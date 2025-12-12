STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD TV Series Is Getting A SHADOW OF MAUL Prequel Comic From Marvel

STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD TV Series Is Getting A SHADOW OF MAUL Prequel Comic From Marvel

Marvel Comics has announced plans for Star Wars: Shadow of Maul, a prequel to Disney+'s Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord animated series, arriving in stores next March.

News
Dec 12, 2025
Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

One of the most feared villains of the Galaxy Far, Far Away returns next year in Disney+'s Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, a new animated series set after the events of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (and before Star Wars Rebels).

In March, Marvel Comics will pave the way for the Disney+ series with Star Wars: Shadow of Maul, a five-issue prequel series written by Marvel veteran Benjamin Percy, who wrote the Sith Lord in last year's Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red series, and featuring artwork by Madibek Musabekov, known for his acclaimed work on the recent Star Wars: Jedi Knights series.

The comic's March launch is a good indication that the series itself will likely premiere on Disney+ in the first half of 2026. 

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord will explore Maul's plan to rebuild his criminal syndicate on Janix, a planet untouched by the Empire. This tie-in series introduces this new setting and cast, including Captain Brander Lawson and his partner, a droid nicknamed Two Boots, as they investigate shadowy dealings on the planet.

Here's the official description for Star Wars: Shadow of Maul:

Welcome to Janix, a neon-lit, shadow-soaked maze of a planet that lies beyond the reach of the Empire. Captain Brander Lawson is doing his best to navigate the law in a lawless territory. He’s joined by his partner, a droid nicknamed Two Boots, as they face off against scheming crime bosses...and as the looming threat of the shadow lord, Maul, nears!

"I've said it before: I'm a giant Star Wars nerd," Percy shared. "My previous experience writing in a galaxy far, far away—Darth Maul - Black, White, and Red, Boba Fett - Black, White, and Red—was an absolute delight. But those were one-shots. Flirtations with the franchise."

"With Shadow of Maul, I'm able to share a more expansive story about one of my favorite characters, while also exploring a fresh angle on the Star Wars universe. This is a sci-fi story, but it's also a crime story. It's a story about cops, criminal syndicates, a neon-lit, shadow-alleyed city that hides many sins and secrets."

"I'm teamed up with an artist who's already a Star Wars veteran and legend: Madibek Musabeckov. His art is gritty and grounded and perfectly matches the noir tone," he continued. "We've been in close contact with Lucasfilm—reading scripts and watching episodes of this fantastic new animated series—and our story will serve as a prelude to what viewers will see play out on the screen."

Check out covers for Star Wars: Shadow of Maul #1 by Derrick Chew, AKA, and Björn Barends, along with a sneak peek at interior artwork, below (via SFFGazette.com).

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #1 (OF 5)
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV
Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Headshot Virgin Variant Cover by AKA
Variant Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
On Sale 3/4

