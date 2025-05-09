GODZILLA X KONG: SUPERNOVA - First Teaser For Next MonsterVerse Movie Released As Production Gets Underway

Cameras are now rolling on Godzilla x Kong: Supernova!

Warner Bros. and Legendary unveiled the title for the latest entry in the MonsterVerse franchise today via a brief teaser for the movie.

The footage doesn't really show very much, but this is still a pretty cool way to announce that production is underway - and we do get to hear the King of the Monsters' iconic roar right at the end.

#GodzillaXKong: Supernova | Now in production. Only in theaters March 26, 2027



We got confirmation late last year that a follow-up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was in the works, with writer Dave Callaham enlisted to pen the script for the untitled movie. Adam Wingard, who helmed The New Empire and previous MonsterVerse movie Godzilla vs. Kong, was originally set to return, but ultimately departed the project under "amicable" circumstances, with Grant Sputore stepping in to replace him shortly after.

Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us, No One Will Save You, Booksmart) is set to play the lead. We don't have any details on her character, but previous reporst have noted that, while Kong and Godzilla will still be fronting the film, Legendary is looking to build on its human characters.

Dever will be joined by Dan Stevens, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Modine, Delroy Lindo, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Sam Neill.

Specific plot details remain under wraps, but we do know that the story will focus on "Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat."

Sputore doesn't have much experience, having come from the world of commercials, but he does have one feature under his belt: The 2019 sci-fi movie I Am Mother starring Hilary Swank.

Callaham has previously worked on several major studio projects, including the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot, Wonder Woman 1984, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He also has some prior experience with Big G, having written the early drafts and received story by credit on 2014’s Godzilla.

Godzilla x Kong wasn't a big hit with critics (54% on Rotten Tomatoes), but it did pretty well at the box office, taking in close to $555 million worldwide.

Did you enjoy Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? What would you like to see from a sequel? Drop us a comment down below.