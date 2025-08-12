Charlie Cox Refers To DD: BA Season 2 As The "Final" Season; Teases Costume That "Doesn't Exist In The Comics"

We're sure you remember the Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos that gave us a first look at the Man With Fear in his black costume, and star Charlie Cox has now addressed the leaks, while also teasing another suit we haven't seen yet.

During an appearance at Galaxy Con over the weekend, Cox spoke about the black suit from the set pics, and mentioned that one of his favorite things about the upcoming "final season" is the debut of a new costume that never featured on the page.

“There’s something that we do in this final season that doesn’t exist in the comics. So it is unique to our show and I’m pretty excited about that.”

Did Cox misspeak, or will Born Again season 2 be the last? Multiple people involved with the show, including Marvel's Brad Winderbaum, have said that the plan is for the series to run for multiple seasons, but there's always a chance plans have changed since.

After realizing that he'll need "an army" to take on Mayor Wilson Fisk and his forces in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock assembles what few allies he has at Josie's Bar to plan their next movie. It's fair to say that The Man Without Fear's team is still a little outgunned, but we now know that Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will return to add some much-needed muscle.

During a recent interview with EW, showrunner Dario Scardapane was asked about the chances of seeing Luke Cage, and/or Danny Rand in the second season. He didn't confirm anything outright, but did drop some hints that Daredevil will be joined by some other "superheroes" in his battle against the Kingpin.

"Without giving too much away...when you're working in what I would call the Hell's Kitchen corner of the MCU, those iconic characters are always in your mind. The thing is that — and this is kind of hard, I'm trying to thread a needle here — you want to bring in people and relationships and past figures in Matt's life because they help the story, particularly in terms of a story where Fisk has taken over the city. And there is a resistance and a rebellion, so to speak, rising. So there's going to be people, vigilantes, superheroes that are involved in that. There has to be because this is happening to their city. That said, you also want to create a completely organic story for that. So who comes in and why has to be beyond anything earned. So the easiest answer to your question is, yes, those characters that you just listed off are absolutely in my head and everybody's head as we're working. How that manifests itself is both really tricky writing-wise and a pretty closely guarded secret at this point. So I'm being intentionally cagey, but I'm also saying, 'Hell yeah!' in terms of it's something we're thinking about."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.