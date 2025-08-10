SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Hits Back At Claims The Movie Needs To Make $650M To Be Considered A Success

As of now, Superman has grossed $569 million at the worldwide box office. Updated international figures (which we're hoping will land either today or tomorrow) should see the first DC Studios movie soar beyond $600 million, but its momentum is slowing.

With a Digital release set for August 26, Superman will almost certainly end its run beneath 2013's Man of Steel ($670 million), a solid result for a brand that was nearly damaged beyond repair by flops like Black Adam, The Flash, and Joker: Folie à Deux.

The trades have reported that Superman had a $225 million production budget before a $125 million marketing spend, adding weight to reports from last year which suggested it cost upwards of $330 million in total. If those figures are correct, Superman will, at best, turn a meagre profit, and at worst, barely break even.

When filmmaker James Gunn was asked on Threads about Superman needing to make $650 million to be deemed a success, he replied, "Absolutely false. Anyone saying that doesn't have an understanding of the film business - and we would be idiots to make a first-in-a-franchise film that would need to make that much to be profitable."

$500 million was previously thrown out as a number that would make Warner Bros. Discovery executives happy, so there's a chance Superman has netted a small profit for DC Studios. Still, even after outperforming all of this year's MCU titles, the DCU reboot is by no means a mega-hit.

That may not matter in the long run. After the past few years, a well-reviewed, well-received DC movie has done a huge amount to help the brand, and the fact that it hasn't flopped is a massive win in and of itself. All eyes will now be on Supergirl and Clayface to see how they perform, though it's unclear what DC Studios' next big budget blockbuster will be.

You can see Gunn's response in full below.

