Hayden Christensen Reveals His STAR WARS Wishlist: A Live-Action THE CLONE WARS And A DARTH VADER Movie/Series

Hayden Christensen Reveals His STAR WARS Wishlist: A Live-Action THE CLONE WARS And A DARTH VADER Movie/Series

Following a successful return to the Star Wars franchise in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka, Hayden Christensen has expressed an interest in starrting in The Clone Wars and Darth Vader movies or TV shows...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 12, 2025 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Collider (via SFFGazette.com)

Hayden Christensen first took on the role of Anakin Skywalker in 2002's Attack of the Clones, and reprised the role three years later in Revenge of the Sith. Critics, and many fans, weren't too kind to the actor at the time, and Christensen took a step back from Hollywood. 

The tide soon started to change, and fans who grew up with Christensen's movies were quick to express their love for the actor at events like Star Wars Celebration. Receiving that sort of response was clearly emotional for the Star Wars veteran, and he now makes convention appearances on a regular basis. 

He's also returned to this Galaxy Far, Far Away, reprising the roles of Anakin/Darth Vader in Disney+ TV shows Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka (he'll return in the latter when season 2 premieres next year). 

At this weekend's Fan Expo Boston, Christensen shared his wishlist when asked what the future looks like for him as part of the Star Wars franchise and shared his wishlist of potential projects. 

"I’d love to get to do some more Clone Wars-era Anakin, too. I think there are some fun stories there to tell," he told fans during a Q&A (via SFFGazette.com). "And if it meant I got to swing a lightsaber with Ewan [McGregor] again, that would be amazing."

We got a taste of what a live-action version of The Clone Wars might look like in Ahsoka season 1, and the prospect of Christensen and Ewan McGregor reuniting for a full-blown TV series or movie set during that time would surely be welcomed. 

It's difficult to say how likely that would be, and just as many fans would like to see Christensen take centre stage in a Darth Vader project. 

Addressing those hopes, the Ahsoka star said, "I’d love to get to do some more stuff in the Darth Vader timeline. I think there’s some good, meaty stuff there to explore still. If the powers that be decided a Vader spin-off is something they want to see, I’d be there in a heartbeat. 100%. I would love to. It would be amazing to keep exploring this character in both eras."

In June, it was reported that Lucasfilm is moving forward with a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, though we've yet to hear anything official. With a decade to go until Ben's demise on the Death Star, any sort of follow-up would likely the Jedi Master's rivalry with Maul by expanding what we saw in Star Wars Rebels

Where does that leave Anakin and Vader? He might show up for a cameo, but in the meantime, we can look forward to seeing more of Christensen in Ahsoka season 2. 

OBI-WAN KENOBI's Ewan McGregor Will NOT Return In AHSOKA Season 2; Hayden Christensen Teases STAR WARS Future
Related:

OBI-WAN KENOBI's Ewan McGregor Will NOT Return In AHSOKA Season 2; Hayden Christensen Teases STAR WARS Future
RUMOR: Lucasfilm Planning A Mandoverse-Style Slate Of STAR WARS Movie Set Post-THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Lucasfilm Planning A Mandoverse-Style Slate Of STAR WARS Movie Set Post-THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/12/2025, 5:44 PM
I'm not interested in anything Star Wars anymore, but I freaking loved Obi-Wan. I'd watch those two again in a heartbeat.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/12/2025, 5:47 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2025, 5:53 PM
Honestly as much as I have enjoyed Hayden being back as Anakin in Obi Wan Kenobi & Ahsoka (which is surprising since I’m still not in love with the prequels) , I wouldn’t want him as a lead again in a SW since his story has already been told across 3 films at least.

I’m not someone who wants a Vader series-movie especially if the intent is to have Hayden front & center since he would be in a suit covered from head to toe with James Earl Jones voice hence he would essentially be a glorified stand-in more or less like he was in Obi Wan for the most part imo.

The only way I would want him back is if Filoni decides to tell some of his unproduced Clone Wars scripts featuring Anakin in live action as specials or a miniseries but that’s all I can really think of tbh.
grif
grif - 8/12/2025, 5:54 PM
10 years ago before the force awakens came out i would have been foaming at the mouth for this. now i couldn't give a shit
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/12/2025, 5:57 PM
Whatever they do, they should play to their strengths. Which means, in this case; Make a Darth Vader movie featuring Reva, who never struggles too much at anything, constantly easily one-upping Vader and giving him dark-side moral lessons. We need more of those.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/12/2025, 6:00 PM
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/12/2025, 6:20 PM
I'm glad he's excited about playing Vader or anything to do with the SW universe. The guy got so much shit last time around.
antirock
antirock - 8/12/2025, 6:26 PM
"EXCLUSIVE: Out-of-work actor reveals he wants to make money"
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/12/2025, 6:31 PM
I could see those two stories combined. Sorta like a True Detective S1 with one mystery running across multiple timeframes. Prefer an officer or clone to be the lead though.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder