ANDOR Spoilers: Showrunner Tony Gilroy Talks Unexpected Twist, Cassian's Sister, And ROGUE ONE Implications

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has unpacked the season 2 finale's biggest moments and reveals, explaining why some plot threads were left unresolved and the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story of it all...

By JoshWilding - May 14, 2025 05:05 PM EST
The last three episodes of Andor season 2 hit Disney+ yesterday evening, and while we already know how Cassian's story ends thanks to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the three-part finale still managed to pack one heck of a punch.

You can read our full breakdown here, but The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com) caught up with showrunner Tony Gilroy to ask many of the burning questions you might have after finishing "Jedha, Kyber, Erso." 

The filmmaker unpacks that shocking twist about Bix, Dedra Meero's final fate, and what became of Mon Mothma's daughter (while the Rebel Alliance leader's ex-husband was shown in Andor's closing moments, Leida was not). 

Gilroy also explains why Andy Serkis didn't return as Kino Loy and reveals why he decided not to further explore what became of Cassian's missing sister. That remains one of the show's biggest unanswered questions and the Rebels' search for her just...ended. 

You can read some excerpts from the interview below. 

On the reveal that Bix has had Cassian's baby:

It does three things for me. I think it makes his sacrifice that much more bitter. And I think that for anybody who had any lingering doubts about Bix leaving in episode nine, it explains it for anybody who was hesitant about buying into that scene. And finally, ultimately, I was desperate to end on a hopeful note. 'Rebellions are built on hope' isn’t just a t-shirt; it’s a legit flame that a lot of people need to see. So hopefully I was ending on something that was upbeat, as it was important for me to do that.

On Dedra Meero being imprisoned in the same facility that Cassian was once trapped in:

Well, we knew she’s going down. I mean, the whole ISB is coming to an end. If you think about it, if that was the CIA or any intelligence bureau, with those kind of breaches and that kind of disaster happening simultaneously, it would be a cleaning of house. So she’s definitely going to go down. And then to have her on Narkina 3 or Narkina 9 or wherever she’s on...I mean, that was just too juicy to ignore.

On why Kino Loy didn't return and the lingering mystery surrounding Cassian's sister:

Andy dropped the mic, man. What am I going to do that’s going to be better than what we did? All it does is minimize that moment [where Loy reveals 'I can’t swim' after breaking out of the island prison]. I knew a lot of people were talking about whether we had a way of [bringing him back]. But I didn’t want to have that sort of coincidental environment.

[Kino Loy] is like [Cassian’s] sister [who he was trying to find in the series premiere]. People wanted to know if we’re going to resolve the sister. And the sister, in the beginning, is so much more interesting to me as a deficit. She’s much more valuable to me for Cassian as an absence. As he says in the end, 'Maybe I should stop saving people.' His need to return and save people and to be a savior and the compulsion to do that comes from this hole in his life, and I didn’t really didn’t want to fill that in.

On what become of Mon Mothma's daughter after she fled Coruscant:

[Laughs] So you’ve probably seen in your life at some point where a child becomes more orthodox — whatever the orthodoxy is — than the parents. The parents have broken free from the traditions of their parents, and then their children are like, “No, I want go back.” I think she’s living a very comfortable country club life on Chandrila. I don’t know how happy she’ll be, but that’s where she is.

On what Andor season 2's finale means for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story:

I mean, for all the people that thought the Cassian-Jyn Erso relationship was the be-all, end-all romance, like, my God, what does it do to that? So I haven’t [re]watched it [yet], but I probably will.

Andor season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/14/2025, 5:16 PM
The last 6 episodes were the best Star Wars in my opinion since the original trilogy
vegetaray
vegetaray - 5/14/2025, 7:29 PM
@WakandaTech - Totally agree…Just told a friend of mine, who hasn’t watched this season yet, that exact same thing.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/14/2025, 11:26 PM
@WakandaTech -

So Andor is the smartest idiot and the tallest dwarf.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/14/2025, 5:18 PM
another one
User Comment Image
krayzeman
krayzeman - 5/14/2025, 5:20 PM
This season was amazing! Hell both seasons! It may be recency bias but this may the best show I ever seen since The Wire!
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/14/2025, 5:23 PM
Hey Disney… please don’t reveal that Cassian and Bix’s baby grows up to be Poe. I know you love doing dumb shit like that.

Let Andor rest. No need for any future spin-offs or sequels. The show was great and serves as a perfect companion piece to Rouge One.

I wouldn’t mind seeing a Mace Windu prequel series or have them renege the sequel trilogy and adapt Dark Empire with Sebastian Stan playing Luke

User Comment Image
captainireland
captainireland - 5/14/2025, 5:25 PM
@BruceWayng - Fear not. Poe is the child of Shara Bey and Kes Dameron.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/14/2025, 6:13 PM
@captainireland - Yep. Pretty well established at this point. Still, I can imagine baby Andor growing up to fight the First Order.
captainireland
captainireland - 5/14/2025, 5:26 PM
"I think she’s living a very comfortable country club life on Chandrila."

I'd have thought she'd be at the top of Palpatine's hitlist following her mother's defection.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/14/2025, 5:42 PM
I wish that there were more episodes with Cassian and K2. I think there is a lot more story they could have told and shown.

Overall, it was a great but not perfect season. The first three episodes of the season were unbelievable massive misfires that really robbed this season from being able to be considered a masterpiece. Just a waste of time and episodes for the most part.
But episodes 4 to 9 are the greatest consecutive series of episodes from a live action SW show. And episodes 7-9 are absolute masterpieces that are some of the greatest SW content they have ever put out.

These last three episodes were really good, but they were a step down from what had come right before. The sequence in the apartment rescuing Kleya was awesome, but I wish we had gotten more like that. It felt like we were purposely being shown a calm before the storm. I also expected Luthen to go down in a bigger blaze of glory, honestly.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2025, 5:50 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - I enjoyed the first 3 episodes but moreso for the other subplots like Mon or Bix & Brassos then Cassian’s even if the latter showed the disorganization At the time of the Rebels.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2025, 5:47 PM
I love that Dedra & Partagaz’s ending wasn’t due to any death at the hands of Rebels but the Empire they served loyally essentially hanging them out to dry and throwing them aside…

It was a cruelly fitting end for them imo.

Also I’m glad they didn’t bring back Kino since it would have made the moment where we found out he couldn’t swim yet he still helped initiate the riot and freed the other prisoners at the cost of his less beautifully tragic imo.

I did initially wish we got more traction on Cassian’s sister but I do get Gilroy’s reasoning and it just adds another element of tragedy to Cassian’s story.

Anyway , this was a solid show and imo the best D+ SW live action series thus far so hope we get more like it in the future!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/14/2025, 6:32 PM
On Program ISB scum!!

User Comment Image
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 5/14/2025, 6:51 PM
I wonder how Gareth Edwards feels about all this.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/14/2025, 6:57 PM
After this second season I think I might like Andor better than Mando.

I wasn't as big of a fan of Rogue One as everyone else but this series kinda redeems that movie for me in a big bad way.
I put it on directly afterwards and first of all the drop in quality is noticeable. The tone kinda flows but one major story point does not flow at all:
Andor acts like he'd never heard of the Empire's super weapon and the rebels on Yavin act that way too which completely negates the entire last couple of episodes of Andor.
I watched A New Hope directly after Rogue One too and I've long since felt the same about the transition between those two films; The tone flows well but one story point doesn't (It's implied that Leia is more of a thorn in Vader's side that has stolen the plans to the Death Star herself which is all taken away from her when Rogue One reveals her to be more of a courier).

Much like Mon Mothma's big speech in Andor though, there are ways that these don't necessarily contradict canon. Although I can't say the same about K2SO's reprogramming which I'm told contradicts one of the comics. Lucasfilm needs to sort their continuity out.

Still, I do think that Andor is the best thing Disney has ever done, followed closely by Mando and Rebels.

Will we get a season 3 focuing on the baby grown up... or growing up? Or failing that just any other Star Wars series by Tony Gilroy would be seriously appreciated. Thanks in advance whoever takes over Lucasfilm (Filoni?).
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/14/2025, 7:02 PM
*best Star Wars thing Disney has ever done...

btw HAPPY 81st BIRTHDAY, GEORGE LUCAS!!!!!
dagenspear
dagenspear - 5/14/2025, 7:19 PM
The issue is, story wise, it's not about what's interesting for the character of Cassian entirely to me, I want to know as well. Cassian never has to find out directly in the show, for me to find out. That plus, the whole thing surrounding his planet is something I don't understand. I saw someone say that Bix could've found his sister, which I think works. The baby thing felt overly wrought to me. I'm fine with the baby being a thing, but how it's presented is awkward and off to me for this show. All of this also just kinda feeling like a empty aspect of the story that doesn't effect RO at all to me. We spend a whole episode of the finale just talking about Luthen which adds nothing to really the majority of the characters or story to me, and don't feel this Andor is someone whose willing to murder an ally in cold blood at the beginning of RO either, so it feels disjointed.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/14/2025, 7:25 PM
Absolutely loved Andor. I wish this was the standard for how good Star Wars is but until we get a real visionary producer who has a plan and kick Kathleen Kennedy to [frick]ing curb - this series will be the outlier when it comes to quality storytelling ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/14/2025, 8:52 PM
@TheLobster - Tony Gilroy wouldn't take kindly to your words about Miss Kennedy - she's apparently responsible for him staying the course:
https://www.starwarsnewsnet.com/2025/05/tony-gilroy-reveals-he-nearly-quit-andor-kathleen-kennedy-convinced-him-to-stay.html
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/15/2025, 2:00 AM
@asherman93 - She convinced him to stay… okay? She still ran an IP that was worth billions into the ground and now the best thing they have to offer is a series on Disney+ (the biggest mistake Disney has made in quite some time - making a streaming platform)

To say that’s embarrassing is the very tip of the iceberg. It’s harmful and now the brand needs a major facelift. There is a reason we still have no Star Wars film six years later and the first one we’re getting next year is the safest film possible lmao
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/15/2025, 11:41 AM
@TheLobster - I feel like given trying to make Star Wars an annual thing was a mistake, that its good that Lucasfilm appear to be taking their time with the movies.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/15/2025, 2:14 PM
@asherman93 - I would agree with you if it wasn’t for all the countless films that were announced and then canceled.

They’re not taking their time to craft a big plan for films - they’re simply swimming with no direction other than “what’s the safest bet that will warrant the biggest return?” hence a Mandalorian film lol

She needed to leave six years ago. I thank her for Andor but she needs to leave so the Star Wars brand can try and revive itself.
cubrn
cubrn - 5/14/2025, 9:35 PM
The response about Mon Mothma's daughter reminds me of this trad wife movement that Gen Z seems to be actively embracing.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/14/2025, 9:44 PM
@cubrn - gen z have turned out to be a little bit of a disappointment from a cultural standpoint. I think we all thought they'd be the chosen ones. But unfortunately they were raised on tik tok and with screens. Their parents are gen x but that doesnt mean anything when your biggest influencers are psy ops and whatever is trendy on social media

Happy that as a millennial, im raising gen alpha and gen beta. And I'm doing my hardest to take the best of the best decade (90s) and applying some modernity to what I expose my kids to. I hope I can steer them away from the moderm pitfalls
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 5/14/2025, 11:00 PM
@Vigor - "The chosen ones"? Why because they came right after you?
SauronthePower
SauronthePower - 5/15/2025, 2:59 AM
@Vigor - appreciate the sentiment of your post but the 1980’s were the absolute zeitgeist apex of American pop-culture
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/15/2025, 5:19 AM
@Vigor - At least now we know what the Z stands for.
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 5/15/2025, 8:06 AM
@Simonsonrules - because they were born into the information age. They are able to consume the written histories of our people via a click, in their most impressionable of ages. The idea is that they would be the most educated and enlightened and dare I say, progressive (i don't mean to make this political. But it's hard not to).
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 5/15/2025, 11:58 AM
@Vigor - I get what you're saying. Unfortunately with the internet came social media and comment threads lol No one knew the kind of impact that would have
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 5/15/2025, 11:59 AM
@Vigor -User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 5/15/2025, 3:05 PM
@SauronthePower - debatable!
RolandD
RolandD - 5/14/2025, 10:16 PM
I never knew that Ellen was playing a role in Andor.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/14/2025, 11:27 PM
@RolandD -

Ellen Page or Elle Degenerate?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/14/2025, 10:42 PM
Give Tony Gilroy Knight Of The Old Republic.....PLEASE DO IT!!! I NEED THIS!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/14/2025, 11:28 PM
@BlackStar25 -

Who will play the one knight?

Tony Gikroy made Andor underwhelming.

Hell no.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/14/2025, 11:30 PM
I don't want KOTOR to have talk of 🍇.

Or degenerate smooches.

Or wedding raves.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/15/2025, 12:49 AM
Fantastic series that leads flawlessly into Rogue One and strengthens nearly every aspect of it in the process. Bravo team!
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/15/2025, 2:42 AM
@MrDandy - watching Rogue One after the finale of Andor (which I just did) is the perfect way to celebrate and close out this chapter of Star Wars lore. A different experience too watching it after all the context of Andor. It was like a continuation of the journey this time, rather than the start of one; revisiting an old friend. Made a really good movie even better too, can appreciate it much more. Great film.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/15/2025, 6:44 AM
Because of the implications.

