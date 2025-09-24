How Does WHAT IF...? Connect To MARVEL ZOMBIES? Here's How The Series Addresses That Cliffhanger - SPOILERS

Marvel Zombies has finally arrived on Disney+, and while the series makes us wait until the third episode, it finally resolves that big cliffhanger from the What If...? episode, "What If... Zombies?!"

Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Ant-Man arrive in Wakanda to learn that it's succumbed to the zombie virus. Zombie Thanos is there with the Infinity Gauntlet in hand, and while he's mindless now, whatever's left of the Mad Titan is slowly learning how to wield the power of the Infinity Stones.

The heroes do their best to fight the villain, but it's Thor, Rocket, and Groot who arrive, Avengers: Infinity War-style, to save the day.

However, Thanos—who acquires the Mind Stone during the battle—immediately hits them with an energy blast, turning all but Thor, who once again makes the mistake of aiming for the chest, to ashes. The God of Thunder eventually returns, scarred and broken from this encounter, but falls to the Scarlet Witch.

Back to this third chapter, and T'Challa quietly says "Wakanda Forever," before throwing himself and Thanos into Wakanda's Vibranium core, destroying the Infinity Stones but sending their energy cascading into the surrounding area (we later learn that The Hulk absorbed them, becoming the Infinity Hulk).

Spider-Man and Ant-Man flee as the blast closes in on them, but are saved when they're transported to Kamar-Taj by Rintrah.

While we don't see Peter Parker and Scott Lang's respective demises, both are overcome during the finale's final battle, with the latter's jarred head falling into the hands of a zombie horde and Spidey moments away from becoming The Wasp's latest meal (fortunately, Kamala Khan's actions seemingly "save" them).

In Marvel Zombies, after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discovers the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

The series will feature the voices of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), among others.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar.

