ANACONDA First Reactions Land Following World Premiere; Final Trailer Released - SPOILERS

The social media embargo for Sony Pictures' Anaconda reboot has now lifted, and this new take on the "classic" '90s creature feature from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent director Tom Gormican has been getting surprisingly positive first reactions.
A lot of people had written this one off as a lazy attempt to squeeze a bit of life out of a long-dormant IP, and a lacklustre trailer didn't exactly do much to sway opinions. Maybe low expectations played a part, but those who have seen Anaconda seemed to have a lot of fun with the meta horror comedy, which is being hailed as "one of the most pleasant surprises of the year."
Though not every post is positive, it sounds like the decision to lean into the sillier elements of the concept definitely worked in the movie's favor. Stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd are said to make for a funny and engaging double-act, and it sounds like the meta and (gently) satirical elements also work very well.
The full reviews may tell a different story, of course, but have a read through the first reactions below and we'll continue to update as more come in.
Sony has also released a final trailer for the movie, which features the return of a certain cast member from the original Anaconda.
Spoilers follow.
"Best friends Griff and Doug have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie "Anaconda." When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they assemble a crew and head deep into the jungles of the Amazon to start filming. However, life soon imitates art when a gigantic anaconda with a thirst for blood starts hunting them down."
The original Anaconda was actually a pretty star-studded affair, with Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Ice Cube, Eric Stoltz and Jon Voight heading into the Amazon in the hopes of getting an elusive tribe on film, only to wind up being hunted by the world's largest snake. It wasn't exactly well-received upon release (41% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 24% Audience Score), but it has gained something of a cult following over the years.
The movie spawned a number of direct-to-DVD sequels and eventually crossed over with the Lake Placid franchise.
Let us know if you plan on checking this one out on the big screen.