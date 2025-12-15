AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Trailer Confirms Long-Rumored Return... & Sam Wilson Fans Are Not Happy - SPOILERS

The first of what is believed to be four trailers for Avengers: Doomsday that are set to debut in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash leaked online earlier today, and the character-centric teaser confirmed the return of a long-rumored OG member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Though this probably didn't come as too much of a surprise to anyone that's been following coverage of the various rumors that have been doing the rounds over the past few months, Chris Evans will indeed make his return to the MCU as Steve Rogers in Marvel Studios' next big event movie - and will reportedly be one of the film's leads.

A lot of fans are pleased to see Rogers again, but there are some that feel bringing the original Captain America back for a prominent role is a slap in the face to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who inherited the shield from Rogers in Avengers: Endgame. Wilson will also be a part of Doomsday, of course, and is expected to get a decent amount of screen time as the leader of a new team of Avengers. Still, it's at least somewhat understandable that fans of the character would have their noses out of joint by this development.

Should it be something we all saw coming, though?

Following in Rogers' footsteps was always going to be tough for any character, and while Wilson's journey to officially accepting the mantle in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was mostly well-received, the same can not be said for Sam's first big-screen outing as the new Sentinel of Liberty in this year's Captain America: Brave New World.

We obviously won't know if (or to what extent) Steve's return will overshadow Sam's Doomsday role until we actually see the movie, but that hasn't stopped fans from taking to social media to vent.

Sam Wilson you deserve so much better than being overshadowed like this, I really hope this movie doesn’t sideline him https://t.co/wJygNConD1 — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) December 15, 2025

They gave Sam Wilson a mediocre Hulk sequel solo film and immediately brought back Steve to lead that’s so nasty😭 — Alex Coleman (@DarkOfTheMovie) December 15, 2025

don't forget: sam wilson IS captain america pic.twitter.com/gj1dSqCqOL — Mari ४ (@gloriosoucm) December 15, 2025

Sam Wilson’s Captain America deserved his own earth based Avengers film before Doomsday. @MarvelStudios back tracking and not believing in their plan or cast and caving to rage baiting racist losers, leaves a bad taste in my mouth pic.twitter.com/bGv0Ld51Uf — Chattanooga (@bostonchattanoo) December 15, 2025

Even if Steve isn’t Cap, him being the lead over Sam is just giving the racist losers more to work with.



Look at the way people are talking about Sam Wilson right now. It’s gross. — The Green Kasey 🎃 (@RawbertBeef) December 15, 2025

And when we said Marvel didnt treat Sam Wilson as captain america well, they told us we should wait and see and that we were overreacting pic.twitter.com/M7xsrngAas https://t.co/DXf4gOu5hj — coco (@wintercce) December 15, 2025

Sam Wilson deserves so much better. Like i genuinely feel bad for Anthony Mackie. He deserved a better movie and to be the leader of the Avengers.... https://t.co/qxKrfjhZu8 pic.twitter.com/tpzaXtD9NM — Mody (@modytalkmovies) December 15, 2025

I’m sorry wdym they have spent 6 years building character arcs/progressing characters, making Sam Wilson Captain America (mind you in the 6 years we got three Captain America movies for CA, we’ve had 1 for AM) JUST TO FOCUS ON STEVE [frick]ING ROGERS IN DOOMSDAY ANYWAY — lu* (@wienrsoldier01) December 15, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.