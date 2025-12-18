ANACONDA First Reactions Land Following World Premiere; Final Trailer Released - SPOILERS

The social media embargo for Sony Pictures' Anaconda reboot has now lifted, and this new take on the "classic" '90s creature feature from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent director Tom Gormican has been getting surprisingly positive first reactions.

A lot of people had written this one off as a lazy attempt to squeeze a bit of life out of a long-dormant IP, and a lacklustre trailer didn't exactly do much to sway opinions. Maybe low expectations played a part, but those who have seen Anaconda seemed to have a lot of fun with the meta horror comedy, which is being hailed as "one of the most pleasant surprises of the year."

Though not every post is positive, it sounds like the decision to lean into the sillier elements of the concept definitely worked in the movie's favor. Stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd are said to make for a funny and engaging double-act, and it sounds like the meta and (gently) satirical elements also work very well.

The full reviews may tell a different story, of course, but have a read through the first reactions below and we'll continue to update as more come in.

Sony has also released a final trailer for the movie, which features the return of a certain cast member from the original Anaconda.

Spoilers follow.

You’ll laugh until you’re blue in the face.



#AnacondaMovie being one of the funniest movies of the year was not on my bingo card, but here we are! Spiritually aligned with TROPIC THUNDER, this is very much a love letter to film fanatics. Black & Rudd are dynamite, Selton Mello the shock MVP. Stay for the credits! pic.twitter.com/Ade0LWTMZS — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) December 17, 2025

Oh man, The #Anacondamovie is comedically unhinged and holds nothing back for the laughs. What starts as a surprisingly soft, almost sincere tale about dreamers quickly mutates into an over-the-top good time that knows exactly what it is. Packed with gags, jump scares, and wild… pic.twitter.com/eOo34z7Fln — Klepcx (@Klepcx) December 18, 2025

#Anaconda is one of the funniest movies I’ve seen in a long time and easily one of my favorites of the year. It feels like equal parts Be Kind Rewind, Strange Wilderness, and the original Anaconda, all mixed with an absolutely unhinged sense of fun. There’s a sequence in the back… pic.twitter.com/NxODPebKV3 — MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) December 18, 2025

ANACONDA (2025) is juuust silly and charming enough to recommend, the SAVING SILVERMAN reunion you didn’t know you needed (Jason Biggs is uncredited as the snake).



A light satire about Hollywood’s current obsession with reboots and how they all have to be “about something” now — Brett (@BrettRedacted) December 17, 2025

ANACONDA wasn’t bad! The first act is genuinely funny with Jack Black, Rudd, and Zahn killing it but once it turns toward action/horror, it starts to wobble and never 100% recovers. The aging-and-regret angle is the most interesting part, I just wish the movie knew what it was. pic.twitter.com/nzFpR4WpTF — TheClubOrtiz (@RobertoTylerOr1) December 18, 2025

Really didn’t care for Anaconda. It’s meta but the jokes fall FLAT. You think that many talented people at least some of the jokes would land but alas. — Chris Bumbray (@cbumbray) December 18, 2025

#AnacondaMovie is ridiculously funny! It has more in common with Tropic Thunder than the OG 1997 film it’s remaking/rebooting/spiritually sequelling, leaning into its wildly meta piss take of Hollywood filmmaking, while also being an antics filled ride that had me laughing from… pic.twitter.com/qfYxGeaFMn — Nick L’Barrow - Interviews and Reviews (@nicksflicksfix) December 17, 2025

Forget about exchanging presents, singing carols & spending time with family — “ANACONDA” is the most fun you’ll have this Christmas, and it’s absolutely hilarious! It’s so meta, has great surprises and JACK BLACK & PAUL RUDD are awesome! SEE IT IN THEATERS! pic.twitter.com/mWsUk23wk3 — Scott Mantz 🖖 (@MovieMantz) December 18, 2025

ANACONDA doesn’t quite make the most of its creative meta premise, but it’s still a lot of fun with plenty of self-referential humor & silly set-pieces. Paul Rudd & Jack Black are hilarious, but Steve Zahn is the real scene stealer. Some fun twists & surprises too #AnacondaMovie pic.twitter.com/ZR3seZO32Z — The HoloFiles - Movie/TV News & Reviews (@theholofiles) December 18, 2025

Anaconda is easily the most surprising movie of the year for me. It was gut-busting, somehow has Easter eggs from the Anaconda series, and a shocking amount of heart. I haven’t laughed this hard in a theater in a while. #AnacondaMovie pic.twitter.com/AXw1FUaQFe — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) December 18, 2025

"Best friends Griff and Doug have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie "Anaconda." When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they assemble a crew and head deep into the jungles of the Amazon to start filming. However, life soon imitates art when a gigantic anaconda with a thirst for blood starts hunting them down."

The original Anaconda was actually a pretty star-studded affair, with Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Ice Cube, Eric Stoltz and Jon Voight heading into the Amazon in the hopes of getting an elusive tribe on film, only to wind up being hunted by the world's largest snake. It wasn't exactly well-received upon release (41% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 24% Audience Score), but it has gained something of a cult following over the years.

The movie spawned a number of direct-to-DVD sequels and eventually crossed over with the Lake Placid franchise.

Let us know if you plan on checking this one out on the big screen.