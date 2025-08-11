RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Used "Luke Cage" As A Codename For [SPOILER] During Production

Much has been said about the 1960s-era house that was built in Windsor Great Park for Avengers: Doomsday. We know from leaked plans that a ship lands there, with multiple scoopers suggesting it belongs to Captain Marvel.

Various codenames have been used for the house, referencing characters like Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Annie Reynolds. While the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios successfully kept what was happening on set under wraps, a handful of set photos indicated that the house might be located in Chicago, IL.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH now claims to have learned that "Luke Cage" Was the codename used for Chris Evans on the set of Avengers: Doomsday.

So, does that mean the house belongs to Captain America and...Peggy Carter, a.k.a. "Iron Fist"? It's a compelling theory, and one that makes sense if Carol Danvers and other heroes travel back in time to recruit Steve Rogers and Agent Carter to help turn the tide against Doctor Doom.

While Evans has denied that he will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, the trades have reported that both he and Hayley Atwell are in the movie. Neither was part of the initial casting announcement, though there are rumblings that another wave of reveals is imminent.

For what it's worth, we first uncovered chatter about "Luke Cage" being a means to cover up Evans' return a couple of months ago, so there may be something to this. Avengers: Doomsday would benefit from the addition of some heavy-hitters, especially as many of the movie's current leads starred in MCU movies that have underperformed.

When it was put to the Russos that set photos could spoil some of the biggest moments for fans during The Electric State's press tour, Joe replied, "We’re pretty good about shutting that down." Anthony added, "We've sort of strategized to hopefully be effective with that."

Joe later confirmed that "quite a bit" of Avengers: Doomsday is being shot on soundstages. "We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent," he explained before Anthony chimed in to say, "The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.