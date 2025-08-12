Hour-Long "Adventures in the Making of SUPERMAN" Featurette Includes Costume Fitting, BTS Footage, More

Hour-Long &quot;Adventures in the Making of SUPERMAN&quot; Featurette Includes Costume Fitting, BTS Footage, More

A new hour-long featurette for Superman has been released, and it takes us behind the scenes of the year's highest-grossing superhero movie. Among the highlights are a costume test for David Corenswet...

By JoshWilding - Aug 12, 2025 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Following today's news about the movie's Digital and Blu-ray release dates, a new hour-long featurette for Superman has just landed. There's a lot to unpack here, including footage from David Corenswet's costume test...minus the red underoos and yellow belt. 

Pure nightmare fuel, right? Needless to say, the red trunks were a welcome addition. 

We also see the actor choosing Clark Kent's glasses, a table read with the entire cast, a bunch of behind-the-scenes content (including Superman and Lois Lane's flying kiss), and Corenswet lending his voice to the Hammer of Boravia. 

It's always fun to see how a movie like this one was made, and it's been a while since we've had a "making-of" this lengthy. Marvel Studios has abandoned its "Assembled" documentaries on Disney+, but this effort from DC Studios is every bit as good as those.

With Superman's Digital approach fast approaching, you can expect clips from the gag reel and deleted scenes to find their way online in the coming days. 

"One of the biggest questions was, 'Were we gonna have trunks, or were we gonna not have trunks?'" Gunn said last month. "I talked to Zack Snyder, who was like, 'I tried a billion different versions with the trunks, and at the end of the day, I tried it, but I just couldn’t get there.' And I was feeling exactly the same way. Theoretically, I liked the idea of trunks because it’s the Superman I grew up with."

The Superman writer and director previously credited star David Corenswet with changing his mind. 

"We were trying on all these different versions, and we screened tested with trunks and no trunks. And one of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him," Gunn explained. "He’s an alien. He’s got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes. He’s incredibly powerful and could be considered scary."

He added, "He wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity. So he dresses like a professional wrestler. He dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that hope and shows that positivity. And that really clicked in for me."

You can watch this new featurette for Superman in the player below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

SUPERMAN Blu-ray Release Date, Special Features Revealed; Alan Tudyk On Why Superman Robot #4 Was Named Gary
SUPERMAN Blu-ray Release Date, Special Features Revealed; Alan Tudyk On Why Superman Robot #4 Was Named Gary
RUMOR: DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Branded "Annoying" On WB Lot Due To Social Media Activity

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/12/2025, 4:16 PM
This the most Kino and heartfelt straight to streaming movie ever.
Good job Mr Gunn....who Is gonna watch Party this week!?
DREAMER
DREAMER - 8/12/2025, 4:19 PM
Ok, I haven't watch this movie, Why does Superman looks like a racoon, what happened to his eyes?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/12/2025, 4:22 PM
@DREAMER - he saw the movie
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/12/2025, 4:28 PM
@DREAMER - heat vision from Ultraman in his eyes.

See the film.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/12/2025, 4:20 PM
Good lord! The suit is hideous without the trucks, lmao! It looks like one of those sleepover pajama suits 💀
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/12/2025, 4:22 PM
syder have been avenged
User Comment Image
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/12/2025, 4:22 PM
Shouldn't they save this for the physical release?

Seems like they're trying best to get people to buy the digital release 😬
CoHost
CoHost - 8/12/2025, 4:28 PM
Rachel finding out she got the role while taking a dump?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/12/2025, 4:29 PM
Liked the film, not very interested in watching the behind the scenes though.

Time to move on ...
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/12/2025, 5:00 PM
@lazlodaytona - i actually love BTS stuff. I will watch this 😬
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/12/2025, 4:34 PM
This movie desperately needed a dance number.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/12/2025, 4:36 PM
Costume fitting?

The Costume Never fitted.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/12/2025, 5:01 PM
@Nomis929 - 😂😂😂😂😂😂 lmfao omg
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/12/2025, 4:37 PM
I’m about 20 minutes in and this behind the scenes featurette is [frick]ing awesome. No matter what you think of the movie, it’s always cool to see how much goes into a movie of this size.

Looking forward to watching the rest. Cool shit.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/12/2025, 4:37 PM
I wonder how many scenes in the hour long featurette will have James Gunn in the frame. My bet is 99%!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/12/2025, 4:42 PM
@Forthas - 🤣,you couldn't pay me to watch this featurette
grif
grif - 8/12/2025, 4:42 PM
ot
shin godzilla re release this week

MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/12/2025, 4:44 PM
That Superman with no trunk pic is the Supes version of this
User Comment Image

