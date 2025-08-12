SUPERMAN Is Now Being Released On Digital THIS WEEK - Will That Stop The Movie Reaching $600M Worldwide?

When it comes to the supposed box office "war" between Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the Man of Steel is the undeniable victor. Of course, Jurassic World Rebirth surprised everyone by winning July (and likely the entire summer).

The DC Studios reboot has ultimately had a significantly stronger hold week-to-week than the MCU movie, and while international audiences haven't embraced Superman in quite the same way as those in the U.S., it's on track to be a moderate hit.

Following reports about an August 26 Digital debut for Superman, many were quick to wonder why Warner Bros. would do that when it's barely been in theaters for a month and is still holding its own against The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Even yesterday, it made $1 million compared to the Marvel Studios movie's $1.7 million.

Well, James Gunn has just announced that Superman will premiere on Digital earlier than expected on August 15. That's this Friday, and only 35 days after the critically acclaimed movie soared into theaters.

Superman is nearing $600 million at the worldwide box office, but this decision is guaranteed to not only make that more difficult, but should significantly lower its estimated $620 million - $640 million final global haul. Warner Bros. similarly killed A Minecraft Movie's momentum with a Digital release, likely robbing it of the chance to reach $1 billion.

Perhaps there's more money to be made for the studio from Digital sales, but this is a baffling move that's likely to anger exhibitors. On the plus side for fans, it means getting to watch Superman at home this weekend...a weekend where many of them might have otherwise bought a ticket to do so.

Regardless, Superman will now end its run behind Man of Steel. Will this benefit The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the coming weeks? That remains to be seen.

Here's a trailer for the movie's home release:

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.