SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Hits Back At Claims The Movie Needs To Make $650M To Be Considered A Success

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has responded to claims that the first DCU movie needs to make $650 million at the worldwide box office to break even and be considered a success...

By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

As of now, Superman has grossed $569 million at the worldwide box office. Updated international figures (which we're hoping will land either today or tomorrow) should see the first DC Studios movie soar beyond $600 million, but its momentum is slowing.

With a Digital release set for August 26, Superman will almost certainly end its run beneath 2013's Man of Steel ($670 million), a solid result for a brand that was nearly damaged beyond repair by flops like Black Adam, The Flash, and Joker: Folie à Deux

The trades have reported that Superman had a $225 million production budget before a $125 million marketing spend, adding weight to reports from last year which suggested it cost upwards of $330 million in total. If those figures are correct, Superman will, at best, turn a meagre profit, and at worst, barely break even. 

When filmmaker James Gunn was asked on Threads about Superman needing to make $650 million to be deemed a success, he replied, "Absolutely false. Anyone saying that doesn't have an understanding of the film business - and we would be idiots to make a first-in-a-franchise film that would need to make that much to be profitable."

$500 million was previously thrown out as a number that would make Warner Bros. Discovery executives happy, so there's a chance Superman has netted a small profit for DC Studios. Still, even after outperforming all of this year's MCU titles, the DCU reboot is by no means a mega-hit.

That may not matter in the long run. After the past few years, a well-reviewed, well-received DC movie has done a huge amount to help the brand, and the fact that it hasn't flopped is a massive win in and of itself. All eyes will now be on Supergirl and Clayface to see how they perform, though it's unclear what DC Studios' next big budget blockbuster will be.

You can see Gunn's response in full below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/10/2025, 11:07 AM
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/10/2025, 11:22 AM
@harryba11zack - fascinating. Idiotic use of AI. But fascinating
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/10/2025, 11:09 AM
I do feel like this movie had a higher marketing budget than most. On the other hand, while the cast is amazing it isn't riddled with multiple actors needing top tier pay
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/10/2025, 11:10 AM

The movie is good. But is it a financial success? Not really. If it makes a little money, that is far below their initial hopes.

No one said let's spend a ton of money and hope we break even. This movie is not a financial success.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2025, 11:16 AM
@DocSpock - it is a success though. You don't know Their "hopes" so stop assuming shit. It'll still be the highest grossing CBM of the year AND it's the first time DC beat Marvel in over a [frick]ing decade
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/10/2025, 11:22 AM
@DocSpock - while true, we don’t know how much this movie has made through licensing agreements. Sometimes movies like these make money before it’s even released and those numbers are rarely revealed.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/10/2025, 11:24 AM
@bobevanz - to be fair, that’s domestic numbers and the bar for comic book movies this year isn’t high but people’s viewings have def changed. It still kills me that a movie like Minecraft made more. I tried watching that movie but couldn’t get through it.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/10/2025, 11:24 AM
@bobevanz -

I am glad the movie is good, but assuming that their goal or hopes were to barely make a few peanuts is ridiculous.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/10/2025, 11:11 AM
Haters adding marketing budget but will not consider other sources of profit like merch, digital/physical release, tax reliefs and such 😭
Wallywest001
Wallywest001 - 8/10/2025, 11:15 AM
@vectorsigma - let’s say the budget is 340 million. It’s had a strong domestic release so it may break even. Studios keep about 70% of the ticket sales for the first 2 weeks then it drops down to 50%. International % are much lower. No way 500 mil is the break even point. Break even point is probably closer to 650 million.
kazuma
kazuma - 8/10/2025, 11:23 AM
@Wallywest001 - And again you've ignored his point. Merch is a big selling point for these movies.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/10/2025, 11:25 AM
@vectorsigma - sorry, didn’t see this before posting mine but definitely agree.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/10/2025, 11:12 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2025, 11:12 AM
@AllsGood - F4 will barely clear 500m. What do you have to say about that bot
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/10/2025, 11:16 AM
@bobevanz - DCU Superman won the 2025 Smallest Flop Award.

While Marvel Studios Holds All the Cards and Box Office Records. Marvel Studios Deadpool and Wolverine 2024 was Huge Box Office Hit with 1.3 Billion at the Box Office.

Marvel Studios has Made Billions and Billions and Billions 32 Billion and Growing Fast. Next year we have Spider-Man New Day coming out.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2025, 11:17 AM
@AllsGood - blah blah blah you shill
spr0cks
spr0cks - 8/10/2025, 11:20 AM
@bobevanz -

That both movies flopped and that it's not as big a flex as you think bragging about being the tallest midget in the circus.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/10/2025, 11:22 AM
@bobevanz -
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2025, 11:12 AM
Let me explain this for the smooth brain's at home: if you only know the production budget you multiply times 2.5x and if you know the production budget it's 1.5x. So 225m x 2.5 is 562.5 million, or 225m + 125m times 1.5x is 525 million. SHOW ME HOW THIS IS A FLOP YOU PLEEBS
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2025, 11:14 AM
spr0cks
spr0cks - 8/10/2025, 11:18 AM
@bobevanz -
The production budget was not $225 mill like they claimed.

It was $363 Million like it was reported from tax-filing documents that WB themselves filed in Ohio for tax breaks and incentives.

The $225 Million figure is an estimation of what they hope it will be if they're succcessful in their tax incentive and tax break application, not just in Ohio but in other places they filmed and in the US tax filing schedule they wouldn't get those breaks until the next processing window which would be spring of next year.

Which is why nobody takes their $225 Million claim seriously as its based on calculations that are not applicable (yet).

The budget is $363 Million and based on that (What they themselves filed and is documented and available as open record), the movie has flopped.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2025, 11:19 AM




bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2025, 11:21 AM
@spr0cks - that "filing" was debunked. So you don't believe me and I don't believe you. Time will tell, both supposed budget totals are still under the [frick]ing WW total, so just give it up
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2025, 11:22 AM
@spr0cks - you're the type of clown who brings up inflation about MOS and forgets to do the same for production budget. So many [frick]ing haters for what?
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 8/10/2025, 11:15 AM
It's Superman. And it didn't make half of what Barbie made and didn't even come close to The Joker.

Not a hit and it didn't make the money WB desperately needed it to make.
Sinner
Sinner - 8/10/2025, 11:17 AM
@PartyKiller - Barbie and Joker are more popular than Superman, especially Barbie.

Superman is held to a higher standard by comic fans, but the rest of world hasn’t gave a shit like that since 1980.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/10/2025, 11:17 AM
“and the fact that it hasn't flopped is a massive win in and of itself.”

Lmao we handing out participation awards now? WB is the worst studio in existence let’s not mince words
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/10/2025, 11:17 AM
No major studio makes a movie just to break even, and that's assuming Gunn is telling the truth about that number. I don't think WB is necessarily angry about the results, but I doubt they're celebrating either. Does this mean Gunn and the DCU are doomed ? of course not; far from it, but there are likely going to be certain restrictions on what projects get approved and how much is spent on them until he can produce better results. For starters, whatever hopes Gunn had of either folding The Batman into the DCU or outright cancelling it have gone out the window.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/10/2025, 11:19 AM
Only has about $100 million dollars to go to catch Man of Steel...

User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 8/10/2025, 11:24 AM
@Forthas -

....which it's DEFINITELY not doing in the two weeks it has left in theaters.

But brace yourself for the incoming "...mmmbut but Man of Steel had less baggage to contend with and also carried the Nolan name and momentum from The Dark Knight...",.... excuse boys to pop out of the woodworks.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/10/2025, 11:20 AM
I wonder what’s true. I really like Gunn and his love for the characters, and have enjoyed his work but I can see Superman being expensive to make and market and wonder what the true numbers are. I’m sure some of it saving face and trying to downplay the box office but internationally Superman didn’t do as well. Either way, if he and wb are happy with the box office take and plans are in motion for a direct sequel or a superfamily movie, I couldn’t care less about the box office take. I think it would be interesting to see a Superman/supergirl teamup going against brainiac and maybe Superman gets kidnapped and brainiac makes a superboy to add to the team. End of the movie you have Superman and Lois getting married and maybe she’s pregnant which sets up the next movie.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/10/2025, 11:22 AM
He can try to gaslight it all he wants but the end of the day, worldwide, made of Steel made $104 million more, $300M when accounted for inflation. Even back then, that made WB worried enough that they brought Batman in for the sequel.
User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/10/2025, 11:23 AM
Studio interference can ruin a film but so can a director who refuses to hear criticism and take notes. I found the film entertaining and loved the cast, but it had major problems. When Guy and Terrific are stealing scenes from Superman in his own film you have not served the character. Gunn made a divisive film (the political stance and story, making Jor El a tyrant, making Superman overly emotional and whinny rather than a confident beacon of hope, etc), that also had major editing and pacing issues.

If Gunn thinks he did great here and no one at WB calls him out on things that didn’t work, it will be more of the same
Amaru
Amaru - 8/10/2025, 11:26 AM
All of the experts in this comment section should go and explain how things work to Gunn.

