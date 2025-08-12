SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Reveal Mysterious Cat-Like Symbol

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Reveal Mysterious Cat-Like Symbol

Some new photos and video clips from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been shared online, and they reveal another mysterious symbol/logo on one of the armored vehicles...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 12, 2025 05:08 PM EST

When the first round of photos from the Glasgow set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day found their way online, a red devil-like symbol on one of the armored vehicles led many fans to assume that Mr. Negative's criminal gang, The Inner Demons, would be introduced. 

Several scoopers have since claimed that Negative will not appear, and the tank actually belongs to Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal). Now, another logo spotted on one of the vehicles has ignited speculation yet again.

The symbol appears to be some kind of panther, and actually looks quite a bit like the Thundercats logo. As jam-packed as this movie is said to be, we're not expecting Liono and co. to show up, but Spidey does happen to have a prolific feline foe in Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat.

Could this have something to do with Black Cat? It's possible, but we're not sure why her symbol would be adorning one of these vehicles, so we'd say the actual explanation is a lot less interesting, and these symbols don't actually represent any specific characters.

We also have an update on the supposed Sadie Sink set photo that circulated earlier today. According to MTTSH, the Stranger Things star isn't even on set in Glasgow, and the video director Destin Daniel Cretton shared was actually filmed in London.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael Mando as The Scorpion, and Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

The Brand New Day comic storyline features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 8/12/2025, 5:12 PM
Looks like Thundercats
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/12/2025, 5:14 PM
@0bstreperous - Looks more like Dracula
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/12/2025, 5:44 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Looks like Thundercat Draculas
Havenless
Havenless - 8/12/2025, 5:21 PM
That’s got wings or something. Gryphon ?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2025, 5:54 PM
@Havenless - Griffin is a good shout!!.

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/12/2025, 6:00 PM
@Havenless - I thought Gryphon/Griffin too

Then I figured I'd check out the number below

Spider-Man vol 1 #44

Antagonists:

⏴ Hobgoblin (Jason Macendale) ⏵
The Dealer (First appearance)

Other Characters:

Detective Connor Trevane ⏵ (First appearance)
Ben Parker (Main story and recap)
The Burglar (Main story and recap)
Baxter Bigelow (Main story and recap)
Aunt May (Main story and recap)
Frank Lemoyne (First appearance)
Tommy (lookout) (First appearance)
Rick (lookout) (First appearance)
Joey (lookout) (First appearance)
Carnage (Cletus Kasady) (Referenced)
Punisher (Frank Castle) (Mentioned)
NYPD

Zoomed in on the image and rather than wings almost looks like it is hatching out of an egg and...

T.A.S V1 #44
Dr. Connors reacts from The Rhino antidote he was previously working on and turns into The Lizard. Realizing this, he runs away but is spotted by his son Billy. The Lizard plots his human conquest and plans to defeat Spider-Man

Ultimate Spiderman 1#44 was Xmen related
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 8/12/2025, 5:26 PM
If it’s MTTSH, no thanks.
rychlec
rychlec - 8/12/2025, 5:31 PM
A comic-accurate Black Cat is never gonna happen. Or Tigra. Or Moondragon.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/12/2025, 5:40 PM
Going be a Great Next 11 Month for Marvel fans. Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day the Hype is Real.

Coming off Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Pandemic Year.

Domestic = $814,866,759

Foreign = $1,106,533,944

Worldwide = $1,921,426,073

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2025, 5:42 PM
I mean , It very much felt like that was a crew member in that set photo then Sadie so makes sense that wasn’t her…

Also we know they are shooting in London since I’m pretty sure the cemetery set pics we got were from there too so it looks to be the main shooting hub it seems hence her likely being there.

Anyway I know you were kidding but Spidey crossing over with the Thundercats would be fun or vice versa!!.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/12/2025, 5:44 PM
User Comment Image
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 8/12/2025, 5:51 PM
Looks more like thundercats symbol
TK420
TK420 - 8/12/2025, 6:01 PM
That's the Thundercats, ho...
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/12/2025, 6:09 PM
this looks like a cat to you?

