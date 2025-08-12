Hayden Christensen Reveals His STAR WARS Wishlist: A Live-Action THE CLONE WARS And A DARTH VADER Movie/Series

Hayden Christensen first took on the role of Anakin Skywalker in 2002's Attack of the Clones, and reprised the role three years later in Revenge of the Sith. Critics, and many fans, weren't too kind to the actor at the time, and Christensen took a step back from Hollywood.

The tide soon started to change, and fans who grew up with Christensen's movies were quick to express their love for the actor at events like Star Wars Celebration. Receiving that sort of response was clearly emotional for the Star Wars veteran, and he now makes convention appearances on a regular basis.

He's also returned to this Galaxy Far, Far Away, reprising the roles of Anakin/Darth Vader in Disney+ TV shows Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka (he'll return in the latter when season 2 premieres next year).

At this weekend's Fan Expo Boston, Christensen shared his wishlist when asked what the future looks like for him as part of the Star Wars franchise and shared his wishlist of potential projects.

"I’d love to get to do some more Clone Wars-era Anakin, too. I think there are some fun stories there to tell," he told fans during a Q&A (via SFFGazette.com). "And if it meant I got to swing a lightsaber with Ewan [McGregor] again, that would be amazing."

We got a taste of what a live-action version of The Clone Wars might look like in Ahsoka season 1, and the prospect of Christensen and Ewan McGregor reuniting for a full-blown TV series or movie set during that time would surely be welcomed.

It's difficult to say how likely that would be, and just as many fans would like to see Christensen take centre stage in a Darth Vader project.

Addressing those hopes, the Ahsoka star said, "I’d love to get to do some more stuff in the Darth Vader timeline. I think there’s some good, meaty stuff there to explore still. If the powers that be decided a Vader spin-off is something they want to see, I’d be there in a heartbeat. 100%. I would love to. It would be amazing to keep exploring this character in both eras."

In June, it was reported that Lucasfilm is moving forward with a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, though we've yet to hear anything official. With a decade to go until Ben's demise on the Death Star, any sort of follow-up would likely the Jedi Master's rivalry with Maul by expanding what we saw in Star Wars Rebels.

Where does that leave Anakin and Vader? He might show up for a cameo, but in the meantime, we can look forward to seeing more of Christensen in Ahsoka season 2.