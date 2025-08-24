THE FANTASTIC FOUR Storyboards Reveal Sue Storm/Mole Man Deleted Scene; New Costume Photos Released

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has suddenly found its footing at the North American box office, and that could bode well for the Marvel Studios movie in the coming weeks (if nothing else, the recent surge in interest should help the movie finish its run north of $500 million worldwide).

It's no secret that a few big scenes were left on the cutting room floor to get the reboot under two hours. Now, some newly revealed storyboards—courtesy of artist Simeon Wilkins—reveal a first look at a scrapped sequence featuring Sue Storm and Mole Man in Subterranea.

Both Vanessa Kirby and Paul Walter Hauser have shared their disappointment that the scene was cut, and we see here what it could have looked like.

Artist Richard Bennett has also shared his storyboard showing The Fantastic Four: First Steps' climactic moment, as Sue Storm manages to push Galactus into the teleporter that sends him to the other side of the universe. You can see that here, as his Instagram posts can't be embedded.

Some new photos of Kirby suited up as the Invisible Woman have also been released. You can check those out by following the link below, but will this be the costume she wears in Avengers: Doomsday next year?

That remains to be seen, but the Mission: Impossible franchise star recently shared her excitement to assemble with the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes next December.

"[The Russo Brothers] describe it like they’re making a recipe of different ingredients, and it’s unbelievable that these Avengers movies work in such a beautiful way," Kirby shared. “You look at Infinity War and you’ve got all these different energies but somehow they all fuse together, and I remember them saying the first one they had no idea if any of them would go together, and it just works."

"It’s quite exciting to be a part of something and go, 'OK, this is my flavor, I don’t know.' It’s in their hands to work out what flavors go with what and how and where and there’s a surrender in that," she added.

The Fantastic Four is expected to be front and centre in the next Avengers movies, so we're going to see a lot more of what Sue can do. It's still not certain whether Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom also hails from Earth 828, though we've heard he does.

Susan Storm, master of force fields.



See more here: https://t.co/DVegpuhzzM pic.twitter.com/CMqNJYeKvD — Vanessa Kirby News (@vanessaknation) August 23, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now playing in theaters.