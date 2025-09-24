MARVEL ZOMBIES Spoilers: A Full List Of Every Hero And Villain Who Dies In The Marvel Animation Series

Marvel Zombies is finally here; was it worth the wait? We'll leave that up to you to decide—the first reactions from critics can be found here—but for zombie fans, the TV-MA Marvel Animation series definitely doesn't hold back on gore.

We've already taken a deep dive into the show's ending and how it ties into What If...?, and it's now time to reveal who lives, who dies, and who becomes a zombie in the show.

Some familiar zombified faces return (and meet their makers a second time), while many fan-favourite characters are either bitten or torn apart by the zombie horde in expectedly violent ways. That means bidding farewell to more than a few big names!

You can check out a full Marvel Zombies spoiler breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...



4. Episode 1

- Kate Bishop/Hawkeye is atomised by an energy blast from the zombified Captain Marvel

- Melina Vostokoff is impaled by the undead Okoye's Vibranium spear

- Ghost, already a zombie when the series begins, is (literally) sliced and diced by Blade Knight

That's it for major character deaths, but the Scarlet Witch—now the Queen of the Dead—is among the zombie characters we meet. Ikaris isn't a zombie, but appears to have lost his mind after spending years locked in combat with Carol Danvers.

