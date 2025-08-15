SUPERMAN Easter Egg Leads To Speculation James Gunn Will Retcon Evil Jor-El Twist; First 10 Minutes Released

A newly discovered Easter Egg from Superman's Digital release appears to suggest that filmmaker James Gunn has walked back on the controversial twist that saw Jor-El painted in a villainous light...

By JoshWilding - Aug 15, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman has been hailed as a movie that delivers a pitch-perfect take on the Man of Tomorrow, but there's one element that's proven to be particularly divisive. 

As we're sure you've already guessed, we're talking about the revelation that Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van sent their son, Kal-El, to Earth to conquer the planet and impregnate as many women as possible to ensure Krypton would live on. Think of it as a "super-harem." 

Filmmaker James Gunn has been resolute that the message decoded by Lex Luthor was real. However, with Superman now available on Digital, fans have spotted an Easter Egg suggesting he might have a retcon in mind. 

In a news report covering Maxwell Lord's remarks about Luthor, a banner can be seen at the bottom of the screen that reads, "Daily Planet Shows Luthor Was Behind The False Images Of Superman's Parents' Message Claiming That..."

It could be that Clark Kent or Lois Lane pretended it was fake to save Superman's reputation, but if so, that doesn't seem like very honest journalism. It's also something we find hard to imagine either character doing on the page.

Still, it allows Gunn to move on from the idea and not have it continue to plague the Kryptonian during future adventures.

Previously, he said that fans hoping it's not real are "sh*t out of luck," adding, "That’s the whole point of the movie, that Superman thinks he is doing something because it is his destiny and his Kryptonian parents have set him out to do this thing."

"Along the way he discovers through the love of the people who are actually his parents that he’s doing these things not because of someone else, but because of himself. It’s like taking accountability in the deepest way possible that his morality is not based on some figure outside of himself, but on his own choices. I think it’s really beautiful in that way, and I’m not gonna change that."

"And I don’t really even think of Jor-El and Lara as being totally evil," Gunn continued. "They just have this mindset that humans are less than what they are. We’re sea turtles to them. They’re just trying to keep the Kryptonian genes alive."

You can take a closer look at this Easter Egg/retcon from Superman in the X post below, along with the first 10 minutes of the film.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/15/2025, 11:39 AM
I don't mind the idea of Superman's parents not being presented as saints, but they never should've been presented as pure evil like this. I think doing what Reeves did with Bruce's parents would've worked better, where they were good people at their core who made mistakes and had things to hide.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/15/2025, 11:42 AM
@TheJok3r - they're not pure evil tho
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/15/2025, 11:50 AM
@Pictilli - We can argue semantics all we want, but they were presented as villains who wanted Superman and his bloodline to take over the earth.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 8/15/2025, 11:40 AM
For a Superhero, greatness never comes with birth. One of the reasons why MOS failed.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/15/2025, 11:47 AM
@SpiderParker - Tell that to the X-Men.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 8/15/2025, 11:49 AM
@Nomis929 - Then does Magneto know that?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/15/2025, 11:58 AM
@SpiderParker - This movie won’t even make what MoS made TWELVE YEARS AGO.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/15/2025, 11:58 AM
@SpiderParker - Of course. A man "see and hear" what he want to.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/15/2025, 11:45 AM
Why do it in the first place? Beyond retarded
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/15/2025, 11:45 AM
😅 gunn can't even stick to his own story 👀
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/15/2025, 11:45 AM
Superman has been hailed as a movie that delivers a pitch-perfect take on the Man of Tomorrow...

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/15/2025, 11:50 AM
Some of you need to take a day off from Gunn articles. Go outside. Get some fresh air.

User Comment Image
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/15/2025, 11:50 AM
So stupid. Lex could’ve just as easily hired actors to record a couple second clip speaking gibberish, and the city would’ve turned on him instantaneously LOL I hope Gunn doesn’t write or direct any more of these
Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/15/2025, 12:06 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - 3 different characters confirm it is real:

- Mr Terrific
- Rick Flagg
- Lex Luthor admits it isn't a fake to Ghurkos
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 8/15/2025, 11:50 AM
"And I don’t really even think of Jor-El and Lara as being totally evil," Gunn continued. "They just have this mindset that humans are less than what they are. We’re sea turtles to them. They’re just trying to keep the Kryptonian genes alive." ...... isn't that the exact same reasoning the nazis. Gunn says nazis are evil!!!! lol
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 8/15/2025, 11:51 AM
@NonPlayerC - aren't* dang it
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/15/2025, 11:58 AM
@NonPlayerC - EVERYONE knows Easter. Europeans are superior, and not at all immigrants. While everyone else is an immigrant, and bad (less than) Did they ever figure out Superman’s immigration status?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2025, 11:54 AM
Damn , I wish that Headline didn’t exist because it kinda adds nothing to the film really….

I could see it as Lois or Clark perhaps lying that the images were false but I don’t see either character doing that , especially not the former in regards to how much integrity she has.

Plus as we saw , the people (like the ones in real life) tend to be fickle and as long as Clark continues to do good then I’m sure more and more will trust him again if they don’t already.

I also hope Gunn doesn’t retcon it (which I don’t think he will) since I think it leaves open the possibility of someone like Jor-El still being alive and has been the case in comics and animation in which you can have Clark confront him and have him be a more complex character in live action that he’s almost never been before…

Maybe they genuinely do think humans are simple beings and they sent Clark to Earth in the hopes he would conquer and continue their race but they never seemed overtly villainous to me in that message but moreso resigned that they felt they were doing the right thing for their son & people so if Gunn wants to pick that up then he could do that angle in which Jor-El realizes he and Lara were wrong about humanity and giving Clark that mission thus giving him a redemption arc.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/15/2025, 11:58 AM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/15/2025, 12:11 PM
@SuperCat - LOL!!!

I'm hoping Supes and Spidey teaming up will be the first DCU/MCU movie team up!

User Comment Image

It's gonna happen people, mark my words. MARK THEM!
Forthas
Forthas - 8/15/2025, 11:59 AM
Didn't Lex Luthor himself SAY he did not alter it at a time when it made no sense for him to lie. I can't believe I am doing this....BUT... some advice to James Gunn, if you are going to back track on this dumb notion just say the translation from Krypton to English was wrong and have Supergirl correct it. She can say there are different dialects that have nuanced meanings. They actually said DON'T seek to conquer the world and he can bring back the Kryptonian race...but when people of the earth are ready for it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/15/2025, 12:04 PM
I still stick my Engineer theory. Gunn is lying imo
AC1
AC1 - 8/15/2025, 12:05 PM
I mean, watching the movie (having already heard about the "twist" beforehand and not liking the idea) I at least appreciated the fact it was somewhat left to interpretation, in that it could be an imperfect translation (much the same way many languages on Earth don't necessarily work as 1:1 translations) so it could just be cultural differences and things being taken a bit out of context.

Like them telling him to "take many wives" could be because the Kryptonian culture in the DCU isn't monogamous; they could also be alluding to Kal-El having a much longer lifespan so they could mean "take many wives" in the sense that he'll outlive each of them; could also be an imperfect translation and "wives" could've actually been a mistranslation of "partners" meaning "friends"

Similarly, them telling him to "rule" Earth could've been intended as him using his powers to "lead" them; could also be that they didn't know much about human culture and thought humans would be barbaric and violent and they wanted him to rule over them as a more powerful, more advanced being and help them to become peaceful.

It could also be that everything they're saying isn't coming from a place of superiority or anything, but rather desperation and fear and simply wanting to ensure their son survives and doesn't suffer the same fate their people did.

Or it could've been completely literal. If they don't end up elaborating any further in the future then it's kinda just up to the viewer to decide.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/15/2025, 12:08 PM
@AC1 - well stated. Lex is the one who pushed the giga evil angle. Kryptonians, an elite Uber alien race, having a different set of ethics than our own is not surprising in the slightest.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 8/15/2025, 12:09 PM
"Somehow Palpatine Returned"-level [frick]up if true.
Huskers
Huskers - 8/15/2025, 12:12 PM
Question: So is this scene actually in the movie or was this found in the extras in the digital release?

