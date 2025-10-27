RUMOR: Marvel Animation's Plans For MARVEL ZOMBIES Season 2 Have Been Revealed

Marvel Zombies wrapped up on a grim, somewhat confusing note. The Scarlet Witch utilised the power of Infinity Hulk and Ms. Marvel to reshape reality, leaving Kamala Khan trapped in a world that, while seemingly normal on the surface, is now ruled over by the undead.

The ending leaves the door open to telling more stories in this alternate reality, as Ironheart is revealed as alive and attempting to get through to her best friend...who we assume is supposed to be sitting there in a trance, surrounded by zombies.

Various executives and creatives involved with Marvel Zombies have addressed the possibility of a second season, and we have a rumoured update today from scooper Daniel Richtman.

The insider has learned that Marvel Animation is indeed moving forward with Marvel Zombies Season 2. He doesn't share any additional intel, such as when it might debut on Disney+ or what direction the story might head in.

We'd imagine that Kamala Khan and Riri Williams will team up to take on the Scarlet Witch again, though it's hard to say how that would work now that she's all-powerful. Marvel Animation could throw some Phase 5 characters into the mix, of course, but an argument could be made that the show would work better as a one-off follow-up to What If...?

Still, while Marvel Zombies didn't receive the warmest reception—it has a so-so 66% on Rotten Tomatoes and 69% on the Popcornmeter—it was supposedly a hit for Marvel Animation. According to The Direct, "Marvel Studios is very pleased with Marvel Zombies' 5-day opening viewership performance, so much so that Marvel Animation is already considering future Zombies stories to tell on Disney+."

"Marvel Zombies' initial viewership metrics have surpassed Disney and Marvel's internal expectations," the site continued, "and, per sources, the series is shaping up to be one of Marvel Animation's most successful shows to date."

Would you like to see Marvel Zombies Season 2 become a reality? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Nothing is as it seems.



Catch some of the most shocking moments from Marvel Animation’s #MarvelZombies and stream the four-part event now on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/G8280GfOM5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 8, 2025

In Marvel Zombies, after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discovers the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

The series features the voices of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), among others.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar.

All episodes of the Marvel Animation series are now streaming on Disney+.