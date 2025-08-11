Spidey Does Whatever A Spider Can In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Video; MJ Rumored To Have A "Big" Role

Spidey Does Whatever A Spider Can In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Video; MJ Rumored To Have A &quot;Big&quot; Role

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day set video shows the wall-crawler doing his thing, as rumours swirl that Zendaya's MJ will have a bigger-than-expected role in the Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 11, 2025 09:08 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has resumed shooting in Glasgow, and security has been tightened up as filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton continues shooting what looks to be one of the movie's biggest set pieces. 

This time, Spidey has been spotted using his wall-crawling powers to stand on the side of The Punisher's tank as it races through the streets of New York. It's clear the whole thing is being shot out of sequence, with it pieced together during post-production. Unfortunately for us, that makes it harder to figure out what's going on. 

There's still speculation that we might see Frank Castle or The Scorpion on set, though we'd imagine anything as spoilery as that won't be filmed on location.

In other news, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has claimed that, "MJ has a BIG role in Brand New Day." That contradicts what we've heard from others who have suggested Zendaya's Spider-Man: Brand New Day screentime will be limited. 

Recent set photos appeared to show Zendaya back as Michelle "MJ" Jones, so only time will tell how important a role the character plays in the movie after Doctor Strange's spell made it so that she forgot Peter Parker. Spider-Man: No Way Home ended by hinting that her love for the hero might mean she has some recollection of his existence. 

With Stranger Things star Sadie Sink rumoured to be playing Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter could find a new love interest as his MCU story continues. Set photos have suggested that three years have passed since the previous movie, opening the door to the web-slinger having moved on.

Check out the latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day set footage in the X posts below. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Actor Michael Mando Teases Scorpion Return - And Possible Venomous Transformation
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Actor Michael Mando Teases Scorpion Return - And Possible Venomous Transformation
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature MCU Heroes We Haven't Heard About Yet
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature MCU Heroes We Haven't Heard About Yet

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/11/2025, 9:53 AM
Him hanging off the side of the tank like that...just plain old COOL
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/11/2025, 9:54 AM
Very, Very, Very Excited for Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man has always been my second favorite Superhero.

User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 8/11/2025, 9:55 AM
I love the Reel Rejects. Odd seeing Greg and his brother randomly tagged lol
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/11/2025, 9:56 AM
User Comment Image
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 8/11/2025, 10:00 AM
Hope it's a good Spidey film like the ones before, but some of this news is making me nervous. WHY does MJ have such a big role? Her character is fine, but this is a SPIDER-MAN film. Also, didn't she forget Peter Parker?
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/11/2025, 10:11 AM
@Linux1172 - MJ will continue to serve as Peter’s love interest simple.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/11/2025, 10:03 AM
I know its been said ad infinitum but Zendaya is awful
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 8/11/2025, 10:03 AM
Critchard Falton?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 8/11/2025, 10:09 AM
Wish it was just 'Peter Parker No More' with Spider-man, Black Cat, Scorpion and the symbiote storyline with Scorpion becoming Venom for a final showdown. Maybe Shocker if they wanted to recreate the meme.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/11/2025, 10:17 AM
That’s pretty cool (and scary) lol!!.

Him walking/standing on the side of the tank and then seemingly doing banter with a NY tourist bus sounds like fun classic Spidey which I can’t wait to see.

Also in regards to Zendaya’s MJ , her screen time could be limited but that doesn’t mean she still couldn’t have a big or pivotal role to the plot such as providing some advice or knowledge that becomes pivotal for Peter in order to take down the baddie etc.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/11/2025, 10:17 AM
So far excitement people having for this mostly costume he have on and fans hoping see venom and in him black costume with black cat
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/11/2025, 10:19 AM
These mf'ers are actually making cinema, holy hell
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/11/2025, 10:20 AM

I hope this isn't true unless it is a huge tragic demise for MJ.

I hope they move on from MJ, sh!tty Ned, and sh!tty Flash and start the new era with Gwen Stacey and Black Cat becoming the important Spidey costar characters from now on.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder