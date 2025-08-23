BEAST OF WAR Trailer Finds WWII Soldiers Downed At Sea And Stalked By A Great White Shark

Beast of War is an upcoming WWII survival thriller directed by Kiah Roache-Turner, known for his horror films Wyrmwood and Sting.

Set in 1942, the story follows a group of young Australian soldiers stranded at sea after their warship is destroyed in a Japanese air attack. As they struggle to survive on a single life raft, a new terror emerges in the form of a massive, relentless great white shark.

The film draws inspiration from the real-life sinking of the HMAS Armidale on December 1, 1942, during the evacuation of troops from Timor. The incident is particularly remembered for the heroism of Ordinary Seaman Edward “Teddy” Sheean, who, despite being wounded, strapped himself to an anti-aircraft gun and continued firing at Japanese planes, reportedly downing at least one before the ship sank.

His bravery saved many crewmates and earned him a posthumous Victoria Cross in 2020. Of the 149 men on board, 100 died either in the attack or later at sea from exposure, thirst, and shark attacks.

To bring the terrifying shark to life, Roache-Turner combined CGI with a half-ton animatronic model, enhancing both realism and suspense.

After screenings at multiple festivals, including the Melbourne International Film Festival, the film has been praised for its blend of historical drama and creature-feature thrills. Beast of War is scheduled for U.S. theatrical and digital release on October 10, 2025, through Well Go USA.

Survival is the mission. From director Kiah Roache-Turner. #BeastOfWar arrives in theaters & on digital October 10. pic.twitter.com/sjnkcXceBc — Well Go USA Entertainment (@wellgousa) August 21, 2025

A band of soldiers stranded in the open ocean must face a heart-pounding battle for survival against the ultimate apex predator.

1942. A warship carries hundreds of Australian soldiers across the Timor Sea to the frontline of WW2. Suddenly, Japanese fighter jets scream out of the sky, and within minutes the ocean becomes a hell of steel, fire, oil and blood.

With the vessel destroyed, a handful of soldiers build a makeshift raft from floating debris as they cling to their lives. Tensions run high between the hot-headed and terrified young men, as they band together in an effort to survive.

But their biggest battle is yet to come. In the dark below, a great white shark hunts in the wreckage and is drawn to the smell of fresh blood in the water. Heroes will emerge and bad blood will rise to the surface, as these soldiers do whatever it takes to survive a war with an apex predator.