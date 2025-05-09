GODZILLA X KONG: SUPERNOVA - First Teaser For Next MonsterVerse Movie Released As Production Gets Underway

Warner Bros. and Legendary have announced that cameras are rolling on the next movie in the block-busting MonsterVerse franchise, which now has an official title: Godzilla x Kong: Supernova...

By MarkCassidy - May 09, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Cameras are now rolling on Godzilla x Kong: Supernova!

Warner Bros. and Legendary unveiled the title for the latest entry in the MonsterVerse franchise today via a brief teaser for the movie.

The footage doesn't really show very much, but this is still a pretty cool way to announce that production is underway - and we do get to hear the King of the Monsters' iconic roar right at the end.

We got confirmation late last year that a follow-up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was in the works, with writer Dave Callaham enlisted to pen the script for the untitled movie. Adam Wingard, who helmed The New Empire and previous MonsterVerse movie Godzilla vs. Kong, was originally set to return, but ultimately departed the project under "amicable" circumstances, with Grant Sputore stepping in to replace him shortly after.

Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us, No One Will Save You, Booksmart) is set to play the lead. We don't have any details on her character, but previous reporst have noted that, while Kong and Godzilla will still be fronting the film, Legendary is looking to build on its human characters.

Dever will be joined by Dan Stevens, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Modine, Delroy Lindo, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Sam Neill.

Specific plot details remain under wraps, but we do know that the story will focus on "Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat."

Sputore doesn't have much experience, having come from the world of commercials, but he does have one feature under his belt: The 2019 sci-fi movie I Am Mother starring Hilary Swank.

Callaham has previously worked on several major studio projects, including the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot, Wonder Woman 1984, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He also has some prior experience with Big G, having written the early drafts and received story by credit on 2014’s Godzilla.

Godzilla x Kong wasn't a big hit with critics (54% on Rotten Tomatoes), but it did pretty well at the box office, taking in close to $555 million worldwide.

Did you enjoy Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? What would you like to see from a sequel? Drop us a comment down below.

MahN166A
MahN166A - 5/9/2025, 3:33 PM
Space Godzilla…??
NANI?!
Latverian
Latverian - 5/9/2025, 4:15 PM
@MahN166A -

Supe~esu no Gojira!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/9/2025, 3:35 PM
That's a great cast.... I'll watch this, but I hope they take it down a notch from the last one, or crank it up 2 notches and throw in Gamera
grif
grif - 5/9/2025, 3:54 PM
@ProfessorWhy - gameras like the poor cousin for some reason. not sure why he does not get more press
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/9/2025, 4:06 PM
@grif - they are terrified of the extraterrestrial terrapin
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/9/2025, 3:37 PM
give me more of this guy

User Comment Image

and less Kong please.

i did enjoy the last 2. curious to see where this movie goes but there is a plethora of toho monsters they can use. personally hoping for some version of destroyah or biollante to be the big bad this time
Arthorious
Arthorious - 5/9/2025, 4:51 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - agreed, the G-man needs more screen time
grif
grif - 5/9/2025, 3:40 PM
the names of the movies are now as bad as the movies themselves
BeyondTheGrave
BeyondTheGrave - 5/9/2025, 3:40 PM
2027? Thats...well bit far out aint it?
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/9/2025, 3:52 PM
LET'S GOOOOOOOOO BIG MONKEY AND GRUMPY LIZARD IN SPAAAAAAAAAAAACE
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 5/9/2025, 3:56 PM
These films, to me are essentially what the Transformers flicks are. You don't need to think, at all. You get to watch a big monkey use a baby monkey as a weapon and watch it be yeeted about the place with some admittedly pretty cool CGI. So I'm game, I guess
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 5/9/2025, 4:39 PM
@HagridsHole1 - Except they didn't start as generic Transformers-like flicks, but as great monster films.

Godzilla '14, King of the Monsters and Kong Skull Island were great.

How anyone enjoys GvK, The New Empire and the PS3 cutscene that those 2 films became is beyond me.

How did we get from this:

User Comment Image

To this:

User Comment Image

But hey, keep paying for this crap and don't wonder why they are bringing Godzilla to space lol.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/9/2025, 4:14 PM
Shocking these movies don't make more.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 4:21 PM
Cool , I kinda dig the title!!.

Given the subtitle being “Supernova” , I wonder if we are getting a cosmic threat in this like SpaceGodzilla or Gigan….

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Also this may be nothing but given we hear just Godzilla’s roar at the end , perhaps this could be more focused on him rather then the last 2 which were about Kong mostly?.

Anyway , I know these movies are not necessarily known for their human characters but that’s a pretty good cast!!.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/9/2025, 4:23 PM
Go nuts with this! These movies have gotten so stupid. Just keep going further.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 4:28 PM
Monsterverse ranking (favorite to least)…

1.Kong:Skull Island
2.GxK/GvK/Godzilla
3.Godzilla:King of The Monsters

User Comment Image
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 5/9/2025, 4:32 PM
SpaceGodzilla and Gigan
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/9/2025, 4:38 PM
Hopefully it's better than the last two. The cast is better at least.

