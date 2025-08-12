"$800 Million Is The New Billion": Here's The Latest On SUPERMAN And THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Box Office

Weekend actuals are in for The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman, with both movies earning more than what was reported on Sunday.

The Marvel Studios title suffered a 59.3% drop, grossing $15.8 million in North America to bring its domestic cume to $230.7 million. The reboot's legs are weaker than expected, meaning it will likely conclude its U.S. run with $260 million - $265 million.

Overseas, The Fantastic Four: First Steps made an additional $18.3 million during its third weekend in theaters, taking its total to $204.6 million, for a combined worldwide haul of $435.3 million. $450 million is coming this week, but can the movie reach $500 million?

$490 million - $510 million is the current estimate, and you have to believe that's less than Disney and Marvel Studios wanted or expected from Marvel's First Family this summer.

As for Superman, that's had a better week-to-week hold, and beat Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330.4 million) this weekend to become the highest-grossing movie of all-time featuring the Man of Steel at the domestic box office.

Superman made $8 million from Friday to Sunday, dropping by only 42%. Add its $331.4 million to a $247.8 million overseas haul, and the DC Studios reboot sits at $579.2 million worldwide. As you can see from these numbers, international audiences haven't flocked to Superman the same way as those in the U.S., and the movie will be hurt by Warner Bros.' decision to release it on Digital as soon as August 26.

$600 million is locked, but Superman now looks set to tap out at $620 million - $640 million when all is said and done. It's a solid result, albeit one that Warner Bros. Discovery is unlikely to be blown away by.

The theatrical landscape has changed massively since the pandemic, and the days of blockbusters making a guaranteed $1 billion are over. For proof of that, look no further than China, a territory that used to add hundreds of millions of dollars to the tally of Hollywood blockbusters; most now struggle to make double digits.

As The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit explains, "Jurassic World Rebirth crossed the $800M mark globally today. Few in town thought it would outgross Superman [and] The Fantastic Four. But also, this number represents a new box office reality: '$800M is the new billion,' says one agency head."

If that's correct, and $400 million - $600 million is the new norm for superheroes, both Marvel Studios and DC Studios need to figure out how to make that work to their advantage.