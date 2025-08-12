"$800 Million Is The New Billion": Here's The Latest On SUPERMAN And THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Box Office

Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps both earned more than what was reported on Sunday this past weekend, but as one insider explains, the theatrical landscape is changing. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 12, 2025 07:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Weekend actuals are in for The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman, with both movies earning more than what was reported on Sunday.

The Marvel Studios title suffered a 59.3% drop, grossing $15.8 million in North America to bring its domestic cume to $230.7 million. The reboot's legs are weaker than expected, meaning it will likely conclude its U.S. run with $260 million - $265 million. 

Overseas, The Fantastic Four: First Steps made an additional $18.3 million during its third weekend in theaters, taking its total to $204.6 million, for a combined worldwide haul of $435.3 million. $450 million is coming this week, but can the movie reach $500 million? 

$490 million - $510 million is the current estimate, and you have to believe that's less than Disney and Marvel Studios wanted or expected from Marvel's First Family this summer. 

As for Superman, that's had a better week-to-week hold, and beat Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330.4 million) this weekend to become the highest-grossing movie of all-time featuring the Man of Steel at the domestic box office. 

Superman made $8 million from Friday to Sunday, dropping by only 42%. Add its $331.4 million to a $247.8 million overseas haul, and the DC Studios reboot sits at $579.2 million worldwide. As you can see from these numbers, international audiences haven't flocked to Superman the same way as those in the U.S., and the movie will be hurt by Warner Bros.' decision to release it on Digital as soon as August 26. 

$600 million is locked, but Superman now looks set to tap out at $620 million - $640 million when all is said and done. It's a solid result, albeit one that Warner Bros. Discovery is unlikely to be blown away by. 

The theatrical landscape has changed massively since the pandemic, and the days of blockbusters making a guaranteed $1 billion are over. For proof of that, look no further than China, a territory that used to add hundreds of millions of dollars to the tally of Hollywood blockbusters; most now struggle to make double digits.

As The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit explains, "Jurassic World Rebirth crossed the $800M mark globally today. Few in town thought it would outgross Superman [and] The Fantastic Four. But also, this number represents a new box office reality: '$800M is the new billion,' says one agency head."

If that's correct, and $400 million - $600 million is the new norm for superheroes, both Marvel Studios and DC Studios need to figure out how to make that work to their advantage. 

HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/12/2025, 7:07 AM
No it's not
AnEye
AnEye - 8/12/2025, 7:07 AM
"$800M is the new billion,' says one agency head."

There was for sure no brain cells used when this statement was made..........
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/12/2025, 7:10 AM
The fact WB is willing to release this on digital on thr 26th, it MIGHT mean they are satisfied with its performance. It is still doibg good ib theaters imo.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/12/2025, 7:20 AM
@vectorsigma - or it means they're not satisfied with the performance as keeping the movie in the cinema for longer cost more than charging x3 the price of a ticket on streaming (where majority of the profits go to the studio) 😉

F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/12/2025, 7:25 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - i mean owning it on Digital!!!

😮‍💨
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/12/2025, 7:26 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - the proof is in the numbers. Weekly drops are decent so whatever cost it needs to be in theaters is acceptable IM GUESSING

WB will still profit similarly in digitial whether it is released on the 26th or later.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/12/2025, 7:35 AM
@vectorsigma - you clearly dont understand the movie business (not saying i do 😅).
Some people skip the theatre so they can watch at home, the digital Market isnt small. There are people who are willing to purchase the film digitally before waiting ages for it to go to streaming on places like HBO max. Releasing it early means they can capitalise on people who skipped the cinema and the fanboys like you who will want to support the movie at any cost.

Why do you think Sony Cbms hit streaming so quickly? Even thought SuperShit has had strong domestic legs its still not bringing in as much as it would on streaming.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/12/2025, 7:35 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - though **
Irregular
Irregular - 8/12/2025, 7:39 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - "you clearly dont understand the movie business"

Neither do you.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 8/12/2025, 7:14 AM
So in their eyes, Deadpool and Wolverine must be the new Avatar?!
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 8/12/2025, 7:18 AM
That would make a lot of sense, if and only if, Deadpool and Wolverine, Lilo and Stitch and Minecraft weren't destroying both F4 and Supes. Comic book movies just aren't as hot as they used to be, and no wonder. It was one thing when we had stuff like Raimi's Spider Man and Nolan's Batman. Snyder and Feige teamed up to destroy the superhero genre in the same vein as Batman and Robin did in the 90s. There has been so much awful content, including tv shows and films with superheroes lately, that no one wants to watch it, unless it's something making fun of superheroes like Deadpool or The Boys. Also, Scorsese calling it not cinema didn't help it at all either. In the words of cap, You have do better (Feige and Gunn).
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 8/12/2025, 7:19 AM
Damn, super hero movies aren't box office favorites anymore. Lilo & Stitch, Jurassic, and Minecraft are blowing away everything from Marvel and DC.

I'm not even going to whisper about Ne Zha 2, because that money-level won't be touched by ANYONE this year.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/12/2025, 7:20 AM
Maybe people will start to realize how MID Superman was. Boring even.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/12/2025, 7:22 AM
Next year will be a good barometer whether it is cbm fatigue or just mcu fstigue lolz!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/12/2025, 7:22 AM
Both movies were 5 Stars / 5 Stars. Great Box Office Numbers for both movies. I ignore ALL the Billion Stuff because its VERY RARE not the majority.

User Comment Image
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/12/2025, 7:22 AM
So jurassic park made a billion then 👀

User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 8/12/2025, 7:33 AM
and you have to believe that's less than Disney and Marvel Studios wanted or expected from Marvel's First Family this summer.

They were expecting a franchise reboot that had it's last movie opened below $30 million, had an entire social media backlash against it, Marvel/Disney cancelling and sunsetting anything F4 related around 2013-2019, only for them to EXPECT a major investment return upwards to $700-$800 million? Oh stfu!

These numbers are fine. Yeah it's not swinging like other big Marvel heroes, but it's because this franchise was literally handled by some of the worst creatives for the franchise. So to expect anything around over $600 million for a franchise that was never that relevant to begin with...is ludacris.

Stop listening to these dumbass doomposters/cynical posters on Reddit. They obviously don't know jack shit.

