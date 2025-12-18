ANACONDA First Reactions Land Following World Premiere; Final Trailer Released - SPOILERS

ANACONDA First Reactions Land Following World Premiere; Final Trailer Released - SPOILERS

It's probably fair to say that expectations weren't particularly high for Sony's new Anaconda movie, but the social media embargo has now lifted, and the response has been surprisingly positive...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 18, 2025 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The social media embargo for Sony Pictures' Anaconda reboot has now lifted, and this new take on the "classic" '90s creature feature from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent director Tom Gormican has been getting surprisingly positive first reactions.

A lot of people had written this one off as a lazy attempt to squeeze a bit of life out of a long-dormant IP, and a lacklustre trailer didn't exactly do much to sway opinions. Maybe low expectations played a part, but those who have seen Anaconda seemed to have a lot of fun with the meta horror comedy, which is being hailed as "one of the most pleasant surprises of the year."

Though not every post is positive, it sounds like the decision to lean into the sillier elements of the concept definitely worked in the movie's favor. Stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd are said to make for a funny and engaging double-act, and it sounds like the meta and (gently) satirical elements also work very well.

The full reviews may tell a different story, of course, but have a read through the first reactions below and we'll continue to update as more come in.

Sony has also released a final trailer for the movie, which features the return of a certain cast member from the original Anaconda.

Spoilers follow.

"Best friends Griff and Doug have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie "Anaconda." When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they assemble a crew and head deep into the jungles of the Amazon to start filming. However, life soon imitates art when a gigantic anaconda with a thirst for blood starts hunting them down."

The original Anaconda was actually a pretty star-studded affair, with Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Ice Cube, Eric Stoltz and Jon Voight heading into the Amazon in the hopes of getting an elusive tribe on film, only to wind up being hunted by the world's largest snake. It wasn't exactly well-received upon release (41% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 24% Audience Score), but it has gained something of a cult following over the years.

The movie spawned a number of direct-to-DVD sequels and eventually crossed over with the Lake Placid franchise.

Let us know if you plan on checking this one out on the big screen.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
THE HOUSEMAID Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Promise Glorious, Hilarious, Nail-Biting Fun
Related:

THE HOUSEMAID Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Promise "Glorious, Hilarious, Nail-Biting Fun"
IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Director Andy Muschietti On Pennywise's Origin And What It Means For Season 2 - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Director Andy Muschietti On Pennywise's Origin And What It Means For Season 2 - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder