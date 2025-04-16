JURASSIC PARK Star Sam Neill Joins MonsterVerse; Set To Star In GODZILLA x KONG 3

JURASSIC PARK Star Sam Neill Joins MonsterVerse; Set To Star In GODZILLA x KONG 3

Three decades are squaring off against a T-Rex, Sam Neill is set to face off with a pair of monsters far larger than anything the planet has ever seen, as he's joined Legendary's Godzilla x Kong 3!

News
By RohanPatel - Apr 16, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong

Multiple sources are reporting that Sam Neill (Jurassic Park; Thor: Ragnarok; Peaky Blinders) has joined the cast of Legendary's next MonsterVerse installment, the tentatively titled Godzilla x Kong 3

Plot details are being kept strictly under wraps for now, but the studio has teased that the new film, which is being helmed by Grant Sputore, will follow “several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat.

It's up for debate what that cataclysmic world-ending threat could be, but the previous film's director Adam Wingard teased last year that, if he were to direct the next film, Destoroyah might be in the cards. Speaking with Discussing Film, he said, 

"I’ll say this, one of my top Godzilla movies is Godzilla vs. Destoroyah. The reason it’s one of my favorite films is I don’t think any other Godzilla movie, maybe outside of Minus One and the 1954 original, has ever hit such emotional highs. The ending of that film, when Godzilla Jr. dies and, subsequently, Godzilla [frick]ing melts to death, is so poignant and also beautiful in the way that they do it. The first time I saw it, it brought tears to my eyes. And part of that is thanks to Akira Ifukube’s grand score that plays in that scene.

It’s crazy because you look at [Godzilla vs. Destoroyah], and it’s a very high-end version of having a guy in a Godzilla suit. I would say it’s probably the peak of it because I don’t think it’s been matched in terms of that version — the quality and the scale of having Godzilla brought to life through an actor in a suit. But that’s the thing for me, if I were going to do another one of these films, I would want to hit that kind of emotional resonance with Godzilla as a character this time. That’s what I’ll say for now.

Neill joins a star cast that features Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart; Dopesick; Unbelievable), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken; ’71; Godless), Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods; The Harder They Fall; The Good Fight), Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket; Stranger Things; Oppenheimer), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead; The 100; Saint X), and Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey; Legion; Beauty and the Beast).

Dever will headline the human cast, with O'Connell playing her brother and Stevens reprising his role from the previous film, where he played a veterinarian named Trapper. 

Grant Sputore (I Am Mother; The Furnace; We Bury the Dead) is directing, with a screenplay from Godzilla (2014) scribe David Callaham (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Mortal Kombat). 

The 2x Primetime Emmy-nominated actor is, of course, best known for his iconic role as Dr. Sam Neill in Universal's blockbuster Jurassic franchise, a role he originated in 1993's Jurassic Park, and reprised in 2001's Jurassic Park III, and 2022's Jurassic World Dominion

He also played Actor Odin for Marvel Studios in Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Neill was most recently seen in the series Apples Never Fall and The Twelve, but his more prominent credits, include, but are not limited to, Peaky Blinders, Hunt for the WilderpeopleInvasionPeter RabbitThe CommuterEscape PlanThe VowThe TudorsWimbledonThe Zookeeper, and Memoirs of an Invisible Man.  

Godzilla x Kong 3 is set to hit theaters March 26, 2027!

GODZILLA x KONG 2 Plot Leak Reveals Some Major SPOILERS For The Sequel Including Some Surprise Returns
Related:

GODZILLA x KONG 2 Plot Leak Reveals Some Major SPOILERS For The Sequel Including Some Surprise Returns
GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Sequel Will See LEGION Star Dan Stevens Reprise His Role As Trapper
Recommended For You:

GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Sequel Will See LEGION Star Dan Stevens Reprise His Role As Trapper

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 4/16/2025, 10:16 AM
"I would want to hit that kind of emotional resonance"

Based on Monsterverse's track record, not going to happen.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/16/2025, 10:21 AM
Wow, going from 🦕 to 👾
SummersClan
SummersClan - 4/16/2025, 10:28 AM
I guess T-Rex’s just ain’t cutting it anymore.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/16/2025, 10:31 AM
Sam Neil has stage 3 blood cancer
Blergh
Blergh - 4/16/2025, 10:33 AM
Hey, that's actually a pretty good get! Sam is one of the best actors out there and deeply connected with american monster movies. Excited!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder