The Justice Gang Switch In PEACEMAKER Gets Explained By James Gunn

James Gunn explains the reasoning behind switching the Justice League to the Justice Gang in Peacemaker season 2 and why the anti-hero and Blue Beetle are easy bring over to the DCU.

By MarkJulian - Aug 23, 2025 10:08 AM EST
James Gunn has shared with Rotten Tomatoes his rationale for switching over the Justice League to the Justice Gang in Peacemaker season 2, as he also recalls that there was really no one in charge of the DCEU at the time that he was making the first season of Peacemaker.

Back in 2017, Zack Snyder stepped away from directing Justice League and from his broader role overseeing the DCEU due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the film, but no one was ever appointed to take on Snyder’s larger responsibilities of guiding the franchise.

Later, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his team attempted to position themselves as the new creative force behind the DCEU, but that effort collapsed following the box office failure of Black Adam.

Circling back to Peacemaker, below you can watch Gunn briefly touch on the fact that he was able to make the first season of Peacemaker without anyone standing over his shoulder and how there were loose plans to reboot the entire DCEU with The Flash.

"Peacemaker was always in a weird place. People say he was part of the DCEU but he wasn't really. He was part of this "in-between Universe" of DC when there was nobody really making sure that everything was connected and at a time when they were going to rewrite everything with The Flash. We were kind of able to do whatever we wanted and we had that brash ending, which I loved, it was one of my favorite things from the whole season, but it just didn't fit in with the DCU. And Peacemaker, there's hardly anything else that you need to change for him, he can slide very easily into the DCU, same with Blue Beetle. They just kind of fit in very nicely, we just have to retcon a couple of things."

It’s certainly reassuring to know that Blue Beetle is still slated to make the jump into the DCU. Widely regarded as one of the stronger entries to come out of the DCEU, the film unfortunately suffered from poor timing as its release came after it was already public knowledge that the DCEU was ending, which dampened overall fan enthusiasm.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/23/2025, 10:57 AM
This was a far better way of doing things than the convoluted multiverse theories fans have been pushing for the past few months.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 8/23/2025, 11:00 AM
I don't understand why people said Gunn should've started completely fresh. We've seen his take on 2 DC properties previously (TSS + Peacemaker). Why would he wipe the slate clean when he can just partially cannonise them? The DCU is Gunn's universe so it makes sense that his previous DC projects would be canon to it.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/23/2025, 11:01 AM
Welcome to the retconed DCEU ! Long live the DCEU 2.0 !
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/23/2025, 11:05 AM
I THOUGHT THIS WAS A DC REBOOT!!!
dracula
dracula - 8/23/2025, 11:06 AM
Have been saying thats how it should be done for months
Forthas
Forthas - 8/23/2025, 11:08 AM
"...but no one was ever appointed to take on Snyder’s larger responsibilities of guiding the franchise."

This statement is not true! Diane Nelson, former President of DC Entertainment has stated that the studio never made a decision to put Snyder in charge of defining the entire DCEU.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/23/2025, 11:13 AM
"...same with Blue Beetle. They just kind of fit in very nicely, we just have to retcon a couple of things." So now that is canon? Thsi is the continuation of the DCEU but with more jokes and less emphasis on marquee characters!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/23/2025, 11:16 AM
@Forthas - it's been known for a long while now that Blue Beatle was going to be wrapped into the DCU. You LITERALLY comment on every article... all day long. Not sure how you missed it.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 8/23/2025, 11:23 AM
@lazlodaytona - He doesn't use his brain. He just whines.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/23/2025, 11:26 AM
@lazlodaytona -

It was reported that the ACTOR would reprise his role. Not that the film itself would be canon. Let me refresh your memory!

"Gunn has also confirmed that Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes will be the Blue Beetle of the DCU, but the events of the DCEU-set Blue Beetle movie are not canon."
https://comicbook.com/dc/news/new-dcu-canon-explained-james-gunn-dc-studios-dc-extended-universe/

Dude I know you spend all day every day looking for ways to defend James Gunn. HE CONFIRMED IT!!!! Maybe you should hit him up and get your stories straight. Not sure how you missed it.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/23/2025, 11:13 AM
Still not complicated people.

Before Gunn's hiring, there was a small movement that DC should just focus on individual movies that weren't or needed to be connected. Not exactly elseworlds, just good, contained stories from there on. Sort of a counter to what Marvel is doing.

I wonder if there were ideas being pursued or projects that were in the early phases. Curious how that would affect what we saw and how successful it would have been.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/23/2025, 11:14 AM

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/23/2025, 11:16 AM
Jesus christ
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/23/2025, 11:22 AM
@SteviesRightFoo -.... is also in the Justice Gang
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/23/2025, 11:20 AM
Alright now it’s over can we stop explaining things to adults who refuse to use their common sense and suspension of disbelief abilities?

So much stuff is being bogged down in CBM and shows and other “nerd” media because people want their hand held and be overly explained to instead of just being watching something and using their brain to put 2+2 together
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/23/2025, 11:44 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - This was a major issue with some people when The Dark Knight Rises came out, where people hated on it for not directly stating every little detail, when in fact said details were present if you paid attention.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/23/2025, 11:36 AM
All very convenient

