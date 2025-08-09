SUPERMAN Becomes Man Of Steel's Highest-Grossing Movie In The U.S.; James Gunn Shares New Look At Supergirl

SUPERMAN Becomes Man Of Steel's Highest-Grossing Movie In The U.S.; James Gunn Shares New Look At Supergirl

After this weekend, Superman will be the Man of Tomorrow's biggest movie ever in the U.S., topping the likes of Superman: The Movie, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 09, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

If Disney thought Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps would steamroll Superman in July, then the House of Mouse has learned its lesson the hard way. 

The first DC Studios movie continues to perform well at the North American box office, and this weekend, it will become the highest-grossing movie featuring the Man of Steel in the U.S. The DCU's hopeful take on Superman has clearly struck a chord with moviegoers in what's proving to be a strong start for this franchise. 

Superman has hit $325.6 million domestically, and by close of business tomorrow, it will have topped 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330.4 million) to take that top spot, even if it is still only the seventh biggest DC movie to open in U.S. theaters.

Globally, it will not beat Batman v Superman's $874 million haul, and may or may not surpass Man of Steel's $670 million total when all is said and done. We're still waiting on updated international numbers, but the last update had Superman at $565 million worldwide.

Filmmaker James Gunn has also shared a new photo from the set of Superman, showing a bruised and battered Kal-El alongside his cousin, Supergirl (Milly Alcock). Unfortunately, her costume is covered up.

"She's a mess. She's a total mess," Gunn previously said of what fans can expect from the Kryptonian in Supergirl. "I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background."

"He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin," he teased.

How many times have you watched Superman in theaters?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

LOIS & CLARK: THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN Star Dean Cain Reveals His New Job: He's Joining ICE
Related:

LOIS & CLARK: THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN Star Dean Cain Reveals His New Job: He's Joining ICE
SUPERMAN Concept Art And Photos Reveal First Look At Kal-El's Suit WITHOUT The Divisive Red Trunks
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Concept Art And Photos Reveal First Look At Kal-El's Suit WITHOUT The Divisive Red Trunks

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/9/2025, 1:48 PM
Supergirl showing off that superspeed and Clark showing his superhearing still needs help with far distances from a cellphone.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/9/2025, 1:49 PM
I was dead wrong about this one. I thought it would crush at the theaters.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/9/2025, 1:57 PM
That's what Superman and Supergirl's relationship should look like. Not the distant asshole alcoholic cousin who calls Superman a bitch.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 8/9/2025, 1:59 PM
What's going on....I can't hear the diaper wearing fanboy critics anymore...


User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder