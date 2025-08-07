RUMOR: Lucasfilm Planning A Mandoverse-Style Slate Of STAR WARS Movie Set Post-THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Lucasfilm has yet to start production on the Rey movie starring Daisy Ridley, but a new rumour claims to shed new light on the studio's wider plans for this "New Jedi Order" period of storytelling...

By JoshWilding - Aug 07, 2025 07:08 PM EST
At Star Wars Celebration in 2023, Lucasfilm revealed its plans for a new Star Wars movie revolving around Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still attached to direct the movie, which has been through multiple writers since it was first announced. 

Now, with The Adjustment Bureau and The Bourne Ultimatum's George Nolfi hard at work on the latest draft, scooper Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com) has shared some new insights into Lucasfilm's post-The Rise of Skywalker plans. 

He explains that it will be similar to the "Mandoverse," with multiple stories told in that period. The first of those is expected to be Daily Ridley's New Jedi Order, an indication that Star Wars: Starfighter may not be part of this slate. 

That's been widely reported to take place 5 years after Episode IX, with the Rey-led movie set 15 years later. There may be some loose threads between them, but it doesn't seem like we should necessarily expect Rey to show up alongside Ryan Gosling and Matt Smith. 

Obaid-Chinoy's movie is reportedly set to build to an event that brings back plenty of familiar faces from the past. If Lucasfilm doesn't figure out how to include an older Grogu somewhere in this lineup of movies, then it will be a real missed opportunity. 

Last year, Ridley discussed her return and explained why she agreed to play Rey again after the divisive reaction to The Rise of Skywalker.

"I suppose I feel more like I’m owning it. I suppose I owned it the first time. Basically, I’m an adult now. I certainly did not feel like an adult at the time. Obviously, personally, things have changed, and professionally, I’ve had lots of other experiences, and so I definitely feel like it’s a different thing this time. There’s just a lot of joy with me and these films. Honestly, if I wasn’t excited, I wouldn’t have done it. It feels like a great thing to be a part of."

As for whether she'll find it odd making a Star Wars movie without fellow sequel trilogy co-stars Adam Driver, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac, the actress has said, "No, because I don’t know what is what or who is who [in the new movie]. So much has happened for me [since the Skywalker saga]. I feel like a grown-up now. When I first started, I was, like, 20. I was the youngest on set."

"It took me the first two 'Star Wars' films to feel worthy of being there," Ridley continued. "Now I’m in my 30s. The whole thing feels quite different. I’ve been able to work with other filmmakers, and hopefully, I’ve got better as a performer."

Keep checking back here for updates on Lucasfilm's rumoured "New Jedi Order" slate as we have them. 

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/7/2025, 7:39 PM
I'm not really thrilled about continuing the story forward in time.

I want Old Republic so bad! There is so much great source material


User Comment Image
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 8/7/2025, 7:59 PM
@Wahhvacado - what would that be? lightsaber fights?
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/7/2025, 8:25 PM
@Wahhvacado - I want Old Republic too, but I have zero trust that the current people will do it right.

But assuming we got actual good movies, yes, that would be my first pick as well.

OR

Going far off into the future to the point that the original and sequel trilogies are just remembered as long past history or legends, amd starting totally fresh.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 8/7/2025, 8:36 PM
@Wahhvacado - It's a tough needle to thread with something like Star Wars. For everyone who wants an Old Republic moovie, there will be another saying they wan't something new that we haven't heard of before. Either way, Star Wars fans are the most rabid base out there. I just hope to get a good movie.
TK420
TK420 - 8/7/2025, 7:58 PM
Yeah, good luck with that...
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/7/2025, 8:14 PM
So when’s Spaceballs 2 coming out again?
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 8/7/2025, 8:20 PM
I hope they get a chance to redeem themselves and flesh out the futures. Give Rey some redemption and maybe bring Kylo back in some complicity.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 8/7/2025, 8:26 PM


Dawn of the Jedi is the only avenue they should be exploring.


Post Episode IX is a mistake.

