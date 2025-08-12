RUMOR: DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Branded "Annoying" On WB Lot Due To Social Media Activity

James Gunn has become one of the most prolific filmmakers in the comic book movie space, taking charge of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy (along with a Holiday Special), The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, and this summer's Superman.

At the start of 2023, Gunn was announced as DC Studios co-CEO alongside veteran film producer Peter Safran. Now, he's balancing being a writer/director with the role of studio head...and social media personality.

Gunn spends a lot of time on platforms like Bluesky and Threads, often answering fan questions in a way few filmmakers (and certainly no studio bosses) typically do. However, Gunn's habit of debunking rumours and staying silent on other issues has made him a divisive figure among some, particularly those who break "scoops" or share rumours.

It was recently reported by Jeff Sneider that Robin will likely appear in The Batman Part II. Gunn hit back at the "nonsense" claims, arguing that only a handful of people had read the script and warning fans not to believe what they read.

Sneider responded on the latest edition of The Hot Mic, vowing to spoil anything and everything he hears about The Batman sequel between now and when it arrives in theaters in 2027. He also shared some insights into what he's heard those on the Warner Bros. lot think about Gunn's social media activity.

"I don't give a f*** what James Gunn says anymore. This guy is the most annoying studio head I've ever heard of or met or seen, or anything. I don't think it's winning him any fans," Sneider stated. "I don't think it's winning him any fans on the Warner Bros. lot, where I know people find him and his antics to be annoying."

"Bro, your movie is maybe, probably going to get to $600 million. Take that 'W,' if we want to call it [that], and shut up. Shut up, go focus on reading scripts and making movies and TV shows, because it seems you get paid a lot of money to spend a lot of time on Bluesky and Threads," he concluded.

As with any claim like this, we'd recommend taking it with a pinch of salt. However, Sneider has shared many accurate scoops in the past and is known to have some solid sources at the studio level.

Gunn's social media activity is a little odd, particularly when he gets into squabbles with internet trolls. His penchant for debunking certain rumours and staying silent on others has frustrated many fans; when the trades were making Gal Gadot out to be a liar after she talked about supposed Wonder Woman 3 plans, Gunn said nothing, and it's only now that DC Studios is moving forward with a new movie that we can be certain she won't be reprising the role in the DCU.

At the same time, many of Gunn's posts are highly informative and offer plenty of very compelling insights into the filmmaker's creative process. It wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if he spent a little more time focused on making The Brave and the Bold a reality, though...