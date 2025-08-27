ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Star Alan Tudyk Sets Record Straight On Reshoots, His Reduced ANDRO Role As K-2SO

Alan Tudyk has reflected on the extensive reshoots that reshaped 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and confirms that he was originally set to have a much bigger role as K-2SO in the Andor TV series...

By JoshWilding - Aug 27, 2025 04:08 PM EST
Source: The Playlist (via SFFGazette.com)

Jared Bush and Stephen Schiff were among the creatives who worked on Andor before Tony Gilroy boarded the Disney+ series. While little has been revealed about what their takes looked like, we know Alan Tudyk's K-2SO was going to have a much bigger presence. 

In Gilroy's version of the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel, the fan-favourite droid played a minor, albeit crucial, role in the final few episodes of season 2. Cassian's friendship with K-2SO didn't feel overly important to the Rebel's story, leaving many fans dissatisfied, despite how acclaimed the series otherwise was. 

Talking to The Playlist (via SFFGazette.com), Tudyk confirmed he originally had far more to do in Andor. "I would have had a bigger role overall. When it went away and then it changed, I was disappointed, but I can’t think it would have been better than Andor," the actor acknowledged. "It feels wholly different and so good."

"It probably would have been closer to what we’re used to with the current Star Wars series, right?" Tudyk continued. "Which can be great, but it feels very different. It feels like it is wholly different, and it’s so good." He later pointed out that "too much K-2SO might change [Andor's] tone."

Gilroy had already paid a visit to a Galaxy Far, Far Away, of course, after being enlisted to help with Rogue One's reshoots. Big chunks of the movie are thought to have been changed, including the final act (the confrontation between Jyn Erso and a TIE Fighter piloted by Director Krennic from the trailers was missing, for example).

Reflecting on that experience, Tudyk said, "The script was changing while we were shooting. It was bizarre, but it's like that with many big movies, and Rogue One wasn't much different. Tony Gilroy's rewrites made it more focused — trimming scenes, tightening scenes and focusing the hero's journey of it all."

He added, "We were always going to die, so it didn't feel like a drastically different movie, but the changes gave each character their own hero moment."

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is widely considered the best modern Star Wars movie, while Andor is frequently hailed as being far better than any other TV show produced by Lucasfilm for Disney+. The common factor is Gilroy, so the studio was smart to bring him on board.

The filmmaker has, however, confirmed that he's likely done with Star Wars after Andor, and Lucasfilm looks to be moving away from streaming to focus on more big screeen Star Wars stories, starting with The Mandalorian and Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter

Both seasons of Andor are now streaming on Disney+. 

STAR WARS: Andy Serkis Breaks His Silence On Why He Didn't Return As Kino Loy In ANDOR Season 2
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/27/2025, 4:27 PM
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Better than the Original in my Opinion.

User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/27/2025, 4:30 PM
'His reduced ANDRO role as K2-SO' Is the perfect typo


...or is it on purpose ?🤔
Thanoice
Thanoice - 8/27/2025, 4:38 PM
I love Andro
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/27/2025, 4:38 PM
This dude is officially the typecast Robot actor.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2025, 4:48 PM
Interesting…

While I wish K2SO had a bigger role in Andor , I do think Tudyk is right in that having too much of him might have changed the tone of the show since they kept droids & aliens limited in that to maintain the relatively “grounded” and “real” feel of the story they were trying to tell.

I knew Stephen Schiff had worked on it and was originally the showrunner before stepping down which is when Tony Gilroy took over but had no idea about Jared Bush’s initial involvement…

I could see the latter given his work on movies like Zootopia ,Moana and Encanto having Andor be more like a classic Star Wars adventure until Schiff took over who probably changed it alot according to his vision since he was a journalist and wrote for shows like the Americans that maybe he brought atleast more a spy thriller feel to it which Gilroy seemed to maintain some of (he even kept Schiff around in S1 and him write ep 7 which was the transition episode from the Aldhani heist to the prison).

I think it was during Bush & especially Schiff’s time that we were gonna get K2SO as a co-lead but then Gilroy came on board instead and again changed it to his whims to make it more political and mature amongst other things which worked out to its benefit since it was a solid show imo!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2025, 4:53 PM
“𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞, 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐭'𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐬…”

What , you are telling me it’s not just a Marvel thing like other “informed experts” on here and the internet have suggested?.

User Comment Image

Anyway , it definitely seems like Gilroy overhauled the third act moreso of RO then the rest of the script which I’m sure as Tudyk said he tightened & trimmed stuff in aswell…

However if it was his idea to give almost all the main characters a hero moment before their deaths then that was a good idea since it worked for the most part imo , especially Chirrut and K2SO for me!!.

