AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY First Trailer Reportedly Leaks Online; Possible First Look At [SPOILER] Surfaces

While Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce its plans for the four Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers, a low-res version of the sneak peek has leaked—a "camrip," in other words—and we may have a screenshot from it!

While we haven't watched the trailer ourselves, we have spoken with several reliable people who claim to have seen it. As a result, we can say with some certainty that the image below may indeed be the real deal.

Apparently, the first of these teasers puts the spotlight on the returning Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. More of an extended clip than a traditional "teaser," it opens with the former Captain America riding a motorcycle and arriving at the house we last saw at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Steve gets off his bike, picks up and looks at his old Captain America uniform inside, and instead decides to pick up his infant son. The brief teaser ends with "Steve Rogers Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday," along with a countdown to the movie's release.

"I talk to [Robert Downey Jr. and the Russos] all the time," Evans said earlier this year. "It's where Pedro [Pascal] is right now. I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out, and you feel like you weren't invited to the party."

It seems he's been going to the Andrew Garfield school of fibbing to fans, though we can't fault the MCU veteran for not wanting to spoil the surprise. Unfortunately, by not officially releasing this teaser, Disney and Marvel Studios have facilitated Evans' return being ruined by blurry leaks that are slowly starting to flood social media.

Check out this possible leaked image from Avengers: Doomsday below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.