Marvel Animation: Every Disney+ TV Series Ranked From Worst To Best According To Rotten Tomatoes

Marvel Animation has released 8 TV shows since the Multiverse Saga started, but how do each of these very different animated series compare according to review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes? Find out here...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Oct 09, 2025 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Zombies

Rotten Tomatoes continues to split opinions, but just like how the review aggregator can make or break a movie's opening weekend, that all-important percentage score often plays a role in whether audiences stream or skip new releases.

Marvel Animation has been a bigger-than-expected part of the Multiverse Saga, with What If...? kicking things off in 2021. Since then, we've had a spin-off of a hit movie, a new take on the MCU's Spider-Man, and a revival of one of the most beloved animated TV shows ever.

With audiences sinking their teeth into Marvel Zombies last month, now seems like a good time to reflect on how each of these shows compares based on their respective Rotten Tomatoes scores. There are no "Rotten" titles, but where each of these sits is bound to be a point of contention.

To check them out, you just need to click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
 

7. Marvel Zombies



Score: 65%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

The worst-reviewed Marvel Animation series is still in "Fresh" territory, but even without a "Critics Consensus," it's not hard to see why the What If...? spin-off sits in last place.

A so-so follow-up to "What If... Zombies!?", Marvel Zombies didn't let us down when it came to zombie gore, but the story was lacking. A shift to Phase 4 characters freshened things up, but the story ultimately wasn't that compelling, making it hard to care about the living or the dead.
 

6. What If...? Season 3

5gmglcsv o

Score: 80%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: What If…?'s final slate of hypothetical adventures can be a mixed bag, but a satisfying through-line ensures that this series' overall worthiness doesn't end on a question mark.

A disappointing conclusion to the Multiversal series, What If...? season 3 went from exploring how one minor change could completely alter a timeline to essentially asking, "What If... this character was that character instead?"

Unfortunately, the show wrapped up with a damp squib of an ending for Captain Carter and little in the way of set-up for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars
 

5. What If...? Season 2

Kyztzeqw o

Score: 89%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: In its superlative sophomore season, What If…? reaffirms its status as one of the most consistently creative outposts in the sprawling MCU.

Despite not being quite as good as the first season, What If...? season 2 featured some standout moments. Those included the continuation of Captain Carter and Strange Supreme's respective story arcs and the introduction of Kahhori. 

There were some telltale signs that the series was running on fumes, but a unique release schedule, which saw a new episode drop daily over the holidays, made a solid, if underwhelming, season a little more palatable. 
 

4. I Am Groot (Season 1/2) - TIE

E7u3eopi o

Score: 89%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: N/A

This series of shorts—released over two seasons—was phenomenal and deserves a greater spotlight than they received. Hilarious and adorable in equal measure, they made terrific use of Baby Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's standout character.

I Am Groot is worth checking out if you haven't already done so. In fact, it was so good that many fans would love to see creator, writer, and director Kirsten Lepore take charge of a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy movie. 
 

4. What If...? Season 1 - TIE

Ii0wnlm1 o

Score: 89%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: What If...? may not add much to the larger MCU narrative, but surprising takes on beloved characters and some of the best action sequences in the entire franchise make for engaging viewing.

From Captain Carter to T'Challa, Star-Lord, and Strange Supreme, the first season of What If...? did a great job of exploring the Multiverse and the idea of Variants.

Some episodes were better than others, though it was hard to complain about those when we got to see the Marvel Zombies! The fact it all built to the Guardians of the Multiverse assembling to battle Infinity Ultron was a bonus and the best this series got. 
 

3. Eyes Of Wakanda

7mwacgcj o

Score: 92%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Fleshing out the iconic MCU kingdom with concise stories and an attractive visual texture, Eyes of Wakanda is an accomplished animated addition to Black Panther lore.

Despite being a relatively forgettable addition to the Multiverse Saga, the first Marvel Animation series set on Earth 616 fleshed out some of Wakanda's history and cleverly tied into the events of 2018's Black Panther

Visually, the series was strong and showed that this studio is capable of pushing the boundaries beyond what many feel is a bland approach to animation in shows like What If...? and Marvel Zombies
 

2. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Rtzngd2r o

Score: 97%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Embracing the wholesome aesthetics of the webslinger's original comic run while adding some fresh plot wrinkles, this family-friendly Spider-Man is a lovable incarnation of the Marvel superhero.

The newest Marvel Animation TV series rightly ranks among the studio's best offerings. A fresh take on the wall-crawler that still sticks closely to the character's classic comic book adventures, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing. 

The show got better and better as the season continued, and culminated with a wild, fascinating new take on Peter Parker's origin story. The characters were great, and this interpretation was even greater, topping the main MCU at times. 
 

1. X-Men '97

Jf7zj8z6 o

Score: 99%

Rotten or Fresh? Fresh

Critics Consensus: Pulling off the x-traordinary feat of staying true to its beloved predecessor while charting a path forward for the franchise, X-Men '97 is simply x-cellent.

A follow-up to the classic X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 arguably improved on its predecessor in many ways. Delivering a compelling, rich narrative, the revival did right by these characters and proved the heroes are in safe hands with Marvel Studios. 

There's been a lot of controversy and speculation surrounding showrunner Beau DeMayo's departure from X-Men '97. Unfortunately, we can't help but feel it's all downhill from here with What If...? season 3's Matthew Chauncey now in charge...
 

Marvel Zombies Director Bryan Andrews Addresses The Show's Ending And What It Means For Season 2 - SPOILERS
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/9/2025, 3:23 PM
Everything on this list is too high on this list.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 10/9/2025, 3:36 PM
@Lisa89 - 🤣😂🤣
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/9/2025, 3:45 PM
With the exception of X-Men 97, Marvel Animation has been absolutely abysmal and some of the worst projects has ever put out…which is saying a lot.

It’s such a shame too. They really could have done something special and used it to introduce new characters and worlds or used it to tell stories that take place in past to flesh out existing characters and stories.

They could have done a series based on Hawkeye and BW’s time in Hungary or an Avengers cartoon that took place in the time between Avengers and Age of Ultra and Civil War and Infinity War. They could’ve done a project about the OG Guardians with Sly’s crew and fleshed out more of the intergalactic side of the MCU. And so on and so on.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/9/2025, 4:00 PM
Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man was good still shocked no one complaint about race and geneder swapping in that series if it was live action movies different situation with race and gender
Luigi
Luigi - 10/9/2025, 4:13 PM
@dragon316 - "no one complaint about race and geneder swapping"

Uh, have you been to comicbookmovie.com?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/9/2025, 4:08 PM
I've literally watched none of these except for 3. I've seen X-Men 97, Season 1 of What If..., and Marvel Zombies. All 3 were so mid I had no desire to watch anything more from them.

Actually X-Men 97 was alright. I might watch a second season of that if it looks good.

No interest in Wakanda, Groot, and the Spider-Man show I got 2 episodes into and stopped watching.

All in all, not what I'm interested in pretty much at all.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2025, 4:11 PM
X-Men 97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider Man are both solid and the peak of this iteration of Marvel Animation so far…

What If was inconsistent with some stories better then others but overall a decent show imo.

Still need to see Marvel Zombies & Eyes of Wakanda though!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/9/2025, 4:18 PM
Enjoyed Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man a lot more than I thought I would. Hyped for Season Two.

