THE FANTASTIC FOUR Writer On Why The Human Torch Didn't Say "Flame On" And The Ultimate Nullifier's Absence

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Writer On Why The Human Torch Didn't Say &quot;Flame On&quot; And The Ultimate Nullifier's Absence

The Fantastic Four: First Steps writer Eric Pearson has weighed in on The Human Torch's catchphrase being absent from the movie and reveals whether the Ultimate Nullifier was ever included in the script.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2025 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: ComicBook.com

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel's First Family defeats Galactus when Sue Storm gives her life to force the villain into a teleporter that will leave him stranded on the other side of the universe. 

However, when the team first encountered the Devourer of Worlds in the comic books, The Watcher tasked the Human Torch with travelling to Galactus' home and stealing the Ultimate Nullifier. The device is not only capable of killing Galactus, but is powerful enough to wipe out entire realities.

Mister Fantastic threatens the villain with the Ultimate Nullifier, forcing him to leave Earth and promise not to return. The weapon is then given to The Watcher for safekeeping (this happened in the pages of Fantastic Four #51).

Neither the Ultimate Nullifier nor Uatu appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and according to writer Eric Pearson, the all-powerful device wasn't one Marvel Studios seriously considered using in the movie. 

"Not that I am aware of," he told ComicBook.com. "I think it came up in conversation, at one point, but I don’t think it was ever written down."

Its absence led to a far more emotionally powerful final act, which also saw The Thing finally relent and say, "It's Clobberin' Time." However, many fans have expressed disappointment that there wasn't a single moment in the movie where the Human Torch says, "Flame On!" 

"You did [get it]. From the little toy, you did. You got it. We checked the box," Pearson argued. "I always enjoyed the joke and it might have passed on to me. There was the idea when they were particularly screwed and had no plan, Ben brought out a bottle of whiskey and started pouring shots and said, 'It’s clobberin' time!'"

He added, "I always thought that was really funny. The payoff was just too good in this case. We had to find the exact time to say it."

While there are rumblings about filmmaker Matt Shakman being lined up to helm a sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pearson confirmed he remains in the dark when it comes to the franchise's future. 

"I honestly don’t know. I’m such a literal person that I would need to understand the fallout of how everything looks and who knows who out of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars," he explained. "I don’t know where we are all sitting. Sometimes, when everything is on the table, you don’t know what to eat."

"Would it be cool to see them in a murder mystery together? Sure. Would it be cool to see them in a time-travelling romp? Sure, that would be cool. There are all these different things, but you don’t want to completely upset the apple cart. I feel like anything I’d have to say really doesn’t matter until we see how all our favorite characters survive the upcoming adventures with Victor von Doom," Pearson concluded. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Writer On Cut Mole Man Scene, Changes To Final Galactus Battle, & More - SPOILERS
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Writer On Cut Mole Man Scene, Changes To Final Galactus Battle, & More - SPOILERS
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Faces Bigger-Than-Expected Drop As WEAPONS And FREAKIER FRIDAY's CinemaScores Are Revealed
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Faces Bigger-Than-Expected Drop As WEAPONS And FREAKIER FRIDAY's CinemaScores Are Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
gulducati
gulducati - 8/10/2025, 9:09 AM
Reed does say it to Johnny when he introduces the new space suit. He said if you flame on, you have x minutes of oxygen.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/10/2025, 9:13 AM
I didn't even notice.

And the "It's clobberin' time" line I didn't feel was exhilarating or quite satisfying enough; not bad but okay.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/10/2025, 9:27 AM
@IAmAHoot - I felt the same way when Steve Rogers FINALLY said the "Avengers Assemble" line in ENDGAME but he kinda'/sorta' whispered the "Assemble" part of the iconic battle-cry. It was a let-down IMO. 🫤
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/10/2025, 9:17 AM
He really comes across as a real jerk to me. Why would oh you not use lines that every fan out there wants to hear? Utter knob….
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/10/2025, 9:31 AM
Hardly used in comics now typical Disney showing alcohol try get kids drinking but no smoking
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/10/2025, 9:32 AM
Reed using the Nullifier MacGuffin would mean a man saves the day.
Sue pushing Galactus into the portal means a strong woman saves the day.

Not much more difficult than that to figure out why they chose that particular narrative. 🤨
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/10/2025, 9:43 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - BREAKING NEWS: people writing fictional stories pick fictional character to be the hero . More at 6
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2025, 9:45 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - you sound like one of those Christian nationalists
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/10/2025, 9:52 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - For an action film, winning by negotiation would kinda suck over a fight based victory, I mean all the build up to a fight with Galactus for the final act and it ends on go away or else and Galactus says OK.

I know in print it worked and is source accurate but it would be lame and would it REALY be just the man saving the day if they ALL took part in stealing a device Reed didn't even invent if source accurate cos no way it would ONLY be Human Torch going to acquire the device? Remember Reed didn't actualy invent or use the device in the original story, it was basicaly I have this button and I will press it if you don't sod off as an analogy to the cold war and threat of nuclear missiles.

Heck even if Reed HAD invented the device AND used it winning by simply pushing a button can be very lame in live action.

Also, Sue did not save the day on her own anyway, was a team effort with a final assist from the Surfer too, Reed was still the man who made the plan and invented the device Galactus was pushed through with it almost being Johnny doing the self sacrifice as well as Sue (who has been stated as being the strongest powerset wise for decades anyway) to save the day.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder