GODZILLA x KONG: SUPERNOVA Set Photos And Video May Tease The Debut Of SpaceGodzilla And/Or G-Force

Filming is underway on Godzilla x Kong: Supernova in Brisbane, Australia, and newly surfaced footage from the movie's set (via SFFGazette.com) offers an exciting glimpse at what's to come in the Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel.

The city street was made to look like London, England, and several of the movie's stars and background actors were on hand as all hell broke loose around them (no doubt thanks to a rampaging Titan).

The Queensland news outlet, Courier Mail, shared set footage on TikTok that you can watch below. Their report states that Dan Stevens was spotted filming a "high-stakes" action scene in front of military personnel, though we've yet to get a decent look at him in action.

A photo showing Matthew Modine's character may offer some insights into who those soldiers report to; while not confirmed, there's speculation that he's part of "G-Force," as his uniform doesn't boast the logos for Monarch or Apex Cybernetics.

In Godzilla lore, G-Force is Japan's defence organisation tasked with combating Godzilla and other kaiju. Formed after Godzilla's attacks, the group protects G-Energy Generators, a critical energy source derived from the King of the Monsters.

Other fans have argued that the logo bears a resemblance to SpaceGodzilla, perhaps lending weight to the theories that Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will tackle monsters coming from above rather than below (SpaceGodzilla and Gigan are the two most popular suggestions for this instalment's antagonists).

Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) directs Godzilla x Kong: Supernova from a script by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham.

Few plot details have been revealed beyond plans for Godzilla and King Kong to face off against a new cataclysmic world-ending threat. The cast includes Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Neill, and Dan Stevens, who reprises his role as veterinarian Trapper Beasley from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova arrives in theaters on March 26, 2027.