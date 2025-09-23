MARVEL ZOMBIES Social Media Reactions Reveal Mixed Response To Marvel Animation's WHAT IF...? Spin-Off

The social media embargo for Marvel Zombies has lifted, and if you're a fan of What If...? and zombie gore, then it sounds like this series will hit all the right notes.

However, while these early reactions skew more positive than negative, the Marvel Animation series clearly isn't receiving the usual overwhelmingly positive X "reviews" we normally see for a new comic book movie or TV show.

It seems everyone can agree that the action is where Marvel Zombies excels, with plenty of bloody violence ensuring the series earns its TV-MA rating. Beyond that, it seems many of the same pacing and voiceover issues from What If...? remain, with this show not exactly falling into the same "must-watch" category as X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Still, there's obviously fun to be had with Marvel Zombies, especially as Halloween draws near. So, come for the blood and guts, but don't expect to want to stay for the story or performances, both of which are arguably as important as action in a show like this.

Next up for Marvel Animation are second seasons for X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. For the time being, it doesn't appear as if we're getting any more MCU-adjacent projects like this and Eyes of Wakanda.

In Marvel Zombies, after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discovers the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

The series will feature the voices of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), among others.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar.

Run, lurch, but definitely don’t walk to Disney+ on September 24 to catch the four-episode Marvel Zombies.