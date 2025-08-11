RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Used "Luke Cage" As A Codename For [SPOILER] During Production

"Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist" were first linked to Avengers: Doomsday when a mysterious house was being constructed in London. Now, we have news on who Power Man's name was really referring to on set...

By JoshWilding - Aug 11, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Much has been said about the 1960s-era house that was built in Windsor Great Park for Avengers: Doomsday. We know from leaked plans that a ship lands there, with multiple scoopers suggesting it belongs to Captain Marvel. 

Various codenames have been used for the house, referencing characters like Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Annie Reynolds. While the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios successfully kept what was happening on set under wraps, a handful of set photos indicated that the house might be located in Chicago, IL.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH now claims to have learned that "Luke Cage" Was the codename used for Chris Evans on the set of Avengers: Doomsday

So, does that mean the house belongs to Captain America and...Peggy Carter, a.k.a. "Iron Fist"? It's a compelling theory, and one that makes sense if Carol Danvers and other heroes travel back in time to recruit Steve Rogers and Agent Carter to help turn the tide against Doctor Doom.

While Evans has denied that he will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, the trades have reported that both he and Hayley Atwell are in the movie. Neither was part of the initial casting announcement, though there are rumblings that another wave of reveals is imminent. 

For what it's worth, we first uncovered chatter about "Luke Cage" being a means to cover up Evans' return a couple of months ago, so there may be something to this. Avengers: Doomsday would benefit from the addition of some heavy-hitters, especially as many of the movie's current leads starred in MCU movies that have underperformed. 

When it was put to the Russos that set photos could spoil some of the biggest moments for fans during The Electric State's press tour, Joe replied, "We’re pretty good about shutting that down." Anthony added, "We've sort of strategized to hopefully be effective with that."

Joe later confirmed that "quite a bit" of Avengers: Doomsday is being shot on soundstages. "We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent," he explained before Anthony chimed in to say, "The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 8/11/2025, 10:39 AM
If he wasn’t in it before the box office results of Thunderbolts, Fantastic 4 and Captain America, he absolutely will have been added after.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/11/2025, 10:40 AM

They should use porn names to throw people off from the real castings.

Kinda like @SuperCat - does with the videos from his family get togethers.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/11/2025, 10:48 AM
@DocSpock - kendra lust as death
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/11/2025, 10:56 AM
@DocSpock - black didlo , anal fist sound much better love be there on set say those names anal fist you here you jump and hit stunt double you high five black dildo , green vibrator comes in angry
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/11/2025, 11:15 AM
@SteviesRightFoo -

Dunno who that is, but sounds good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/11/2025, 10:52 AM
Well it finally happened , they finally got a white guy to be Luke Cage lol.

Kidding aside , the house could belong to Steve & Peggy if it does feel very 60’s-esque since it could be the one we see them in at the end of EG…

User Comment Image

However , I still think it’s more likely (and interesting) that we get an evil variant of Steve akin to Hydra Cap from the comics since I feel it could be a good way to elevate Bucky or more specifically Sam more if he confronts this twisted version of his old friend.
Huskers
Huskers - 8/11/2025, 10:56 AM
They can’t travel back in time and recruit him according to the crazy rules of time travel the Russo’s came up with in Endgame.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 8/11/2025, 11:02 AM
@Huskers - that’s not true. TVA said the Avengers were meant to travel back in time and mess with time which was pre written by Kang. They never made it clear with Steve but if Steve can travel back in time and stay there in the 40s with Peggy without repercussions, that means it was pre written for Steve to stay behind the scenes in the shadows married to Peggy and not interfere with his variant in present time. That’s how he was able to be there in the forest to give the shield to Sam.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/11/2025, 11:11 AM
@MouthyMerc - so then let’s not blame the Russos but rather Kang himself for being a shitty writer
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 8/11/2025, 11:20 AM
@JFerguson - it makes sense tho. Nothing about it is contradicting. Whatever Kang puts on the sacred timeline is meant to happen. Avengers messing with time and fixing it and Steve living in the past was all part of Kangs plan and TVA knew it and didn’t interfere. That’s why Russos made sure to put that line of dialogue in the movie that they were meant to do what they did.
bbuk
bbuk - 8/11/2025, 11:10 AM
Hello I have not posted on this site for more than 20 years now, incredible how time has gone b, sad, anyway, i have some Facts, there are 100s of photos of the Yellow Farmhouse built in Windsor great park all over the internet. There was a spaceship with AVENGERS BLUE coloured TAILFINS at the FRONT of the farmhouse, mostly it was kept wrapped up but the Wind blew off the covers one day and i saw the FINS. I actually think it was the Fantastic FOUR aircraft based on what I saw. The Farmhouse itself was nicely decorated in nice pots, flowers, there were many Bicylces, and a working windmill too. I believe there was a mother and child on the bicycles, this was a Flashback or TIME TRAVEL SCENE, I am sure of it, they also Filmed at the REAR of the Farmhouse. there was a Veranda and some seats etc, NOW HERE IS WHERE IT GETS INTERESTING, THERE IS CURRENTLY A SECOND SET BEING BUILT ABOUT 15 MINUTES WALKAWAY FROM THE FARMHOUSE, ITS NICKNAME IS ANNIE REYNOLDS HOUS, THE PILLARS THOUGH LOOK LIKE STEVE AND PEGGYS HOUSE FROM THE END OF AVENGERS ENDGAME WHEN THAT CAMERA SHOT GOES THROUGH THE WINDOW, BUT I HAVE TO SAY THE REST OF THE HOUSE DOESNT LOOK LIKE STEVE AND PEGGYS HOUSE AT THE MOMENT, THERE IS STILL PLENTY OF BUILD TO BE DONE! THEY HAVE 16 DAYS LEFT TO COMPLETE THE BUILD. there is a strong chance it could be steves house as the pillars look the same as in previous movie but overall house shape is different, the yellow farmhouse could have been WOlverines or Hawkeyes, it was NOT latveria. i can also confirm the second set looks TINY compared to the yellow farmhouse so they may be focussing on internal shots only. How do I know all this? well i actually live next door, im not lying and on days of filming they seal all the roads off unfortunately.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/11/2025, 11:47 AM
@bbuk - I'm not reading all that, but sorry that happened to you... or congratulations!
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 8/11/2025, 11:12 AM
All the evidence is there to suggest that Steve was MEANT to live in the past, that it was already prewritten by Kang (that’s why no alternate timeline broke off of the sacred timeline) that he would be secretly married to Peggy, and that he lived his life in the shadows and making sure not to interfere with current events and waited till his variant teleported away and then he showed up with the shield for Sam.
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 8/11/2025, 11:12 AM
Thank god the Russo's know what their doing! All of these leaks and things prior to a movie coming out really gets my goat! Let's keep somethings sacred yeah?? Let's be surprised at things every now and again!

Optimius has spoken ...
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/11/2025, 11:28 AM
Because Luke is bullet proof and their set is bulletproof from leaks.
bbuk
bbuk - 8/11/2025, 11:31 AM
look properly on the the internet and you will find 100 photos of the yellow farmhouse
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/11/2025, 11:43 AM
I wonder how some of the CBM films would do if these “content/article creators” didn’t try to spoil every little detail they possibly could. Imagine there wasn’t an article every 30 minutes making up bullsht and giving fans unrealistic expectations of films and just let the teaser and trailers hype up the films. Imagine that.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/11/2025, 11:55 AM
I guess it's an interesting way to throw out red herrings and give rumor sites bait, but it's so weird to me they stayed in the Marvel Universe for codenames.

The codewords could be ANYTHING. I mean, the code word could literally be "yellow house" lmao

