SUPERMAN Blu-ray Release Date, Special Features Revealed; Alan Tudyk On Why Superman Robot #4 Was Named Gary

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced Superman's Blu-ray release date, and with that comes a full list of special features. Alan Tudyk, meanwhile, has shared the backstory for "Gary." Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Aug 12, 2025 03:08 PM EST
Earlier today, we brought you news on Superman's earlier-than-expected Digital release, and we now have an update about when the movie debuts on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. 

The DC Studios blockbuster will arrive in online and physical retailers on September 23, meaning you won't have long at all to wait before you can add the Man of Steel's latest blockbuster to your collection. 

While Superman's Digital and Blu-ray release will kill its box office momentum, a press release declares that it's "taken the box office by storm, earning more than $579 million worldwide." It later adds that, "The film has become the highest-grossing solo Superman film in the U.S. and is also the largest-grossing superhero film year-to-date."

Here's a full list of special features for Superman (note: it appears the Director's Commentary, gag reel, and deleted scenes are exclusive to Digital, and will not be on discs; something similar happened with Joker in 2020). 

  • Krypto Saves the Day!: School Bus Scuffle – (5:32)
  • Adventures in Making Superman Featurette (60:00)
  • Icons Forever: Superman’s Enduring Legacy – Featurette (6:05)
  • Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain – Featurette (5:18)
  • Kryptunes: The Music of Superman – Featurette (6:31)
  • Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born – Featurette (5:54)
  • Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns – Featurette (5:23)
  • The Ultimate Villain – Featurette (5:30)
  • The Justice Gang – Featurette (10:37)
  • A New Era: DC Takes Off – Featurette (4:53)
  • Director’s Commentary with James Gunn
  • Gag Reel
  • Deleted Scenes

Unfortunately, while there's no word on what deleted scenes we're getting, it shouldn't be too much longer before we find out. It's unclear how much filmmaker James Gunn left on the cutting room floor, though we know scenes were shot outside the Fortress of Solitude with Supes chastising Krypto for repeatedly killing the nearby Abominable Snowmen. 

In other news, The Direct recently spoke with Superman star Alan Tudyk and learned how Robot #4 came to be known as "Gary." 

"It was like, 'Why am I Four?' And it's a funny reason why he's Four. It's that Superman was making robots. The first one is kind of bad, so he perfected it into a two, still not so good. And it wasn't till Four that he's like, 'Okay, this is the leader, this is the one.' But I was like, 'I really would like a name.'"

"And David, Superman, Corenswet, was like, 'Yeah! You should totally have a name.' So I said, 'What about Gary?' And James, like, 'I don't know. Okay, I guess. Let's shoot it.' And we shot it, and I thanked him at the premiere, and he said, 'You won't believe how many meetings we had about that name.'"

He said, 'We went back and forth and back and forth about whether or not that was a time for a joke...should we just be all heart at the end?' And luckily, they put it in because I think it was a heartfelt joke. [Superman] loves that robot. That's one of the reasons why the robot's so likable. It's because Superman loves him. He cares about it, so we care about it as an audience."

Superman is now playing in theaters. 

Hour-Long Adventures in the Making of SUPERMAN Featurette Includes Costume Fitting, BTS Footage, More
RUMOR: DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Branded Annoying On WB Lot Due To Social Media Activity
