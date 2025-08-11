OBI-WAN KENOBI's Ewan McGregor Will NOT Return In AHSOKA Season 2; Hayden Christensen Teases STAR WARS Future

Despite chatter to the contrary, it's been confirmed that Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor will not reprise his iconic role in Ahsoka season 2. Hayden Christensen, meanwhile, teases his Star Wars future.

By JoshWilding - Aug 11, 2025
Production is underway on Ahsoka season 2, and while Hayden Christensen is expected to have a much bigger role in the series when it returns to Disney+, he took a break this weekend to make an appearance at Fan Expo Boston. 

After playing Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith in the early 2000s, the actor made his long-awaited return to the Star Wars franchise in 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi, both as Anakin and Darth Vader. In Ahsoka, he appeared in the World Between Worlds, in a recording from The Clone Wars, and as a Force Ghost in the closing moments of the finale.

Star Wars fans remain hopeful that Christensen might one day take on a lead role in a Star Wars movie or TV show, and the actor addressed the possibility while answering questions from fans.

"One hundred percent. I would love to, yes," he said of another possible return after Ahsoka season 2 premieres (via Screen Rant). "If the powers that be decide that’s something that they want to see, I would be there in a heartbeat."

While we wait and see what happens for Christensen beyond that series, we're sure you've seen reports this weekend about Ewan McGregor confirming his return as Obi-Wan when Ahsoka returns.

Collider has now confirmed that the actor's comments were taken out of context, explaining that McGregor was referring to his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who will be reprising her role as Hera Syndulla in the Dave Filoni-helmed series. 

"I like watching my wife, you know, so I really enjoyed Ahsoka. I thought that was brilliantly done. It’s so funny, like, you know, she’s shooting the second season now, and I know. Is that a secret?" McGregor said, before continuing his story, after being assured that it had been known since April.

"Well, she is anyway. And so I just finished doing a play. So I’m at home with our son, who’s four, and I take him to school and everything. And then I’m, you know, bumbling around the house, and I’d fetch a FaceTime. I forget that she’s going to be green, you know."

He continued, "She pops up, and I’m like, 'Oh my God, oh yes.' You know, often she’s in her trailer without all the head stuff on, but she’s just green, you know. She’s a very beautiful green lady, so. I love that."

In Ahsoka season 2, Rosario Dawson returns as the title character, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno, Eman Esfandi, Hayden Christensen, and Rory McCann also star.

While not confirmed, the expectation is that the series will return to Disney+ next year. 

