THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Return On New Poster; Jeremy Allen White Reveals More Rotta The Hutt Details

A new international poster for The Mandalorian and Grogu has been released, giving us another look at Din Djarin and "Baby Yoda" ahead of their big-screen debut next year.

In addition to focusing on the return of the former bounty hunter and his Force-sensitive sidekick, the movie will introduce a live-action (well, CGI) take on Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta, who will be voiced by Jeremy Allen White.

During a new interview, White revealed that he had no idea Jabba had a son when he was offered the role, and explained why he decided to take the gig.

"I’ve been a fan of Jon Favreau’s for a very long time," said The Bear star tells Variety. "Swingers and Made had a tremendous effect on me as a young man, a young actor. We met at a party. I told him that, and he was like, “I have something I want to talk to you about. Can I call you?” It was the next day and he was talking about “Mandalorian,” and I said, “It’s a great show. You do a great job. I’d known Pedro Pascal for a little bit, and he’s great and has fun on it and he loves you.” He was like, “I want you to be in it.” Fantastic, of course. And then he started explaining it and started talking about Rotta. I’d never done voice work. There isn’t any stop-motion work or anything physical like that. I was excited about doing a job that is in this world of “Star Wars,” a world that I have admired for a very long time. I was also excited about doing the movie that my daughters [Ezer, 7, and Dolores, 4, whom he shares with his ex-wife Addison Timlin] can go and see."

While also revealed that his own voice was "tweaked" sightly to bring the character to life.

"I did a bit of a voice, but then I think Jon also ended up tweaking it a little bit. It was maybe a year ago. I did a couple sessions. I’ve not seen any of it."

Jon Favreau is set to direct and produce the feature spin-off, with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni also serving as producers.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said of directing his first Star Wars movie in a previous statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, but the extent of his involvement (he may only voice the character for the majority of his scenes) in unclear, as he was busy shooting Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps when the Star Wars movie was filming.

Alien icon Sigourney Weaver is also on board as Ward, a colonel and leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers who previously served as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance.

The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, is rumored to be the main villain, but this has yet to be confirmed (he didn't show up in the first teaser).

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.