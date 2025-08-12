Hour-Long "Adventures in the Making of SUPERMAN" Featurette Includes Costume Fitting, BTS Footage, More

Following today's news about the movie's Digital and Blu-ray release dates, a new hour-long featurette for Superman has just landed. There's a lot to unpack here, including footage from David Corenswet's costume test...minus the red underoos and yellow belt.

Pure nightmare fuel, right? Needless to say, the red trunks were a welcome addition.

We also see the actor choosing Clark Kent's glasses, a table read with the entire cast, a bunch of behind-the-scenes content (including Superman and Lois Lane's flying kiss), and Corenswet lending his voice to the Hammer of Boravia.

It's always fun to see how a movie like this one was made, and it's been a while since we've had a "making-of" this lengthy. Marvel Studios has abandoned its "Assembled" documentaries on Disney+, but this effort from DC Studios is every bit as good as those.

With Superman's Digital approach fast approaching, you can expect clips from the gag reel and deleted scenes to find their way online in the coming days.

"One of the biggest questions was, 'Were we gonna have trunks, or were we gonna not have trunks?'" Gunn said last month. "I talked to Zack Snyder, who was like, 'I tried a billion different versions with the trunks, and at the end of the day, I tried it, but I just couldn’t get there.' And I was feeling exactly the same way. Theoretically, I liked the idea of trunks because it’s the Superman I grew up with."

The Superman writer and director previously credited star David Corenswet with changing his mind.

"We were trying on all these different versions, and we screened tested with trunks and no trunks. And one of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him," Gunn explained. "He’s an alien. He’s got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes. He’s incredibly powerful and could be considered scary."

He added, "He wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity. So he dresses like a professional wrestler. He dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that hope and shows that positivity. And that really clicked in for me."

You can watch this new featurette for Superman in the player below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.