Charlie Cox Refers To DD: BA Season 2 As The "Final" Season; Teases Costume That "Doesn't Exist In The Comics"

Charlie Cox Refers To DD: BA Season 2 As The &quot;Final&quot; Season; Teases Costume That &quot;Doesn't Exist In The Comics&quot;

In a new video clip doing the rounds online, Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) refers to the upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again as the "final season" of the Disney+ series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 12, 2025 07:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

We're sure you remember the Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos that gave us a first look at the Man With Fear in his black costume, and star Charlie Cox has now addressed the leaks, while also teasing another suit we haven't seen yet.

During an appearance at Galaxy Con over the weekend, Cox spoke about the black suit from the set pics, and mentioned that one of his favorite things about the upcoming "final season" is the debut of a new costume that never featured on the page.

“There’s something that we do in this final season that doesn’t exist in the comics. So it is unique to our show and I’m pretty excited about that.” 

Did Cox misspeak, or will Born Again season 2 be the last? Multiple people involved with the show, including Marvel's Brad Winderbaum, have said that the plan is for the series to run for multiple seasons, but there's always a chance plans have changed since.

After realizing that he'll need "an army" to take on Mayor Wilson Fisk and his forces in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock assembles what few allies he has at Josie's Bar to plan their next movie. It's fair to say that The Man Without Fear's team is still a little outgunned, but we now know that Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will return to add some much-needed muscle.

During a recent interview with EW, showrunner Dario Scardapane was asked about the chances of seeing Luke Cage, and/or Danny Rand in the second season. He didn't confirm anything outright, but did drop some hints that Daredevil will be joined by some other "superheroes" in his battle against the Kingpin.

"Without giving too much away...when you're working in what I would call the Hell's Kitchen corner of the MCU, those iconic characters are always in your mind. The thing is that — and this is kind of hard, I'm trying to thread a needle here — you want to bring in people and relationships and past figures in Matt's life because they help the story, particularly in terms of a story where Fisk has taken over the city. And there is a resistance and a rebellion, so to speak, rising. So there's going to be people, vigilantes, superheroes that are involved in that. There has to be because this is happening to their city. That said, you also want to create a completely organic story for that. So who comes in and why has to be beyond anything earned. So the easiest answer to your question is, yes, those characters that you just listed off are absolutely in my head and everybody's head as we're working. How that manifests itself is both really tricky writing-wise and a pretty closely guarded secret at this point. So I'm being intentionally cagey, but I'm also saying, 'Hell yeah!' in terms of it's something we're thinking about."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

WEDNESDAY Star Hunter Doohan Talks Possible DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Return As Muse
Related:

WEDNESDAY Star Hunter Doohan Talks Possible DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Return As Muse
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Wilson Bethel Teases A New Side Of Bullseye In Upcoming Season 2
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Wilson Bethel Teases A New Side Of Bullseye In Upcoming Season 2

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ThouBear8
ThouBear8 - 8/12/2025, 7:13 PM
I have a feeling he just meant "most recent", rather than final, but we'll see. If it IS the final season, maybe they're planning on folding him more regularly into the movies.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 8/12/2025, 7:18 PM
@ThouBear8 - If it’s final it’s most likely to rid his version in order to make way for the Marvel reboot after Secret Wars.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/12/2025, 8:00 PM
@ThouBear8 - yeah I agree, he likely just meant most recent.
Superheroking
Superheroking - 8/12/2025, 7:13 PM
I don’t wanna believe they resurrected Netflix Daredevil just to ax him after just 2 seasons 💀
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/12/2025, 7:17 PM
Last season was terrible so I don't really care. That St Patricks's Day episode was a meme
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 8/12/2025, 7:25 PM
@bobevanz - That episode was from before the course correction, probably won't get anything like that again.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/12/2025, 7:29 PM
If it is the final season, I hope they do a Luke Cage revival afterwards.
Wolverweeny
Wolverweeny - 8/12/2025, 7:31 PM
He done fu*ked up.. it’s not surprising this will be the final season. BA SUCKED ASS. The Netflix show quite literally shits on BA in every way.. but it’s not really a fair comparison since the Netflix show had Drew Goddard
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/12/2025, 7:31 PM
Probably only one more season because after that the Marvel Universe is getting a reboot. Buy everything. Clean slate. Brand New Beginning. Brand new actors playing the characters.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/12/2025, 7:32 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Goodbye everything
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 8/12/2025, 7:33 PM
The show was phenomenal. There no way this is the final season.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/12/2025, 7:44 PM
Daredevil was always 1 but spilt into 2 seasons.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/12/2025, 7:54 PM
@AllsGood - They also overhauled almost half that "first season" while they were already 6 episodes deep.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/12/2025, 7:45 PM
Daredevil ended with season 3.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder