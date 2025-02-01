GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Sequel Will See LEGION Star Dan Stevens Reprise His Role As Trapper

GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Sequel Will See LEGION Star Dan Stevens Reprise His Role As Trapper

Legion star Dan Stevens joined the Monsterverse with 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and it's now been confirmed that he'll reprise the role of Trapper in Grant Sputore's upcoming sequel...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 01, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong
Source: THR (via SFFGazette.com)

Beauty and the Beast and Legion star Dan Stevens first boarded the Monsterverse in Legendary Pictures' Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The British actor played Trapper in the 2024 blockbuster, serving as a dentist and veterinarian to the monsters. He quickly became a firm fan-favourite and now, The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com) reveals that Stevens is in talks to reprise this role in Grant Sputore's (I Am Mother) unnamed follow-up to The New Empire

Booksmart and The Last of Us star Kaitlyn Dever was the first human addition to the cast. More are expected to follow. 

Gareth Edwards helmed 2014's Godzilla, with Jordan Vogt-Roberts taking charge of Kong: Skull Island. Later, Michael Dougherty expanded the Monsterverse with Godzilla: King of the Monsters before we got a full-blown crossover in Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong. He returned for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire but will not be back for this latest chapter. 

It's previously been confirmed that this movie will see "several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scribe Dave Callaham wrote the script.

The Monsterverse expanded to television with Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters; season 2 of that is in the works and the franchise as a whole has grossed over $2.5 billion at the worldwide box office. As for Stevens, he'll next be seen in Zero Day, Swipes, and The Terror: Devil in Silver. He also recently reunited with Wingard for A24's Onslaught.

"[Wingard is] very on top of his craft in terms of taking the audience for that ride," Stevens said while promoting Cuckoo last year. "I love being in the hands of solid filmmakers who know how to play with an audience."

"I think Grant is a great choice," he continued. "He's a really lovely filmmaker and I loved playing Trapper. I think there's many more adventures that you could get out of him so we're just going to have to see. I know that they're currently just ideating the whole next thing, so we'll wait and see if Trapper makes a return or not."

We're certainly intrigued to see where the next chapter will go; do Godzilla and Kong continue to work as allies or is a full-blown rematch long overdue? And who could they square off with after overcoming the likes of Mechagodzilla and Skar King?

As always, keep checking back here for updates as we have them. 

