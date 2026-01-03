Introducing FullThrottleHQ.com: A New F1 And Racing Website Joining The ComicBookMovie.com Family!

Over the years, ComicBookMovie.com has expanded, courtesy of several sister sites, including SFFGazette.com, AnimeMojo.com, GameFragger.com, FearHQ.com, Toonado.com, ActioNewz.com, and TheRingReport.com.

Those have allowed us to expand our coverage in new and exciting ways, covering everything from the latest anime and horror movie news to all the biggest WWE and UFC updates. Now, the CBM family is expanding yet again with the launch of FullThrottleHQ.com!

Your new #1 destination for all things Formula 1 and motor racing, we'll be keeping you up to speed with news, features, interviews, and more, ahead of what promises to be a game-changing year for motorsport.

Hot off the success of F1: The Movie, Formula 1 will stream exclusively on Apple TV in the U.S. in 2026. The sport is also getting a transformative set of regulation/rule changes that promise to deliver the biggest shakeup in F1 history. With new teams, new drivers, and a new World Champion in Lando Norris, it's all to play for in 2026.

Regardless of whether you're a die-hard Lewis Hamilton fan, you think Max Verstappen is the GOAT, or you're all in on Carlos Sainz, we'll be bringing you news on all your favourite drivers, teams, and more, including race previews, results, and breaking news. Crucially, we can promise you unbiased, in-depth coverage that ignores the social media toxicity, making FullThrottleHQ.com the place to be for all motorsport fans.

Here's a sampling of the kind of updates you can expect from the site:

Of course, a new site brings new opportunities, and if you're an F1 fan who believes you have what it takes to contribute, you can learn more about that by clicking here.

And look, unless there's a crossover of some sort, we can promise you that ComicBookMovie.com isn't about to be flooded by F1 news. As with the other sister sites, FullThrottleHQ.com updates will appear at the bottom of the front page, so keep your eyes peeled. You can also follow us on X (@FTHQcom) and Facebook (Full Throttle HQ).

We'd greatly appreciate your support in making this site as big a hit as the others mentioned above. With 2026 such a great jumping-on point for new F1 fans, we look forward to becoming your #1 source for all things Formula 1 and beyond...