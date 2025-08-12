RUMOR: DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Branded "Annoying" On WB Lot Due To Social Media Activity

RUMOR: DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Branded &quot;Annoying&quot; On WB Lot Due To Social Media Activity

Hitting back at James Gunn's denial that Robin will appear in The Batman Part II, a scooper has claimed that the filmmaker's social media activity has been branded "annoying" by Warner Bros. employees.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 12, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn has become one of the most prolific filmmakers in the comic book movie space, taking charge of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy (along with a Holiday Special), The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, and this summer's Superman

At the start of 2023, Gunn was announced as DC Studios co-CEO alongside veteran film producer Peter Safran. Now, he's balancing being a writer/director with the role of studio head...and social media personality. 

Gunn spends a lot of time on platforms like Bluesky and Threads, often answering fan questions in a way few filmmakers (and certainly no studio bosses) typically do. However, Gunn's habit of debunking rumours and staying silent on other issues has made him a divisive figure among some, particularly those who break "scoops" or share rumours.

It was recently reported by Jeff Sneider that Robin will likely appear in The Batman Part II. Gunn hit back at the "nonsense" claims, arguing that only a handful of people had read the script and warning fans not to believe what they read.

Sneider responded on the latest edition of The Hot Mic, vowing to spoil anything and everything he hears about The Batman sequel between now and when it arrives in theaters in 2027. He also shared some insights into what he's heard those on the Warner Bros. lot think about Gunn's social media activity. 

"I don't give a f*** what James Gunn says anymore. This guy is the most annoying studio head I've ever heard of or met or seen, or anything. I don't think it's winning him any fans," Sneider stated. "I don't think it's winning him any fans on the Warner Bros. lot, where I know people find him and his antics to be annoying."

"Bro, your movie is maybe, probably going to get to $600 million. Take that 'W,' if we want to call it [that], and shut up. Shut up, go focus on reading scripts and making movies and TV shows, because it seems you get paid a lot of money to spend a lot of time on Bluesky and Threads," he concluded.

As with any claim like this, we'd recommend taking it with a pinch of salt. However, Sneider has shared many accurate scoops in the past and is known to have some solid sources at the studio level. 

Gunn's social media activity is a little odd, particularly when he gets into squabbles with internet trolls. His penchant for debunking certain rumours and staying silent on others has frustrated many fans; when the trades were making Gal Gadot out to be a liar after she talked about supposed Wonder Woman 3 plans, Gunn said nothing, and it's only now that DC Studios is moving forward with a new movie that we can be certain she won't be reprising the role in the DCU. 

At the same time, many of Gunn's posts are highly informative and offer plenty of very compelling insights into the filmmaker's creative process. It wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if he spent a little more time focused on making The Brave and the Bold a reality, though...

SUPERMAN Is Now Being Released On Digital THIS WEEK - Will That Stop The Movie Reaching $600M Worldwide?
SUPERMAN Is Now Being Released On Digital THIS WEEK - Will That Stop The Movie Reaching $600M Worldwide?
$800 Million Is The New Billion: Here's The Latest On SUPERMAN And THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Box Office
"$800 Million Is The New Billion": Here's The Latest On SUPERMAN And THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Box Office

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/12/2025, 11:47 AM
Hasn’t Gunn branded himself “Annoying"?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/12/2025, 11:51 AM
@Lisa89 -

tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 8/12/2025, 11:47 AM
More or less annoying than Jeff Sneider?
rkshuttleworth
rkshuttleworth - 8/12/2025, 11:56 AM
@tRuckRogers46A - this Sneider guys sounds more annoying
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 8/12/2025, 11:47 AM
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/12/2025, 11:48 AM
I Bet there Is worst labels for WB executives inside doors...like .."cocaine smoocher" or "Epstein enjoyer"... Being labeled "annoying" in a scene where much worst things happens seems kinda vanilla
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/12/2025, 11:55 AM
@Malatrova15 - you make sense recently. Have you taken your meds? Lolz!
Orangeblack
Orangeblack - 8/12/2025, 11:49 AM
Sounds like someone is mad their rumors are getting shot down to me lmao. Insecure behavior
Humperdink
Humperdink - 8/12/2025, 11:49 AM
vowing to spoil anything and everything he hears about The Batman sequel


I can see how it would help people like Sneider if Gunn didn't quickly debunk the rumors they push out on their platforms for attention but his response is incredibly juvenile.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2025, 11:52 AM
@Humperdink - he’s a certified asshole and creep
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/12/2025, 11:50 AM
I couldn't have said it better myself. Where tf does Mr. Gunn get off on telling us Robin isn't in the movie? At least it would have generated good speculation on Batman II. Some rumors don't need to be shot down. It certainly is annoying.
DS616
DS616 - 8/12/2025, 12:24 PM
@JFerguson - WTF are you talking about? Gunn responded to set the record straight that no one knows anything about the movie except for him and a handful of others so the people claiming to know details are lying hacks.

And it's basic common sense that Gunn doesn't want false narratives like Robin being in the movie to spread when Robin is clearly only going to be in the DCU.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/12/2025, 11:50 AM
Why is that Sneider guy so hostile
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 8/12/2025, 11:50 AM
@JoshWilding

Like we haven’t been saying this since [frick]ing forever.

And bitches here be like “Oh it’s good he’s sharing” [frick] off with all that bollocks.

It’s about [frick]ing time them [frick]ers in WB say something.

For [frick]s Sake

#Shutthe[frick]upJamesGunn
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/12/2025, 11:54 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - man I was just about to say Jeff Sneideris you in disguise LMAO
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 8/12/2025, 11:56 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - 😂😂😂

You never know👀

What’s up?

Please tell you didn’t [frick]ing change your name again?
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/12/2025, 11:58 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - you know deep down I did sir! It's has to be done!! 👀


Gotta keep the display gifs fresh 😭😭
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 8/12/2025, 12:00 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - I feel you OG, keep the fresh going👊🏿😂

Back to the topic, you got admit, the bollocks is real with Gunn.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/12/2025, 11:55 AM
"Bro, your movie is maybe, probably going to get to $600 million. Take that 'W,' if we want to call it [that], and shut up. Shut up, go focus on reading scripts and making movies and TV shows, because it seems you get paid a lot of money to spend a lot of time on Bluesky and Threads,"

rkshuttleworth
rkshuttleworth - 8/12/2025, 11:58 AM
@Nomis929 - maybe people like you are the ones who should shut up. Gifs don't win arguments lol
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/12/2025, 12:09 PM
@rkshuttleworth -

HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/12/2025, 11:55 AM
So Jeff Sneider passed bum scoop, which he does a lot, and for the first time a studio head called him on his b.s. so he then throws a temper tantrum about it and then Josh Wilding prints the temper tantrum as some kind of unvarnished truth?

Sounds about right.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 8/12/2025, 12:02 PM
@HistoryofMatt -

It’s not like studios deceive.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/12/2025, 11:56 AM
We already knew Gunn was an insufferable edgelord
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/12/2025, 11:57 AM
Nah, i like my Studio CEO interacting with fans and being a geek and fanboy like us.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 8/12/2025, 11:58 AM
Haters Gunna Hate, maybe these pooper scoopers should get an actual job instead of trying to spoil movies
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/12/2025, 12:00 PM
At least reply’s back unlike Kevin and Disney set story and false accusations straight
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/12/2025, 12:02 PM
Cry harder Jeff.
luckypenny
luckypenny - 8/12/2025, 12:02 PM
Looks like Jeff Sneider got his feelings hurt
Rexotron
Rexotron - 8/12/2025, 12:02 PM
Lately Jeff Sneider hasn't been right about a lot of things! Even going back to the Cast chairs reveal for avengers. "OH there will be 50 chairs" actually there's only half that Jeff. "No wait till next day". Still hasn't happened Jeff. "Wait during filming!" [frick] off Jeff!
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/12/2025, 12:04 PM
@Rexotron - I’m sure the goal post gets moved a lot from what his sources are told. I’m absolutely sure that 25 more chairs will be revealed once Marvel announces a delay or something since they’re filming Doomsday without a complete script lol smh
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/12/2025, 12:03 PM
I mean.. he’s not wrong. It would be less annoying if Gunn didn’t outwardly lie on social media to fans asking if things were true.. just to be later proven to be true lol

A good chunk of the story of Superman was leaked a year in advance and instead of staying quiet - he just kept gaslighting fans by acting like such leaks were crazy.. but again.. they ended up being 100% true lol
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/12/2025, 12:21 PM
@TheLobster - When has James Gunn lied? Show your work.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/12/2025, 12:07 PM
DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Branded "Annoying" On WB Lot Due To Social Media Activity

Mongrol
Mongrol - 8/12/2025, 12:22 PM
@AllsGood -

One of Marvel’s best Directors
Franshu
Franshu - 8/12/2025, 12:08 PM
So Sneider is feeling butthurt over being proven wrong or lying? Tough. Hope Gunn keeps doing it then.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2025, 12:08 PM
“𝐒𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐜, 𝐯𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”

What an absolute dickwad…

The only reason he finds him annoying is because people like Gunn who do imo the right thing by debunking as much false info as they can interfere with his livelihood which I get but I also have no [frick]ing sympathy for Sneider so I hope Gunn continues to do it moreso , especially with his “scoops”.

Also please remind me when was the last time Sneider got anything right because I genuinely can’t remember?.

Hell , I still remember this dude pushing the narrative of Sinners having test screenings that worried WB execs due to its mixed reception and how even after the acclaim & success that movie got that he would continue to keep doing so by saying the movie wasn’t that good or hasn’t done aswell as everyone thinks.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/12/2025, 12:13 PM
Checks out
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 8/12/2025, 12:13 PM
Snider is a clown and Wilding is an even bigger clown for posting such stupid shit as this
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/12/2025, 12:14 PM
He mad Gunn calls out his rumors and statements on projects. That being said, I could still see Gunn being annoying. He IS annoying, specifically how chronically he’s too online sometimes
