GODZILLA x KONG: SUPERNOVA Set Photos And Video May Tease The Debut Of SpaceGodzilla And/Or G-Force

GODZILLA x KONG: SUPERNOVA Set Photos And Video May Tease The Debut Of SpaceGodzilla And/Or G-Force

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is currently shooting in Australia, and new photos and footage from the movie's set drops some potential hints about plans for SpaceGodzilla and/or G-Force. Check them out...

News
By JoshWilding - May 22, 2025 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong
Source: SFFGazette.com

Filming is underway on Godzilla x Kong: Supernova in Brisbane, Australia, and newly surfaced footage from the movie's set (via SFFGazette.com) offers an exciting glimpse at what's to come in the Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel. 

The city street was made to look like London, England, and several of the movie's stars and background actors were on hand as all hell broke loose around them (no doubt thanks to a rampaging Titan). 

The Queensland news outlet, Courier Mail, shared set footage on TikTok that you can watch below. Their report states that Dan Stevens was spotted filming a "high-stakes" action scene in front of military personnel, though we've yet to get a decent look at him in action.

A photo showing Matthew Modine's character may offer some insights into who those soldiers report to; while not confirmed, there's speculation that he's part of "G-Force," as his uniform doesn't boast the logos for Monarch or Apex Cybernetics.

In Godzilla lore, G-Force is Japan's defence organisation tasked with combating Godzilla and other kaiju. Formed after Godzilla's attacks, the group protects G-Energy Generators, a critical energy source derived from the King of the Monsters.

Other fans have argued that the logo bears a resemblance to SpaceGodzilla, perhaps lending weight to the theories that Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will tackle monsters coming from above rather than below (SpaceGodzilla and Gigan are the two most popular suggestions for this instalment's antagonists).

Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) directs Godzilla x Kong: Supernova from a script by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham. 

Few plot details have been revealed beyond plans for Godzilla and King Kong to face off against a new cataclysmic world-ending threat. The cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Neill, and Dan Stevens, who reprises his role as veterinarian Trapper Beasley from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova arrives in theaters on March 26, 2027.

@couriermail

Brisbane turned into a London disaster zone this week for the filming of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. Read the full details at the link in bio.

♬ original sound - couriermail
A brand new Origanization has been spotted on set for "GODZILLA X KONG: SUPERNOVA" with Matthew Modine appearing.
byu/Mosugoji_64 inMonsterverse
GODZILLA X KONG: SUPERNOVA - First Teaser For Next MonsterVerse Movie Released As Production Gets Underway
Related:

GODZILLA X KONG: SUPERNOVA - First Teaser For Next MonsterVerse Movie Released As Production Gets Underway
JURASSIC PARK Star Sam Neill Joins MonsterVerse; Set To Star In GODZILLA x KONG 3
Recommended For You:

JURASSIC PARK Star Sam Neill Joins MonsterVerse; Set To Star In GODZILLA x KONG 3

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/22/2025, 4:25 PM
User Comment Image

G-First
grendelthing
grendelthing - 5/22/2025, 4:41 PM
@Lisa89 - If only
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/22/2025, 4:25 PM
Literally EVERY Godzilla fan would rather see Destroyah than SpaceGodzilla. Leave it to Hollywood to be completely out of touch with the fanbase.
Gambito
Gambito - 5/22/2025, 4:32 PM
@soberchimera - hell no, if they do destroyah then Godzilla must die otherwise what’s the point? Rather they save him for last let them make a couple of more movies first
dracula
dracula - 5/22/2025, 4:41 PM
@Gambito - Could kill off the current Godzilla and build up a son over a few movies.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/22/2025, 4:45 PM
@soberchimera - Speaking of Hollywood being out of touch; As a life-long G-Fan, I am personally finding myself becoming more detached and distant from this phucking and tedious 'Godzilla/Kong Buddy Cop' formula as it drags along. 3 movies of this regurgitation and counting... SMH

Thank God we have Takashi Yamazaki and TOHO. The one-and-only source for AUTHENTIC G-Movies IMO. 🤓
WADEZILLA13
WADEZILLA13 - 5/22/2025, 4:54 PM
@soberchimera - Wrong. I do love Destoroyah but SpaceGodzilla is my favorite (the monster, not the movie).
dracula
dracula - 5/22/2025, 4:40 PM
wonder if they will ever go to Tokyo and New York
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2025, 4:42 PM
Cool!!.

If they are bringing in G-Force to this universe , I wouldn’t be surprised if they have the government make it the Military equivalent of Monarch since the latter is more science-oriented.

User Comment Image

However given the patch on his arm , it seems like he may be from a space oriented organization which certainly adds credence to speculation we may get the likes of SpaceGodzilla & Gigan in this.
dracula
dracula - 5/22/2025, 4:42 PM
so the ultimate crossover Godzilla vs
thebamf
thebamf - 5/22/2025, 4:52 PM
G-spot
User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 5/22/2025, 4:55 PM
G-unit
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder