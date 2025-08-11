Spidey Does Whatever A Spider Can In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Video; MJ Rumored To Have A "Big" Role

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has resumed shooting in Glasgow, and security has been tightened up as filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton continues shooting what looks to be one of the movie's biggest set pieces.

This time, Spidey has been spotted using his wall-crawling powers to stand on the side of The Punisher's tank as it races through the streets of New York. It's clear the whole thing is being shot out of sequence, with it pieced together during post-production. Unfortunately for us, that makes it harder to figure out what's going on.

There's still speculation that we might see Frank Castle or The Scorpion on set, though we'd imagine anything as spoilery as that won't be filmed on location.

In other news, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has claimed that, "MJ has a BIG role in Brand New Day." That contradicts what we've heard from others who have suggested Zendaya's Spider-Man: Brand New Day screentime will be limited.

Recent set photos appeared to show Zendaya back as Michelle "MJ" Jones, so only time will tell how important a role the character plays in the movie after Doctor Strange's spell made it so that she forgot Peter Parker. Spider-Man: No Way Home ended by hinting that her love for the hero might mean she has some recollection of his existence.

With Stranger Things star Sadie Sink rumoured to be playing Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter could find a new love interest as his MCU story continues. Set photos have suggested that three years have passed since the previous movie, opening the door to the web-slinger having moved on.

Check out the latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day set footage in the X posts below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.