THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Description Promises Next Week's Sneak Peek Will Fully Reveal Rotta The Hutt

A new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu reportedly arrives next week, and a description of the footage has now found its way online (and it sounds like a blast).

Dec 12, 2025
While MCU fans are champing at the bit for a first look at Avengers: Doomsday, Disney and Lucasfilm are reportedly planning to release a new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu next week.

It will play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash when that arrives in theaters on Thursday and is expected to get an online release shortly before then.

While the Avengers: Doomsday teaser sent to multiplexes is currently locked, that doesn't appear to be the case for The Mandalorian and Grogu@MikeTheProgram, who confirmed that his theater has received the trailer, has now shared a description of what he saw (via SFFGazette.com).

The preview reportedly starts similarly to the teaser, and includes a 10-second "cutesy" scene between Din Djarin and Grogu. The former has a few new lines, including a scene with him explaining to The Child how best to wear his armour before heading into battle. 

We also see more of Star Wars Rebels' Zeb Orrelios in action. While there are no new cameos, there is an extended version of Rotta the Hutt fighting in the arena, suggesting we'll finally get a full reveal of Jeremy Allen White as Jabba the Hutt's son. 

The first teaser drew a mixed response from Star Wars fans, with some arguing that it looked just like the TV show...an odd complaint when it was always presented in a cinematic way. Filmmaker Jon Favreau even shot the Season 2 opener with IMAX cameras and, had it not been for COVID, it may have received a brief theatrical release.

"[Director Jon Favreau] made it seem very chill," White recently said. "He was like, 'You're going to play Jabba the Hutt's son. You'll come in, it's just voice stuff, you know, we're not going to take any scans, you're not going to do any of that stuff. Just come in for half a day and read some stuff.'"

"And I was like, 'Yeah, absolutely.' But they hadn't shot any of the movie yet, really, so I'm just kind of reading some stuff, trying to put it together," he continued. "I remember calling him the night before. I was watching some of the movies before, getting ready, but I was like, 'Is there anything in particular you want me to watch or really, like, learn? Is there something I should know?'"

"And he was like, 'No, just come on in and do the thing.' I was like 'What kind of vocal work do you want me to do?' and I was doing some stuff, but he’s like, 'We’re gonna mess with it!' You know. I haven’t seen the film so it’s hard to talk about it too much," the actor noted, adding that he was called in a year later to record additional scenes as Rotta's role in the story continued to expand.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the franchise.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Synopsis Reveals Possible Grogu Spoilers And An Expanded Universe Location
