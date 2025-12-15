GODZILLA x KONG: SUPERNOVA Is Set To Feature The Long-Awaited Big Screen Return Of [SPOILER]

This probably won't come as a major shock to those of you keeping a close eye on Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, but the Writers Guild of America website (via SFFGazette.com) has seemingly confirmed plans for SpaceGodzilla to appear in the upcoming movie.

In a WGA listing confirming that David Callaham and Michael Lloyd Green will be credited as the upcoming blockbuster's screenwriters (with a story by Callaham), it's noted that Godzilla vs. Kong: Supernova is "Based on the characters 'Godzilla' and 'Space Godzilla' owned and created by ToHo Co., LTD."

SpaceGodzilla was the main antagonist in the 1994 Toho film Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla. A mutated clone of Godzilla, the Kaiju formed when Godzilla's cells—carried into space by either Mothra or remnants from Biollante—were sucked into a black hole, fused with crystalline extraterrestrial organisms, and emerged mutated.

SpaceGodzilla resembles Godzilla but features large crystalline spikes on its shoulders and back (replacing dorsal fins), a reddish-purple abdominal area, tusks, and a high-pitched roar.

The monster's abilities include firing a Corona Beam (a controllable energy ray), generating crystal formations for offence/defence/energy absorption, creating protective shields, telekinesis for flight and levitation, and drawing power from cosmic sources or crystal fields.

SpaceGodzilla's return to the big screen is something many fans have been eagerly awaiting in the MonsterVerse, and this seems like the right movie to introduce such an undeniably batsh*t crazy version of Godzilla. 2014's Godzilla was relatively grounded, but since then, the franchise has embraced its roots, featuring all manner of wacky Kaijus.

We've seen Mechagodzilla, but SpaceGodzilla is a whole new level of crazy and a suitable foe to pit the titular characters against.

Still, these movies have undoubtedly struggled with their human characters, something Godzilla x Kong: Supernova star Delroy Lindo (Sinners) suggested won't be an issue earlier this year:

"I appreciated the fact that these producers are equally cognizant of the fact that the human element in these narratives needs to be as strong as possible. And from that standpoint, they worked with me to flesh out the character they wanted me to play...we worked to flesh out the character and make the character as humanly relatable as possible, because they very smartly understand that in order to make these big CGI-inspired films work, the human element also has to be compelling for audiences."

Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) directs Godzilla x Kong: Supernova from a script by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham.

Few plot details have been revealed beyond plans for Godzilla and King Kong to face off against a new cataclysmic world-ending threat. The cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Neill, and Dan Stevens, who reprises his role as veterinarian Trapper Beasley from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova arrives in theaters on March 26, 2027.