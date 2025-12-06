THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Synopsis Reveals Possible Grogu Spoilers And An Expanded Universe Location

Believe it or not, there are just 5 months to go until The Mandalorian and Grogu arrive in theaters. Disney and Lucasfilm will likely start giving the big screen follow-up to The Mandalorian its promotional push in the New Year, though we have heard some rumours about a new trailer playing with Avatar: Fire and Ash.

We've already had a teaser—which proved surprisingly divisive when it debuted earlier this year—but a possible plot description for the movie has surfaced.

Unearthed by the Mandoverse Updates X account (via SFFGazette.com), it drops some intriguing hints about what may be to come next May. That includes the state of this Galaxy Far, Far Away and where Grogu's story goes next as his Jedi powers continue to develop.

"The Empire has been defeated and the remnants of its force scattered to the far corners of the Galaxy," it reads (translated from German). "Yet some of the former commanders of this dark era cling to their power and have become dangerous warlords."

"Din Djarin, together with his apprentice Grogu, track down and neutralises these cells," the synopsis continues. "Several clues lead them to Khar'Zuun, where they not only manage to infiltrate an almost forgotten imperial facility but Grogu also discovers an ancient artefact that functions as an amplifier of his abilities."

Grogu discovering a Force artefact that enhances his abilities is intriguing. It also lines up with what Disney has established in the new canon about Luke Skywalker and Lor San Tekka travelling throughout the Galaxy to retrieve items connected to the Jedi and Sith.

What could The Child's mysterious relic be? Well, The HoloFiles has shared a compelling theory, writing, "The first thing that comes to mind here is the Kaiburr crystal from Legends (not to be mistaken with kyber crystals). Kaiburr crystal was first referenced in the Legends novel Splinter of the Mind’s Eye, which showed the crystal’s ability to enhance the Force potential of its holder."

As for Khar'Zuun, that first debuted in Star Wars Roleplay: Chaos. It's from the Legends/Expanded Universe era, and is described there as "a hallowed season where our young find their names in fire and our warriors carve gory into the stars. A time to raid, to test, and to remember who we are."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, it will seemingly be a planet, and may be where Grogu takes the next step in his journey to becoming a Mandalorian Jedi. It's worth noting that this isn't an officially released synopsis, so we'll have to wait and see if it proves to be the real deal.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the franchise after working on the Disney+ TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.