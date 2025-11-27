THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU New Trailer Leaks Online And Features Action-Packed Scenes From STAR WARS Celebration

After a seven-year absence from theaters, Star Wars returns to the big screen for the first time since The Rise of Skywalker with next May's The Mandalorian and Grogu.

When the first trailer for the movie was released, it received a surprisingly mixed response. There were those on social media unable to get past it—supposedly—looking too much like a TV show, seemingly forgetting that The Mandalorian was always very cinematic (meaning its look from streaming to theaters has remained consistent).

A new version of the teaser is playing in front of Zootopia 2 this Thanksgiving weekend, and it has added scenes from Star Wars Celebration Japan and D23. Those include several action shots, more Zeb Orrelios, and a great final scene of Grogu destroying a Mouse Droid.

This sneak peek, which can be watched below, flows better and makes The Mandalorian and Grogu look much bigger in scale. Contrary to online speculation, the movie isn't just a condensed version of The Mandalorian Season 4, which was put on hold when Disney decided the franchise should be brought to the big screen.

"We were planning on doing a fourth season. I had actually written all of that," filmmaker Jon Favreau revealed in a recent interview. "I still have Season 4 sitting on my desk here."

"It’s structured around a movie structure, as opposed to a serialised weekly television show," the Iron Man director continued. "So there’s a larger throw to the whole thing."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the franchise after working on the Disney+ TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

Check out this new trailer for the movie below (via SFFGazette.com).