THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Gets A Thrilling New Japanese Trailer (And It Features A Familiar Theme)

With the better part of a decade spent on streaming, Star Wars finally returns to theaters next year with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The Mandalorian remains one of Disney+'s biggest hits and was the series that launched the platform in 2019. Now, with plans in place to give Din Djarin and The Child a much bigger presence in Disneyland and Disney World's Galaxy's Edge, the House of Mouse is clearly banking on this big-screen follow-up being a box office smash.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, a new Japanese trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu just dropped. While it's light on new footage, it opens with the classic Star Wars theme and proceeds to deliver a thrilling, action-packed glimpse at what's to come next summer.

While Avengers: Doomsday is still expected to be the biggest trailer attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash this month, we wouldn't be surprised if this movie also gets a new trailer. A different cut of The Mandalorian and Grogu's teaser is already playing in front of Zootopia 2 (it still hasn't been released online), and it makes a ton of sense to start hyping up the next Star Wars movie with what could be the biggest movie of 2025.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but December is shaping up to be a busy month for trailers. You can find the latest update on The Odyssey, for example, by clicking here.

"The Mandalorian has changed his priorities," director Jon Favreau recently told Empire Online. "One of the last things we say [in Season 3] is, like, 'I don’t want to go out there and just be a hired gun. I want to work for the good guys.' Now we get to really have fun with him. He’s such a compelling character, even if you’ve never seen Rebels, between the voice, the swagger, and the physical ability."

Talking about Din and Grogu's dynamic, the filmmaker added, "That central relationship, as they go off and face adventure together, that’s the underpinning of the film,. Star Wars is always about progression and growth and characters evolving, sometimes for the good, sometimes for the bad. It’s about apprenticeship, it’s about one generation teaching the next. There’s more growth that happens over the course of the film."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the franchise after working on the Disney+ TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.