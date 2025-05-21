STAR WARS: Lucasfilm Rumored To Have Big Plans For This Fan Favorite ANDOR Season 2 Character

STAR WARS: Lucasfilm Rumored To Have Big Plans For This Fan Favorite ANDOR Season 2 Character

The season 2 finale of Andor (which was also a series finale) delivered a gut-punch ending, and a new rumour suggests one of the show's most popular characters will return in a future Star Wars project...

News
By JoshWilding - May 21, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Cassian Andor
Source: SFFGazette.com

Andor season 2 played out over the final four years of Cassian Andor's life, with the finale leading directly into the events of 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

During that time, Cassian and Bix's friendship became a full-blown romance. Ultimately, Bix made the difficult decision to leave the man she loved so he could fight for the Rebellion unencumbered by his feelings for her. The final scene in the series revealed that she'd had a child he'll never get to meet (Cassian, alongside Jyn Erso, ultimately dies on Scarif after stealing the Death Star plans). 

How much Bix knows about Cassian's final fate isn't clear, though we'd imagine she eventually reached out to those in the Rebel Alliance to learn that he went out as a hero who helped save the Galaxy. 

According to scooper Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), there are rumblings that Lucasfilm has more plans for Adria Arjona's Bix. It's unclear when or where she'll appear next, but the character's story may not be over. While theories continue to swirl that Poe Dameron could be her and Cassian's son, that runs the risk of feeling incredibly convoluted and forced.

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy recently said this about the show's bitter ending: 

"It does three things for me. It does exactly what you said — I think it makes his sacrifice that much more bitter. And I think that for anybody who had any lingering doubts about Bix leaving in episode nine, it explains it for anybody who was hesitant about buying into that scene. And finally, ultimately, I was desperate to end on a hopeful note. 'Rebellions are built on hope' isn’t just a T-shirt, it’s a legit flame that a lot of people need to see. So hopefully I was ending on something that was upbeat, as it was important for me to do that."

Arjona has also discussed the conclusion of Bix's story, describing it as a "hopeful moment" and sharing her belief that "She's where she wants to be, and she's hoping that Cassian is good and well, and that one day they'll be reunited."

Confirming that she's not been told anything about what became of Bix after Andor season 2, Arjona also expressed a willingness to reprise the role if asked:

"I tried to focus on what was happening to Bix in that moment, similar to how we deal with real life. You have hopes, and you have dreams. And I am sure that she hopes and dreams of one day reuniting with Cassian. I think, in that last scene, what she’s really hopeful about is the change that he’s going to make. She’s going to live in a better galaxy because Cassian is out there."

"Maybe, hopefully, a writer one day approaches me, and they’re like, 'Hey, I know what happens,' but I don’t want to smudge it with my imagination. But I have so much hope for [Bix and the baby]. They’re going to be fine, I hope."

Moving forward, Lucasfilm appears to be focusing on the period after The Rise of Skywalker, meaning Cassian's child would be an adult. Bix, meanwhile, would be decades older than when we last saw her in Andor

She can always show up in The Mandalorian and Grogu or Ahsoka, of course, but it's hard to say whether this ending should really be expanded on. Regardless of what became of Bix and her child, there's also something to be said for leaving their story be after Andor's powerful finale. 

Andor seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Disney+.

It Would've Been Lame: ANDOR Showrunner Tony Gilroy Explains Jyn Erso's Season 2 Absence
Related:

"It Would've Been Lame": ANDOR Showrunner Tony Gilroy Explains Jyn Erso's Season 2 Absence
ANDOR Showrunner Tony Gilroy Says There Were Early Discussions About A Princess Leia Cameo
Recommended For You:

ANDOR Showrunner Tony Gilroy Says There Were Early Discussions About A Princess Leia Cameo

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/21/2025, 10:27 AM
Andor is boring
johndawg
johndawg - 5/21/2025, 10:39 AM
@0bstreperous - Until it isn't.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/21/2025, 11:03 AM
@0bstreperous - If you have the attention span and intellect of a gnat, sure.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/21/2025, 11:07 AM
@Shivermetimbers - first season was can’t comment on second season have yet see it pass judgment not into politics in tv shows and movies other wise be politicians on news if i like that
Vigor
Vigor - 5/21/2025, 11:26 AM
@johndawg - "Until it isn't"

Great way to put it. They just throw you in there and you have to kind of catch up or figure out why to care. But when it clicks, oh man does it click. Fantastic show
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/21/2025, 10:35 AM
Great show. Loved it.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 5/21/2025, 10:38 AM
Just because the OT had a familial thread through it… not everyone has to be related. This would just make the universe feel fücking tiny. Disney really has no idea….

And also - haven’t Poe’s parents already been established? I’m sure I’ve seen their names somewhere regarding this exact bad fan-fiction idea.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/21/2025, 10:48 AM
@NodrickStripson - the fact that Poe's parents are already established shows you how bullshit these rumors are.
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 5/21/2025, 10:49 AM
@NodrickStripson - Poe’s parents are in the comics. Possibly the Aftermath novels as well but I haven’t read those yet so don’t quote me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 10:43 AM
Part of me would be happy to see Bix again since i have liked the character and Adria’s performance but honestly , I would rather they just leave her and the child alone so they can live a happy life with B2EMO…

She went through enough in that show with her torture at the hands of Dedra and Gorst aswell as dealing with the trauma of that afterwards that i just felt bad for her until she got her revenge on the latter so i would rather she live a quiet & peaceful life with her baby in a better galaxy that Cassian helped create.

Also Poe’s mom and Dad have already been revealed in publishing so unless they heavily retcon it then I don’t think Cassian & Bix being his parents will happen.

User Comment Image
dagenspear
dagenspear - 5/21/2025, 11:01 AM
"While theories continue to swirl that Poe Dameron could be her and Cassian's son, that runs the risk of feeling incredibly convoluted and forced."

Forced, I think similarly on, but how is it convoluted.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/21/2025, 11:16 AM
@dagenspear - Maybe not the concept so much as retconning existing canon, since Poe's parents have already been named in multiple media.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/21/2025, 11:07 AM
A. Bix was definitely not a fan favorite for me.
B. It doesnt make sense to continue her story because they dont want to revist that period right after The Return of the Jedi. At that point the rebellion "won" so what interest would there be in a single mother who is an ex-member of a rebellion that is now over? Bringing her back would feel so forced (excuse the pun).
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/21/2025, 11:26 AM
Gimme a break with Poe being the baby. Despite written media being secondary, I think that storied history is the big to overwrite.

As for Bix, I'm fine with her being where she is and not returning. The show made a point that not every character is or ends up a major character. It's the peaceful life Bix and her child get to live that Andor fought (and died) for.

If there's a character that I'd call fan-favourite that could return, it's Kleya.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 5/21/2025, 11:36 AM
Just leave it there. No Bix spin off. It was perfect, best thing out of Disney by a mile.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/21/2025, 11:37 AM
Don’t do it
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/21/2025, 11:42 AM
They’re both hispanic looking and Poe is hispanic looking. They must be closely related.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder