the Multiverse Saga, the first Marvel Animation series set on Earth 616 fleshed out some of Wakanda's history and cleverly tied into the events of 2018's Black Panther. Visually, the series was strong and showed that this studio is capable of pushing the boundaries beyond what many feel is a bland approach to animation in shows like What If...? and Marvel Zombies.



2. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Score: 97% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Embracing the wholesome aesthetics of the webslinger's original comic run while adding some fresh plot wrinkles, this family-friendly Spider-Man is a lovable incarnation of the Marvel superhero. The newest Marvel Animation TV series rightly ranks among the studio's best offerings. A fresh take on the wall-crawler that still sticks closely to the character's classic comic book adventures, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing. The show got better and better as the season continued, and culminated with a wild, fascinating new take on Peter Parker's origin story. The characters were great, and this interpretation was even greater, topping the main MCU at times.

