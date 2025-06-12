STAR WARS: Andy Serkis Breaks His Silence On Why He Didn't Return As Kino Loy In ANDOR Season 2

We never did learn what became of Andy Serkis' Kino Loy after learning he couldn't swim during Andor season 1, and the actor has now broken his silence on why his fate wasn't addressed during season 2.

By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Source: Collider (via SFFGazette.com)

During Andor season 1's standout Narkina 5 arc, Cassian Andor found himself incarcerated by the Empire and unknowingly building parts for the Death Star he'll one day help to destroy. 

While there, Cassian met Andy Serkis' Kino Loy, the gruff day shift floor manager who eventually came around to his way of thinking and helped lead a prison breakout. Unfortunately, when freedom beckoned, Kino made a heartbreaking admission about why he couldn't jump into the water below: "I can't swim."

The expectation was that Serkis might reprise the role in season 2, but he was ultimately missing in action. Talking to Collider (via SFFGazette.com), the actor finally broke his silence on Kino's fate being left open-ended. 

"I ultimately think it's best for the character. It was such a great arc, and it had a very, very definite and heroic conclusion," he explained. "I think, in many ways, to go back would be difficult because it has left a mark. I was so surprised at how emotionally effective that character was, actually, and so I think it's way, way better that we leave him in Narkina 5, on his own."

Discussing the character's surprisingly large impact on the Star Wars franchise, Serkis added, "This year, I've actually done a bunch of conventions, and everyone wants to talk about Andor. It's remarkable how much it's affected people, which is great."

"It's such a beautiful piece of writing, such a beautiful conceit. Tony Gilroy and all the directors who worked on those episodes just cut something brilliant," he concluded. 

As fun as it might have been to learn that Kino had somehow survived and joined the Rebel Alliance, chances are he was executed by the Empire for his role in the breakout. If you'd rather look on the bright side, then perhaps he was eventually freed when Emperor Palpatine's reign ended. 

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has also addressed Kino's absence from season 2. "Andy dropped the mic, man. What am I going to do that’s going to be better than what we did?" he said. "All it does is minimize that moment [where Loy reveals 'I can’t swim' after breaking out of the island prison]."

"I knew a lot of people were talking about whether we had a way of [bringing him back," Gilroy continued, "but I didn’t want to have that sort of coincidental environment."

Andor seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Disney+.

Related:

Recommended For You:

grif
grif - 6/12/2025, 10:11 AM
cause it sucked.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 6/12/2025, 10:18 AM
@grif - It? Or you?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 10:14 AM
Such a great character. I like that it's ambiguous to what happened to him.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/12/2025, 10:23 AM
@Nomis929 - It is and unsure how/where the character would have made sense to resurface so unless a solid reason to return for me better to leave ambiguous.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/12/2025, 11:38 AM
@Nomis929 - I mean he couldn't swim, so either he went for it and drowned or he stayed behind and was imprisioned again/sentenced to death. Doesn't seem that open of a future for him XD
videla
videla - 6/12/2025, 10:16 AM
Because he couldn't [frick]ing swim!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/12/2025, 10:16 AM
As a lifelong Tolkien fanatic, the prospect of hunt for gollum film fills me with dread
Kadara
Kadara - 6/12/2025, 10:18 AM
Whenever I see a close up pic like that, I think we lost someone. Jeez Josh, thanks for scaring the bananas out of me !
mountainman
mountainman - 6/12/2025, 10:29 AM
He was amazing in the role but I don’t need everything to be interconnected with all the characters returning. One off good characters are just fine.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/12/2025, 10:37 AM
@mountainman - agreed. The galaxy is way too large for recurring appearances by every character introduced. Somee times some ones role is small but mighty. Then they sail off into the sunset
mountainman
mountainman - 6/12/2025, 10:46 AM
@Vigor - Agreed. It would be silly to have every single character Andor meets have to be part of the Rebellion.

I know some didn’t like to idiot Rebels from the first few episodes of season 2. I did. Because that is very realistic. There are going to be people who want to rebel who are just disorganized morons like they were.

Heck I like Cyril’s mom as a plot device (she makes me very mad as a person). We have this dude who had this goal of achievement and being recognized and we learn that it’s because his mom constantly put him down.

I love these little stories. It makes everything feel fleshed out. I really don’t care if Kino left to live an isolated life, died in the water, or did whatever after his appearance. The appearance was great. His performance was excellent. And he served his purpose of furthering Andor’s story.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/12/2025, 10:51 AM
@mountainman -

"Heck I like Cyril’s mom as a plot device (she makes me very mad as a person). We have this dude who had this goal of achievement and being recognized and we learn that it’s because his mom constantly put him down"

They had 5 seasons worth of material and were forced down to 2 seasons. They had to inevitably cut stuff out. I love that they left this plot in there. Because it drove home his motivations and made it realistic. Something we each can probably relate to in some capacity

"I know some didn’t like to idiot Rebels from the first few episodes of season 2. I did. Because that is very realistic. There are going to be people who want to rebel who are just disorganized morons like they were.
"

Yes! Reminds me of protesters vs looters. Remember right before Covid there were all these looting happening in cities under the guise of protest? In reality they were bad people taking advantage of a situation. They put a dark shadow over the entire protest (i don't even remember what rhe protest was about. Blm? Idk. So much has happened since the 90s...) because they selfishly needed a TV from the local appliance store. But this is what you get. Not every protest or rebellion or what have you, will be 100% organized from the get go. You need to go through some idiots to get to the organized rebels of Yavin IV
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/12/2025, 11:07 AM
@mountainman - correct
Vigor
Vigor - 6/12/2025, 10:37 AM
I can't remember. Did he know that facility was surrounded by water beforehand? If so, it gives a very selfless angle to the revolt he caused
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 10:43 AM
@Vigor - I think they all knew as they came into the prison that it was surrounded by water…

With that knowledge , it does give his sacrifice more if a selfless connotation which makes his arc even stronger imo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 10:48 AM
They made the right choice in not bringing Serkis as Kino Loy back as was even rumored at one point I think.

Gilroy especially is right in that it would minimize the moment of him saying “he can’t swim” and the “ending” of the character as open ended as it was…

His arc was of this gruff prisoner who wanted to just go about his day and lay low until his sentence ended but once he found out he never was going to likely get that , he went from this selfish being to a selfless one that became a part of something bigger then himself which is what being in a Rebellion is all about.

Regardless of his fate and whether he lived or died , he helped make a difference which is satisfying.

Anyway , Andor was truly a solid show and I hope we get more of its kind in the future!!.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/12/2025, 11:22 AM
Kinda crazy nobody went back for him with a ship especially Andor. But i guess u can explain why Snoke sounds like him since he could have been recaptured and been put through experiments as punishment.

