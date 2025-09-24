MARVEL ZOMBIES Spoilers: A Full List Of Every Hero And Villain Who Dies In The Marvel Animation Series

Marvel Zombies is finally here; was it worth the wait? We'll leave that up to you to decide—the first reactions from critics can be found here—but for zombie fans, the TV-MA Marvel Animation series definitely doesn't hold back on gore.
We've already taken a deep dive into the show's ending and how it ties into What If...?, and it's now time to reveal who lives, who dies, and who becomes a zombie in the show.
Some familiar zombified faces return (and meet their makers a second time), while many fan-favourite characters are either bitten or torn apart by the zombie horde in expectedly violent ways. That means bidding farewell to more than a few big names!
Marvel Zombies spoiler breakdown
4. Episode 1
- Kate Bishop/Hawkeye is atomised by an energy blast from the zombified Captain Marvel
- Melina Vostokoff is impaled by the undead Okoye's Vibranium spear
- Ghost, already a zombie when the series begins, is (literally) sliced and diced by Blade Knight
That's it for major character deaths, but the Scarlet Witch—now the Queen of the Dead—is among the zombie characters we meet. Ikaris isn't a zombie, but appears to have lost his mind after spending years locked in combat with Carol Danvers.
3. Episode 2
- Red Guardian finally meets his hero, Captain America, but ends up splattering Steve Rogers on the floor when they fight
- In a flashback, Xu Wenwu, a.k.a. "The Mandarin," is devoured by a horde of zombies after saving his son, Shang-Chi, by giving him his Ten Rings
- John Walker, who is neither Captain America nor U.S. Agent in this world, is torn to pieces by the zombie Namor
- Talking of the Submariner, his head is exploded by one of Ms. Marvel's hard light constructs
- Yelena Belova sacrifices herself by staying behind on The Raft to save her friends
2. Episode 3
- In a flashback set shortly after the events of the "Marvel Zombies" episode of What If...?, the zombie Thanos returns and is ultimately killed by Black Panther, when T'Challa sends them hurtling into the raw Vibranium beneath Wakanda
- Rocket and Groot are vaporised by the Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Mad Titan
- In New Asgard, Baron Zemo is torn to pieces by a zombified Asgardian, poisoned by body parts the Scarlet Witch made look like a banquet
- Death Dealer tries to protect Jimmy Woo, but is similarly brutalised
- Jimmy Woo falls victim to more of the Asgardian zombie horde, meeting a bloody end
Red Guardian made the mistake of eating some of that food in New Asgard and transforms in front of a horrified Ms. Marvel. Unless we missed it, we don't see what becomes of the fallen hero.
1. Episode 4
- Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne don't last long during the final battle; the latter's head explodes from the inside out, courtesy of Valkyrie, and a pint-sized Hank is cut clean down the middle by Blade Knight's sword
- Valkyrie ultimately ends up being impaled by Okoye's Wakandan spear, too
- The undead Thor, who is zombified between episodes 3 and 4, has his head crushed by Infinity Hulk...but only after completely obliterating Blade Knight. The same applies to Kamar-Taj's Sara and London Master
- Rintrah, meanwhile, is killed by the undead horde
- Shang-Chi is bitten and turns into a zombie
- Hawkeye is chopped up by London Master's energy blades
- Infinity Hulk wipes out the zombie Abomination with a well-placed punch
Who survives? Kamala Khan and Riri Williams, for starters, with the undead Scarlet Witch seemingly still ruling over Earth. We don't see what becomes of Spider-Man, Ant-Man, and a handful of others.