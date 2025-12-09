ANDOR Showrunner Tony Gilory Talks Season 2 Finale Fan Theories And Possible STAR WARS Return

Andor Season 2 ends where Rogue One: A Star Wars Story begins, and saves its biggest surprise for last when Bix Caleen is shown walking through a field of crops on Mina-Rau, holding Cassian Andor's baby in her arms.

While she's seemingly unaware of his sacrifice on Scarif—where Cassian died after successfully helping the Rebels steal the Death Star plans—many fans have theorised that Bix somehow sensed that the man she loves has perished. Andor briefly touches on the Force, making it clear that Bix is a believer, so it's not outside the realm of possibility.

Talking to GamesRadar+ (via SFFGazette.com), Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy expressed a willingness to consider the theories, but confirmed that it wasn't what he intended to portray with the scene.

"You have to be careful about this, because you don't want to rob somebody else's experience. It wasn't my intention," he explained. "I don't know how information would travel. I would imagine, at some point, she would find out what had happened. I don't know how she would intuit that he had passed away."

"Maybe she's feeling something. Maybe that's a ritual, that she goes out there every night and says something to him. I'm not sure, but it wasn't my intention that she knew," Gilroy added.

Original plans for Andor called for the story to play out over 5 seasons. That idea was scrapped fairly early on, meaning the final four years of Cassian's life had to be condensed into 12 episodes (in contrast, the first year got 12 to itself).

While Cassian's story is over, who's to say a future movie or TV show couldn't reveal what became of his child? Pushed on how he feels about these characters living on elsewhere in this Galaxy Far, Far Away, Gilroy said, "As you know, I have no control over anything. Every single thing that's in there, I own nothing. It's a really interesting part of the business. I guess I would feel great if it was great."

"I've seen it done before with things that I've been part of, where it's been a total corruption of everything that you were trying to do, and the whole thing's violated," the filmmaker continued. "So if it's great, fantastic. If it sucks, then I'll probably hate it more than anybody else."

As for whether there's anything that could tempt him back to Star Wars, Gilroy made it clear that he's not looking for a blank check and acknowledged that, at 69, his time is limited to tell the stories that excite him. He would, however, jump at the chance to work in London again and said, "London would be the bigger draw than Star Wars. It's crazy that's true!"

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is widely considered the best modern Star Wars movie, while Andor is frequently hailed as being far better than any other TV show produced by Lucasfilm for Disney+. The common factor is Gilroy.

Both seasons of Andor are now streaming on Disney+.