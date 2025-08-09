SUPERMAN Becomes Man Of Steel's Highest-Grossing Movie In The U.S.; James Gunn Shares New Look At Supergirl

If Disney thought Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps would steamroll Superman in July, then the House of Mouse has learned its lesson the hard way.

The first DC Studios movie continues to perform well at the North American box office, and this weekend, it will become the highest-grossing movie featuring the Man of Steel in the U.S. The DCU's hopeful take on Superman has clearly struck a chord with moviegoers in what's proving to be a strong start for this franchise.

Superman has hit $325.6 million domestically, and by close of business tomorrow, it will have topped 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330.4 million) to take that top spot, even if it is still only the seventh biggest DC movie to open in U.S. theaters.

Globally, it will not beat Batman v Superman's $874 million haul, and may or may not surpass Man of Steel's $670 million total when all is said and done. We're still waiting on updated international numbers, but the last update had Superman at $565 million worldwide.

Filmmaker James Gunn has also shared a new photo from the set of Superman, showing a bruised and battered Kal-El alongside his cousin, Supergirl (Milly Alcock). Unfortunately, her costume is covered up.

"She's a mess. She's a total mess," Gunn previously said of what fans can expect from the Kryptonian in Supergirl. "I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background."

"He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin," he teased.

