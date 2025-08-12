SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Reveal Mysterious Cat-Like Symbol

When the first round of photos from the Glasgow set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day found their way online, a red devil-like symbol on one of the armored vehicles led many fans to assume that Mr. Negative's criminal gang, The Inner Demons, would be introduced.

Several scoopers have since claimed that Negative will not appear, and the tank actually belongs to Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal). Now, another logo spotted on one of the vehicles has ignited speculation yet again.

The symbol appears to be some kind of panther, and actually looks quite a bit like the Thundercats logo. As jam-packed as this movie is said to be, we're not expecting Liono and co. to show up, but Spidey does happen to have a prolific feline foe in Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat.

Could this have something to do with Black Cat? It's possible, but we're not sure why her symbol would be adorning one of these vehicles, so we'd say the actual explanation is a lot less interesting, and these symbols don't actually represent any specific characters.

We also have an update on the supposed Sadie Sink set photo that circulated earlier today. According to MTTSH, the Stranger Things star isn't even on set in Glasgow, and the video director Destin Daniel Cretton shared was actually filmed in London.

New look at a decal on the Armored vehicles on the set of Spider-man Brand New Day



New look at a decal on the Armored vehicles on the set of Spider-man Brand New Day

Not only that wasn't Sadie Sink in the photo, she isn't even in Glasgow she's in London! Notice how I was the only one who didn't mention Glasgow when I tweeted about her being on set.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael Mando as The Scorpion, and Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

The Brand New Day comic storyline features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.