Introducing FullThrottleHQ.com: A New F1 And Racing Website Joining The ComicBookMovie.com Family!

Introducing FullThrottleHQ.com: A New F1 And Racing Website Joining The ComicBookMovie.com Family!

A new website is joining the ComicBookMovie.com family, and FullThrottleHQ.com promises to be your new #1 destination for all the biggest Formula 1 updates and results heading into the 2026 season.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 03, 2026 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Other

Over the years, ComicBookMovie.com has expanded, courtesy of several sister sites, including SFFGazette.com, AnimeMojo.com, GameFragger.com, FearHQ.com, Toonado.com, ActioNewz.com, and TheRingReport.com

Those have allowed us to expand our coverage in new and exciting ways, covering everything from the latest anime and horror movie news to all the biggest WWE and UFC updates. Now, the CBM family is expanding yet again with the launch of FullThrottleHQ.com

Your new #1 destination for all things Formula 1 and motor racing, we'll be keeping you up to speed with news, features, interviews, and more, ahead of what promises to be a game-changing year for motorsport.

Hot off the success of F1: The Movie, Formula 1 will stream exclusively on Apple TV in the U.S. in 2026. The sport is also getting a transformative set of regulation/rule changes that promise to deliver the biggest shakeup in F1 history. With new teams, new drivers, and a new World Champion in Lando Norris, it's all to play for in 2026. 

Regardless of whether you're a die-hard Lewis Hamilton fan, you think Max Verstappen is the GOAT, or you're all in on Carlos Sainz, we'll be bringing you news on all your favourite drivers, teams, and more, including race previews, results, and breaking news. Crucially, we can promise you unbiased, in-depth coverage that ignores the social media toxicity, making FullThrottleHQ.com the place to be for all motorsport fans. 

Here's a sampling of the kind of updates you can expect from the site: 

F1 2026 Teams And Drivers: Who Will Be On The Grid For Formula 1's Thrilling New Era?

Xqzydsdn o

F1 2026 Race Calendar: Full Formula 1 Race Schedule, Dates, Locations, And Sprint Weekends

Yipuhkgm o

Formula 1 2026 Regulation Changes Explained: Everything You Need To Know About F1's Biggest Overhaul Yet

Qs8ozely o

Max Verstappen Opens Up On Being The People's Champion And Red Bull's Biggest Challenges In 2025 F1 Season

Rc2cavs2 o

F1 25 Video Game To Receive A Paid Expansion With 2026 Season Updates; Franchise Will Be Overhauled In 2027

Ykdamvqm o

Of course, a new site brings new opportunities, and if you're an F1 fan who believes you have what it takes to contribute, you can learn more about that by clicking here

And look, unless there's a crossover of some sort, we can promise you that ComicBookMovie.com isn't about to be flooded by F1 news. As with the other sister sites, FullThrottleHQ.com updates will appear at the bottom of the front page, so keep your eyes peeled. You can also follow us on X (@FTHQcom) and Facebook (Full Throttle HQ).

We'd greatly appreciate your support in making this site as big a hit as the others mentioned above. With 2026 such a great jumping-on point for new F1 fans, we look forward to becoming your #1 source for all things Formula 1 and beyond...

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
YouTube Finally Shuts Down Established Deceptive Fake Trailer Makers
Related:

YouTube Finally Shuts Down Established Deceptive Fake Trailer Makers
THE PRINCESS BRIDE Director Rob Reiner And His Wife, Michele, Found Dead In Apparent Homicide
Recommended For You:

THE PRINCESS BRIDE Director Rob Reiner And His Wife, Michele, Found Dead In Apparent Homicide

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder