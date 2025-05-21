STAR WARS: Lucasfilm Rumored To Have Big Plans For This Fan Favorite ANDOR Season 2 Character

Andor season 2 played out over the final four years of Cassian Andor's life, with the finale leading directly into the events of 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

During that time, Cassian and Bix's friendship became a full-blown romance. Ultimately, Bix made the difficult decision to leave the man she loved so he could fight for the Rebellion unencumbered by his feelings for her. The final scene in the series revealed that she'd had a child he'll never get to meet (Cassian, alongside Jyn Erso, ultimately dies on Scarif after stealing the Death Star plans).

How much Bix knows about Cassian's final fate isn't clear, though we'd imagine she eventually reached out to those in the Rebel Alliance to learn that he went out as a hero who helped save the Galaxy.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), there are rumblings that Lucasfilm has more plans for Adria Arjona's Bix. It's unclear when or where she'll appear next, but the character's story may not be over. While theories continue to swirl that Poe Dameron could be her and Cassian's son, that runs the risk of feeling incredibly convoluted and forced.

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy recently said this about the show's bitter ending:

"It does three things for me. It does exactly what you said — I think it makes his sacrifice that much more bitter. And I think that for anybody who had any lingering doubts about Bix leaving in episode nine, it explains it for anybody who was hesitant about buying into that scene. And finally, ultimately, I was desperate to end on a hopeful note. 'Rebellions are built on hope' isn’t just a T-shirt, it’s a legit flame that a lot of people need to see. So hopefully I was ending on something that was upbeat, as it was important for me to do that."

Arjona has also discussed the conclusion of Bix's story, describing it as a "hopeful moment" and sharing her belief that "She's where she wants to be, and she's hoping that Cassian is good and well, and that one day they'll be reunited."

Confirming that she's not been told anything about what became of Bix after Andor season 2, Arjona also expressed a willingness to reprise the role if asked:

"I tried to focus on what was happening to Bix in that moment, similar to how we deal with real life. You have hopes, and you have dreams. And I am sure that she hopes and dreams of one day reuniting with Cassian. I think, in that last scene, what she’s really hopeful about is the change that he’s going to make. She’s going to live in a better galaxy because Cassian is out there." "Maybe, hopefully, a writer one day approaches me, and they’re like, 'Hey, I know what happens,' but I don’t want to smudge it with my imagination. But I have so much hope for [Bix and the baby]. They’re going to be fine, I hope."

Moving forward, Lucasfilm appears to be focusing on the period after The Rise of Skywalker, meaning Cassian's child would be an adult. Bix, meanwhile, would be decades older than when we last saw her in Andor.

She can always show up in The Mandalorian and Grogu or Ahsoka, of course, but it's hard to say whether this ending should really be expanded on. Regardless of what became of Bix and her child, there's also something to be said for leaving their story be after Andor's powerful finale.

Andor seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Disney+.